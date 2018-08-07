Rounds Report: Intercept Caught A Big Break Subsequent To The Upgrades By Goldman Sachs And Wedbush

The overall bioscience market traded with mixed sentiment for the day. Many equities under our coverage continued to post further gains for shareholders.

The success of a stock does not depend on what is generally known about a company at the time the purchase is made. Rather it depends upon what gets to be known about it after the stock has been bought. Therefore it is not the profit margins of the past but those of the future that are basically important to the investor." - Philip Fisher

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for Aug. 06, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That said, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $17.45 to conclude the session at $114.71 for +17.9% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Intercept is headquartered in New York City, New York. The company is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel therapeutics to service the liver diseases market (Figure 2). The lead molecule, obeticholic acid (“OCA”) is a semisynthetic bile that is already FDA-approved to manage primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”) in combinations with the standard of care ursodeoxycholic acid (“UDCA”) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA. Moreover, OCA can be utilized as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate the standard of care.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Intercept)

OCA unlocks its power by binding to the “holy grail” receptor farnesoid X (“FXR”) with 100X the affinity to regular bile acid, OCA. Accordingly, FXR activation reawakens the body’s natural regenerative responses (Figure 3). With its stellar mechanism of action, OCA is most likely to become the first molecule that can service the highly prevalent condition, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).

Figure 3: Key physiologic responses from FXR activation by OCA. (Source: Intercept).

Back on Sep. 25, 2017, the stock tumbled due to the Phase 4 post-marketing surveillance issue related to OCA. To add further injury to the insult, the market is also fearful of the lipid changes associated with OCA. That issue, however, can be easily ameliorated by prescribing a statin. Moreover, the post-marketing issue later turned out as a “non-concern.” Opportunistic investors who purchased the stock at the $54 trough would have enjoyed +112% profits.

Despite the gargantuan rally Monday, there are much further upsides to Intercept. Sources at Benzinga elucidated that two stellar analysts from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wedbush upgraded Intercept. Accordingly, the Vice President of Research at Goldman (Salveen Richter) raised the firm from a sell to a buy recommendation. Richter noted that the OCA should post favorable clinical outcomes, gain the “first mover” advantage and procure $3.7B in global peak sales following a 2020 launch. Notably, she increased the price target to $157 per share. Likewise, the Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush (Dr. Liana Moussatos) is also bullish on Intercept due to improving Ocaliva sales. Dr. Moussatos upped the price target to $217.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.23 (-0.20%) at $116.94. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.18 higher at $94.89 (for +0.19% gains). It’s likely that investors were trading with a mixed sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that is delivering hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On Aug. 06, 2018, the FDA announced new scientific guidance seeking to encourage the innovation of novel medication-assisted treatment (“MAT”) molecules for the management of opioid use disorder (“OUD”). The said guidance featured new approaches for drug developers to consider measuring and demonstrating the effectiveness and benefits of new or existing MAT products. Current MATs include buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. They work by reducing or blocking the associated “high” (euphoria) of opioids. This in turn relieves the physiological craving and thus normalizes bodily functions.

When MAT is employed concurrently with social, medical, and psychological support, it is highly effective for OUD. Research from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration showed that patients receiving MAT cut their risk of death from all causes in half. Enthused by the development, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”), Dr. Alex Azar commented,

The Trump Administration is pursuing every opportunity to address our country’s opioid epidemic and support patients struggling with opioid use disorder. This work at HHS includes placing a special priority on ensuring access to a full range of safe and effective options for medication-assisted treatment. The evidence is clear: medication-assisted treatment works, and it is a key piece of defeating the drug crisis facing our country. The FDA’s new guidances have the potential to bring new medications to market that are more closely tailored to patient needs and help give Americans facing addiction a better chance at recovery.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the agency’s stellar efforts in curbing the prescription opioid abuse epidemic. Second, it signifies the lower regulatory hurdles (hence, improving industry tailwind) for therapeutic innovators like Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). On July 30, 2018, Nektar disclosed that the FDA accepted the new drug application (“NDA”) for NKTR-181 with the Prescription User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set on May 28, 2019. Interestingly, the chances of approval should be quite favorable amid the industry tailwind and the superb quality of the aforesaid “silver bullet.” And, it is not far from truth that the agency can grant an early approval to Nektar due to the robust demand to fill the strong unmet needs.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market traded with the mixed sentiment for the day. Nevertheless, many equities under our coverage continued to procure further gains for investors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals topped our featured list due to its significant appreciation due to the upgrades by two stellar analysts. We concur with Salveen Richter's and Dr. Liana Moussatos' assessment. It’s dollars to donuts that OCA will post the robust phase 3 (REGENERATE) data and become the first approved molecule for NASH. In turn, this “first mover” advantage will give OCA the lion's share of the $25B NASH market until other molecules like MGL-3196 to come thereafter. Last but not least, the tireless FDA due diligence delivers hopes to patients afflicted by the prescription opioid abuse epidemic while rewarding innovators like Nektar.

