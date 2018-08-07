Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. Sanctions Reimposed On Iran

Stocks

All but one of the major content platforms have banned the accounts of Alex Jones as tech giants raced to act in the wake of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to remove podcasts by his Infowars website. While Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) said his content violated community guidelines, such as those prohibiting hate speech and harassment, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is leaving his handles open, but will "take action if it needs to."

Following its recent partnership with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is planning to merge its food delivery units Ele.me and Koubei, Reuters reports. The move would raise between $3B-$5B for the combined entity, which could be valued at $25B and battle Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY) Meituan Dianping for dominance of China's booming online-to-offline market.

SoftBank is speaking to advisers about selling a third of its Japanese wireless business in an IPO, Bloomberg reports, adding that discussions are preliminary and the final valuation will depend on investors' feedback. A $30B offering would make SoftBank Mobile (OTCPK:SFTBY) the largest listing ever. Alibaba (BABA) made its market debut in 2014 with a $25B offering, the biggest so far.

More deals... The DOJ has filed its appeal of the AT&T/Time Warner (NYSE:T) decision in a brief with the D.C. Appeals Court, arguing that the approval ignored "fundamental principles of economics and common sense." Sources also suggest that U.S. antitrust enforcers are in the early stages of reviewing T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) plan to buy Sprint (NYSE:S) for $26B, but have not yet reached a conclusion on how many wireless carriers are needed nationwide.

Hot off reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is trying to get back into China with a censored search engine, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is said to be working with the tech giant on cloud offerings in the world's second largest economy. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) also had some words for its rival as the U.S. search engine giant plans to re-enter a market it left eight years ago. "Chinese companies today have plenty of ability and confidence," CEO Robin Li declared. "Baidu will win again."

Since 2015, China has outspent the U.S. by $24B in 5G infrastructure, potentially creating a "tsunami" that will be difficult to catch up with, according to a new study by Deloitte. China has built 350,000 new cell sites, while the U.S. has built fewer than 30,000 in the same time frame. 5G would support connected infrastructure in cities, including driverless cars, and make it possible for people to stream high-bandwidth video.

Tesla has begun hiring for its new Shanghai factory, just a month after the EV maker signed agreements with local authorities for the $2B project. Most of the 14 positions are senior in level and require at least six years' experience, including architectural designer and senior finance manager. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) first factory outside the U.S. would double the size of the company's global manufacturing.

In reaction to renewed U.S. sanctions, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) has dropped plans to expand its Iran business, but will continue to monitor political developments carefully. In early 2016, Daimler established a joint venture with Iranian vehicle manufacturer and dealer Iran Khodro to make and distribute Mercedes-Benz trucks in the country. It also planned to open a representative office in Tehran.

Facebook shares jumped 4.5% yesterday after a WSJ report said the company asked big banks to share detailed financial information about customers. It has already talked with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) about getting details like card transactions and checking account balances, and to consider offerings it could host for the banks' customers on Facebook Messenger (FB).

Indra Nooyi is stepping down from the helm at PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), leaving only two dozen female CEOs among the S&P 500 companies. President Ramon Laguarta will take her place later this year. Sales grew 80% during Nooyi's 12-year tenure, while PepsiCo shares returned 162% . Challenges may lie ahead, however, with Americans' growing distaste for sugary sodas.

It's the latest example of a U.S. brick-and-mortar retailer struggling financially amid competition from e-commerce firms. Mattress Firm, the largest U.S. mattress retailer owned by Steinhoff International Holdings (OTCPK:SNHFY), is considering a potential bankruptcy filing as it seeks ways to get out of costly store leases and shut some of its 3,000 locations that are losing money. Related stocks: TPX, SNBR