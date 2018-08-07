Sell US Steel - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/6/18)

Includes: EEP, EPR, NOK, NUE, OPK, PM, TREE, TTD, X
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Stay long on The Trade Desk.

Pipeline stocks are bouncing back.

LendingTree needs to find its footing.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 6.

Bullish Calls

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): It has some good quarters ahead. Stay long.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): The stock had gone down for the wrong reasons, and the quarter was not bad for the company. A lot of real estate stocks are bouncing back.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP): The pipelines are making a major comeback.

Bearish Calls

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE): The stock cannot find its footing, as the mortgage rates are rising. Don't buy.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): "I'm worried about all of these different things that have to do with alternative cigarettes, and that's why I have walked away from the group. Plus, I've got to tell you: I can no longer in good conscience recommend a cigarette stock. I just can't. Let someone else do it. It's not about money when it comes to them."

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): The stock has been sideways ever since the company bought Bio-Reference Labs.

US Steel (NYSE:X): The steel stocks are going down due to a slowdown in autos and infrastructure. Cramer said he prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

Nokia (NYSE:NOK): It's a Sell.

