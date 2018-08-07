I'm Building A Solid Foundation On Post-Merger Potlatch

Despite price decline, we are still long-term bullish on the stock, especially when the merger integration is further along.

After the recent merger between Potlatch and Deltic, I believe the company is now more attractive than Weyerhaeuser.

Back in the Day When I discovered that money did grow on trees

When my career started in investment management I was the Investment Officer for a multi-family office from Latin America. My first task – in my first position managing money – was to deploy capital – a lot of it. The previous investment officer had been in the process of rebalancing the portfolio and had raised quite a bit of cash. It was a portfolio made up primarily of hedge funds and private equity so liquidity was scarce and movements from one manager to another, or one asset class to another took quite a bit of time.

With so much cash on hand, however, the families were anxious to put the money back to work. One of the firms I looked at early in the process was that of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo, otherwise known as GMO. If you're not familiar with the name, it's probably because you don't have $10MM to invest. That's their minimum investment amount.

My introduction to GMO was also my introduction to Timber investing. The firm invests across a variety of asset classes including US equities, which is what the firm was founded on. I honestly don't know how involved the firm still is with Timber investing but I do remember one of the most impactful investment theses I've ever heard when I was evaluating an investment in Timber. I can't remember who I asked, but the question was, "What if lumber prices decline?". The response was "that's OK too, we'll just let the trees keep growing, that way, when prices recover, we'll have more of them".

If only things were that simple. I still had to generate returns for the families and I didn't even want to get into what the impact of more supply would have been on prices. But it was the first time I thought to myself, "money does grow on trees!"

If you have been following me for some time, you know I have been a big fan of Weyerhaeuser for some time. I first wrote about WY on September 13 th, 2012. While it has underperformed the S&P 500 over that period, it has dramatically outperformed the broader MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ). I still like the company but I now think there is better upside potential with PotlatchDeltic (PCH). The recent merger could potentially lead to another $20M in synergies in 2018 alone and possibly more. Below is a high level summary of the company.

PCH data by YCharts

Company Profile and Strategy

PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) is the entity resulting from the merger between Potlatch Corp. and Deltic Timber Corp. completed in February of this year. The rationale for the merger was to position the combined company as a leading timberland owner and top-tier lumber manufacturer, in order to gain access to strategic and financial opportunities that were not feasible for each company on its own. These opportunities are believed to be achievable through increased scale and scope vis-à-vis complementary operations that would achieve expanded harvest volumes and lumber production, facilitate sharing of best-in-class practices across both companies to optimize silviculture, logistics and manufacturing productivity, and achieve operational efficiencies through integrating systems and resources. Increased production and harvest volumes, together with savings from efficiencies and Deltic’s conversion to a REIT, is expected to result in $50 million in synergies by the second year of the merger.

The combined company owns timberlands and wood product manufacturing facilities in six states in the US. Timberland holdings comprise nearly two million acres within four states, which consists of six sawmills, an industrial grade plywood mill, and a medium density fiberboard plant.

Source: May 2018 Investor Presentation

Its strategy to achieve long-term growth involves three key levers:

Management of timberlands and manufacturing facilities and the associated operations to achieve long-term sustainable yield vis-à-vis the practice of sound environmental stewardship; Pursuit of acquisitions that are cashflow accretive and have attractive timber or higher and better (HBU) values; and Identification and sale of non-core timberlands with potential for HBU and other lucrative uses.

The 1Q highlights are summarized below and despite strong 2Q results, the stock has continued to slide. Partly because of weakness in homebuilding and partly because of higher rates and lower lumber prices. But it was the first quarter post-merger and the company is nowhere need realizing the synergies from the merger. Despite my bearish outlook on home sales, I believe lumber prices will stop declining due to inventory declines in the pipeline and the absorption of Canadian lumber which has slowly trickled down into the US market. In the next couple of weeks, I'll provide a more detailed analysis of 2Q results.

1st Quarter Results and Highlights

PCH recorded positive topline results for the period. Revenue was up by 34%, from $149.7 million in the same period last year to $199.9 million, and while this now included Deltic, revenues were still up by 14% excluding Deltic operations. The increase was attributed to strength in Resource and Wood Products, which was only slightly offset by slack in Real Estate.

Resource performance was particularly good due to the Northern region’s higher sawlog harvest volumes helped by favorable hauling conditions and higher sawlog prices due to indexed lumber prices, which compensated for the poorer performance of other timber and non-timber resources. An across-the-board increase in revenues from timber and non-timber resources in the Southern region was aided by harvest from Deltic timberlands that are operable even in wet weather. This compensated for lower volumes in the Potlatch portfolio due to unfavorable hauling conditions caused by record rainfall in Arkansas during March.

Source: 1 st Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q

Wood Products performance was due to increased lumber shipment volumes and higher lumber prices, both influenced by transportation supply disruptions.

Source: 1 st Quarter 2018 Form 10

Although Real Estate performance declined due to lower acres sold at a lower price per acre versus last year, sales were as expected for the quarter, with the completion of the rest of the 20,000 acre target slated for later in the year, and additional acreage comprising mostly of Deltic timberlands spread out in the next five years.

