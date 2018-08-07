Sell US Steel - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/6/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 6.

Bullish Calls

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): It has some good quarters ahead. Stay long.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): The stock had gone down for the wrong reasons, and the quarter was not bad for the company. A lot of real estate stocks are bouncing back.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP): The pipelines are making a major comeback.

Bearish Calls

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE): The stock cannot find its footing, as the mortgage rates are rising. Don't buy.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): "I'm worried about all of these different things that have to do with alternative cigarettes, and that's why I have walked away from the group. Plus, I've got to tell you: I can no longer in good conscience recommend a cigarette stock. I just can't. Let someone else do it. It's not about money when it comes to them."

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): The stock has been sideways ever since the company bought Bio-Reference Labs.

US Steel (NYSE:X): The steel stocks are going down due to a slowdown in autos and infrastructure. Cramer said he prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

Nokia (NYSE:NOK): It's a Sell.

