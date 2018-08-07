Wynn Resorts Settles With Elaine Wynn

One of the headwinds facing Wynn Resorts (WYNN) seems to have been resolved. The long standing feud between the company and its co-founder, Elaine Wynn seems to have reached a conclusion with a settlement deal that encompasses several components.

Wynn Resorts has announced that Phil Satre will join the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman, and will succeed current Chairman D. Boone Wayson when he steps down at the end of 2018. Satre has an impressive resume which includes being president of the National Center for Responsible Gaming. He has served in various leadership roles within the gaming industry for more than 25 years. Satre was Chairman and CEO of Harrah's Entertainment, Inc., Chairman of the Board of International Game Technology PLC, Nordstrom, Inc., and NV Energy, Inc.

Some key terms of the settlement agreement are as follows:

Concurrent with the execution of the Cooperation Agreement, the Company will increase the size of the Board and appoint Mr. Philip G. Satre as a Class

Ms. Wynn has also agreed that, from the date of the Cooperation Agreement through the end of the Standstill Period, she will not propose any additional directors or seek to accelerate the timeline for the appointment of Mr. Satre as Chairman

During the Standstill Period, Ms. Wynn has agreed to vote her shares in accordance with the Board’s recommendations with respect to each election and any removal of directors.

The Company has agreed to reimburse Ms. Wynn for actual out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the 2018 annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders and the negotiation of the Cooperation Agreement, up to a cap of $5,000,000

This settlement should wrap up much of the drama that has been transpiring between the company and Elaine Wynn. It could also pave the way for a more positive resolution regarding gaming licenses in Vegas, Boston, and Macau. Wynn Resorts stock had been able to weather the drama itself, but the drama combined with slower revenue coming out of Macau was simply to much of a weight on the shoulders of the company.

Investors following Wynn may have a bit longer before the clouds show a total clearing. The Boston project continues to move forward on an "At Risk" basis while the Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigates the "worthiness" of Wynn holding a gaming license in the Commonwealth. While most seem to believe that the Commission will ultimately favor keeping Wynn as the operator, a wild card can not be dismissed outright without some risk.

Wynn stock has been challenged in Q2 and early Q3 as revenues from Macau have come in lower than expected with each passing month. With the World Cup tournament now complete, investors are in hopes of seeing Macau revenues that meet or exceed what is now tempered expectations.

Wynn stock has a 52 week range of $124 to $203 per share and currently trades at about $150. If the Macau revenues can post a recovery in August, and the casino operator can land a positive decision in Massachusetts at the same time, the headwinds that the stock has been facing could become tailwinds and allow a run toward or above $180 per share. While much of Wall Street investing is a gamble of sorts, I think that Wynn's toughest days are quickly approaching the rear view mirror. With Elaine Wynn seemingly happy with the settlement, the company can stop playing defense and concentrate on driving the revenue in the correct direction. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.