Source: 1 st Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q

While the bottom line registered a 14% decrease from $16.9 million to $ 14.6 million, reflecting the impact of higher cost of goods sold, merger-related expenses, and a higher income tax provision, the company’s elected performance metrics, EBITDDA and CAD, also increased compared to the same period in the previous year. EBITDDA was $64.7 million from $36.9 million last year, and CAD was $42.5 million from $ 35.7 million.

Source: 1 st Quarter 2018 Form 10-Q

The earnings call was largely an elaboration of what went well in the first quarter and opportunities, realized and forthcoming, afforded by the merger. Examples of what went well are:

Total sawlog harvest volumes exceeding plan despite a quarter-on-quarter drop in the Northern region; The persistence of a strong lumber market that allows PCH to price its products at a premium;and The absence of any material disruption in PCH shipments and cost in spite of ongoing timber and lumber transport issues.

Merger-enabled opportunities that have been realized include increased mill production levels, ramped up harvesting, and synergies worth $30 million as of the end of March 2018. Yet to be realized is at least $20 million more in synergies and operational efficiencies to make up the target $50 million CAD increase by 2019. On top of that, there are also potential sales of Deltic rural lands, and the ability to maximize selling prices by directing supply to higher-paying customers in the combined company’s widened customer base.

There were analyst queries about the risk of increased costs due to ongoing trucking issues and the threat of increased supply from new manufacturing facilities that may drive prices down. PCH Vice President and CFO Jerry Richards qualified that the trucking concern as not so much about cost inflation but the availability of transportation, and that steps are being taken to address the matter. Part of it is shifting more of the company’s production to rail, and another is contracting a dedicated trucking provider that may charge higher than other providers but will provide shorter turn-around times.

On increased supply from new mills, he asserted that demand for lumber is firm due to high levels of construction activity whether for residential, commercial, or industrial purposes alongside low-levels of field inventories, implying prices are unlikely to decline. In his words:

… we got really firm demand across new housing starts, repair-remodel, commercial-industrial, field inventories are relatively low, so as demand increases the pricing responds very quickly… in spite of all the chatter about all these new mills and all this new capacity coming online, demand frankly is outpacing that incremental supply.

A number of inquiries were target at additional detail on plans for the year and next, such as capital prioritization, harvest projections, real estate sales, debt refinancing, and the use of new silvicultural techniques to improve production, while other questions simply sought PCH’s take on industry-level activities, particularly timberland sales and merger and acquisitions.

PCH addressed the questions pertaining to its plans, but refrained from providing commentary on matters outside its purview. PCH Chairman and CEO Mike Covey elaborated that the company's capital allocation priorities are payment of special dividends and paying down some debt, while keeping an allowance for improvements. President and COO Eric Cremer explained that sales of mostly former Deltic real estate assets, which belong to different classes and would be variably priced, will be implemented within a five-year period. VP and CFO Jerry Richards confirmed that debt refinancing will be tackled nearer to the maturity dates. WHAT ARE SOME DATES

As for the application of new silvicultural practices, PCH Chairman and CEO mentioned that these will start to take place in 2019 and onwards. On the whole, the discussion gave the impression that there are no pressing problems, and 2018 through 2019 is expected to play out positively for the company, owing to the continuance of good market conditions and synergies from the merger.

Outlook for 2018

To PCH management, the first quarter of 2018 delivered better-than-expected results and is only the beginning of a productive year. VP and CFO Jerry Richards shared that he expects a stronger second quarter:

This year is off to a great start. We expect second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDDA to be meaningfully higher than first quarter of 2018 as primarily due to inclusion of the former Deltic operations for a full quarter, progress on our synergies and operational improvements target as well as higher lumber prices.

Chairman and CEO Mike Covey, meanwhile, expressed excitement about prospects in 2018, which in his words is “shaping up to be a very good year.”

Reflective of management’s confidence in continued strength of lumber pricing throughout the year and what PCH VP and CFO called other moving parts, which were not elaborated upon. Guidance was increased for the Resource and Wood Products segment EBITDDA, cash flow from operations, and CAD due to stronger than expected lumber pricing.

Sources: REITWeek Conference Presentation June 2018; March 2018 Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Lumber futures have shown some signs of weakening this past quarter and the increase in imported Canadian lumber as well as higher levels of inventory were drivers of what is now a net short position. With inventories tightening, however, I believe that trend will reverse and the upward trajectory of lumber and wood prices will continue.

Earlier this year I published a detailed report on how Timber REITs can be used as an inflation hedge. My conclusion was that Weyerhaeuser (WY) was best positioned to take advantage of higher prices because of its greater exposure to manufacturing. Over 43% of its EBITDA came from manufacturing, while only Potlatch (PCH) had any manufacturing among the other Timber REITs. Though I was looking at Potlatch in the 1Q of this year, I've only recently made an investment and replaced my holding in WY with PCH.

Change in CME Random Length Lumber Futures Non-reportable Long Positions data by YCharts

While I think the two companies are well-positioned to take advantage of higher lumber prices and continued strength in construction activity both domestically and abroad, the primary reason for the switch is because of the short-term boost to the bottom line from the merger AND the potentially normalization of its real estate operations. Unlike other SA REIT portfolios, however, I need to sell something before I can add a new position AND I want to limit my Timber exposure to 4%. It doesn't make sense to hold two Timber REITs. So while I'm selling out of WY, I guess what I'm trying to say is that I'm exchanging one buy rated stock for another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.