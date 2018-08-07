Twilio: Dial Back The Enthusiasm

It's safe to say that enthusiasm for Twilio (TWLO), the PaaS company that focuses on powering communications capabilities like text and voice call on applications, has reached a fever peak. Shares of Twilio jumped nearly 20% after announcing Q2 results and an upbeat Q3 guidance range, making the stock one of the best performers in a Q2 earnings season that has largely punished richly valued technology stocks.

It's worth noting that Twilio hasn't touched the $70 level since immediately after its IPO, when investors piled on the trade as one of the only ways to get exposure to Uber's growth (at the time, Uber was Twilio's largest client - no longer, as Uber has decided to move some of its Twilio functions in-house, which was another major downside catalyst for the stock earlier this year). The main question for investors now is: do we continue to stick with this trade, or do we lock in our tremendous gains in a stock that has already doubled year-to-date?

TWLO data by YCharts

In my view, now is a good time to cash out of the Twilio trade. With shares trading this richly, there's not much more room on the upside - but plenty of room on the downside. Here's why:

Have we forgotten about the margin and profit debate?

The attitude toward Twilio this quarter is almost a complete 180-degree turn from late last year. When Twilio reported Q3 results in November, shares plummeted dramatically when the company's gross margins showed a notable decline. The narrative focused on pricing and competition - was Twilio becoming a commoditized service that would no longer be able to command SaaS-style margins? Investors dumped Twilio, not caring whatsoever about the upbeat revenue growth.

This quarter, the reaction was the reverse. Growth showed tremendous upside, driven by a sizable improvement in the company's retention rates. But gross margins continued to decline from the year-ago period, so in effect, Twilio hasn't really resolved the pricing/commoditization debate - but now, it seems investors are too focused on the growth to care.

I'm a growth investor. I believe in prioritizing revenue growth over the bottom line in young companies, especially SaaS companies that are deliberately investing heavy dollars into building out large sales orgs that can capture profitable, long-term recurring revenue deals. But I'm also a keen watcher of valuations. With this quarter's >15% stock jump, Twilio has notched a >10x valuation - levels it hasn't seen since immediately after its IPO, when it was once of the most richly valued stocks in the market (it quickly compressed from $70 to a price in the low teens).

When a company becomes this richly valued, it had better be producing stellar results on both the top line and on the bottom line. Twilio is doing great on the former, but not so much the latter. It hasn't resolved the gross margin issue, and its operating losses have nearly tripled from the year-ago quarter. Again, it's fine for a company to focus on growth, but I'm not willing to pay a double-digit revenue multiple for a stock that can't achieve progress on both fronts.

Let's also add in the fact that Twilio, with a gross margin only slightly above 50%, has one of the lowest gross margins in the SaaS software sector. So technically, its revenue stream is less valuable than the average SaaS company with gross margins in the mid-70s or high 80s. Twilio, by contrast, trades at a valuation that's even richer than some of its higher-margin peers. Sure, >50% y/y revenue growth and an accelerating growth trend is impressive, but it's also counterbalanced by the lower gross margin.

Top line growth driven by strong upsells, but came at the expense of profits

Here's a glance at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Twilio Q2 results Source: Twilio investor relations

There's no doubt that the company performed tremendously on the top line. Revenues grew 54% y/y to $147.4 million, vaulting Twilio to a ~$600 million revenue run rate, and accelerating six points over last quarter's growth rate of 48% y/y. Note how rare it is for a company at this large of a revenue scale to be growing at >50% y/y, and to be accelerating by six points, no less. There's no doubt that Twilio deserves credit for that feat. This quarter's results completely blindsided Wall Street, which had its consensus estimate anchored at $131.0 million. This represents 37% yy growth - an eleven-point deceleration, instead of a six-point sequential acceleration. Twilio beat estimates by a whopping seventeen points this quarter, the largest beat margin in the tech sector so far this earnings season.

The primary driver of the outperformance was a boost in dollar-based net retention rate. A quick note - a year ago, I was extremely bullish on Twilio (when shares were trading at about a third of today's levels), and one of the key reasons for that is due to its volume-based pricing. Twilio generally prices its clients per text or per minute for its flagship communications products (it has recently rolled out an enterprise license deal that would give certain clients a set amount of usage for a set fee, but the majority of its business is still volume-based pricing), so relative to other SaaS companies, it has less predictability over future quarters' revenues. No one can predict with certainty, after all, how many times the Twilio API is called by a customer that, for example, wants a text update from Nordstrom (JWN) on a shipment status. This is why Twilio can notch such big gains against its own guidance, as well as Wall Street's - its revenue model has built-in upside when clients use Twilio more in a given quarter.

Dollar-based net retention rose to 137% in the quarter, up six points from 131% in the year-ago quarter. Investors started watching this metric more across the entire SaaS sector when Cloudera (CLDR), a fellow recent SaaS IPO, lowered its guidance due to an expected miss in retention rates. Because most of these larger SaaS companies derive the lion's share of revenues in a quarter from the current installed base, the upsell activity within that install base makes more a difference than growth in new business, which often starts out at lower volumes. For Twilio, this six-point improvement makes all the difference in the world.

And it's not like new business suffered, either. The company added another slew of clients to its roster, with the active customer count rising 32% y/y to 57,350 as of the end of Q2. The more Twilio pads its base of new clients, the more it can increase its "Base Revenues" (up 54% y/y to $135.0 million this quarter, and representing a 91% mix of total revenues) and reduce its reliance on once-dominant clients like Uber and WhatsApp. These clients have shrunk significantly as a percentage of revenues since last year (these companies used to command a high-teens percentage of revenues, each), and Twilio's growth acceleration has not been impacted in the slightest.

However, the growth came at the expense of profits. Gross margins fell 180bps to 54.0%, from 55.8% in the year-ago quarter. A year ago, this magnitude of a drop caused a double-digit selloff in Twilio shares; now, investors are simply brushing it off. On the bright side, it's up 20bps sequentially from 53.8% in Q1, and less of a drop from the 350bps decline in that quarter.

The operating margin picture looks substantially worse. Note the 5x increase in general and administrative costs to $24.2 million. Though this is heavily impacted by stock-based comp as well as a favorable tax liability accounting shift in 2Q17, both of which are non-cash, the dilution effects from stock grants are real, and heavy stock comp expenses will still prevent Twilio from hitting GAAP profitability for awhile. GAAP operating losses tripled to -$22.0 million, representing a -27.5% operating margin - far worse than -13.2% in the year-ago quarter. To be fair and balanced, however, it's important to note that pro forma operating margin improved to +1% from -5% in 2Q17, after stripping out stock comp and tax impacts.

Key takeaways

I'm impressed by Twilio's growth and traction with upsells, but at its mind-boggling valuation, I'd hope to see some improvement on the gross margin front as well. The drop in operating margins is more understandable due to the non-cash addbacks, but the gross margin deficit to the wider SaaS sector is an ongoing issue on which we haven't seen closure. At the very least, Twilio's valuation should be at least somewhat impacted to account for this margin gap to peers - but with Twilio's 10x multiple towering over most other companies within its growth/scale group, this doesn't seem to be the case.

Twilio shot up from being a stock trading at ~5x forward revenues to double that valuation in a fairly short amount of time. Given how stretched its valuation currently looks, there's more room for downside than upside at current levels. While I remain bullish on Twilio's long-term prospects and its positioning in the software ecosystem, there will be a better entry point in the future and a more reasonable valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.