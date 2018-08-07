Texas Pacific Again Pumps Out More Revenue, But Growth Is Slowing

The remainder of 2018 may be the best time to buy in.

An increase in pipeline capacity in 2019 should spur more growth for 2019 and 2020.

Growth for the second quarter was remarkable, but it slowed in oil and gas royalties and in water sales. In contrast, easement income has increased.

The Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) reported another extraordinary quarter. Results for the second quarter included:

$6.73 per sub-share (the term the Trust uses for its stock). It was $2.58 in the second quarter of 2017.

$73.8 million in revenue. It was $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2017.

128.7% increase in water sales and royalty revenue compared to the prior year.

148.5% increase in oil and gas revenue compared to the prior year.

115.1% increase in easements and sundry income compared to the prior year.

The six-month results showed similar results compared to the prior year. Full details can be found in their press release. These are certainly fine results, but a more interesting comparison, I think, is comparing the most recent quarter results to the previous quarter.

Quarters ended % Change % Change Annualized % Change Q2 2018 to Q2 2017 March June Oil and gas royalties $ 26,547 30,278 14.1 56.2 148.5 Easements and sundry income 16,978 27,799 63.7 254.9 115.1 Water sales and royalties 13,607 15,643 15.0 59.9 128.7 Land sales 2,750 0

Source: Author chart derived from SEC filings.

This shows that growth is significantly lower than the year-over-year growth rate for water sales and for oil and gas royalties. In other words, growth has slowed in these categories. This may be an indicator of problems with pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin.

We will reach capacity in the next 3 to 4 months," Scott Sheffield, the chairman of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. said [last month] in an interview at an OPEC conference in Vienna. "Some companies will have to shut in production, some companies will move rigs away, and some companies will be able to continue growing because they have firm transportation.

Source: Bloomberg

In contrast, the growth rate for easement revenue accelerated. This revenue “is generated from easement contracts covering activities such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements” (Form 10-Q). The Trust does not break out numbers any further, but the increase in revenue may well be the result of pipeline expansions such as Midland-to-Sealy and BridgeText coming into full service.

More Permian Pipelines

More pipelines are on the drawing boards, as shown by an International Energy Agency map (below). The IEA wrote, “ If all planned investments come to fruition, Permian nameplate capacity will more than double from its current 2.8 mb/d to 5.8 mb/d by the end of 2020.” Projects listed in the works are Sunrise, Express 3, Cactus 2, and Gray Oak.

Source: International Energy Agency

The following list of Permian pipeline expansion assumed in-service dates was compiled by BP Capital Fund Advisors. Note that no new pipelines are coming into service in the second and third quarters of 2018, and only one new pipeline is assumed coming into service in the fourth quarter.

Source: BP Capital Fund Advisors

The lack of new pipeline capacity in 2018 may indicate that easement revenue growth for the Trust will slow for the remainder of the year. Other royalty revenue growth may continue to slow as well.

In the first quarter of 2019, three pipelines are assumed to come into service: Sunrise I, Sunrise II, and another Bridgetex expansion. BP Capital Fund Advisors, building upon company filings and a chart from the IEA (quoted above), projects takeaway capacity to exceed production by the first quarter of 2020.

Source: BP Capital Fund Advisors

Once completed, these projects should dramatically increase easement revenue for the Trust. As the pipeline infrastructure is built out, more wells should come into service, and oil and gas revenue for the Trust should again grow substantially.

Conclusion

While year-over-year revenue growth is enough to make any investor happy, it has slowed overall since the previous quarter. The pipeline capacity constraints may continue to hinder growth through the remainder of 2018. If so, the sub-share price may remain in the $800-$900 range for the remainder of 2018. It may even move sideways in the $725-$800 range.

Should more capacity come into service in 2019 as expected, revenue should again grow dramatically for the Trust into 2020. If so, the remainder of 2018 may be the best window of opportunity for investors to buy in. If pipeline capacity doubles by the end of 2020, as the IEA suggests, the stock price should double at minimum over the same time period of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.