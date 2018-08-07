EOG's Game Changing Update For Wyoming's Powder River Basin

When oil prices crashed at the end of 2014, one of the first casualties was oil & gas activity in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. The Sussex and Turner sandstone formations continued to be slowly developed over the succeeding years, but activity developing the Niobrara, Mowry, and Parkman formations came to a halt. However, times are beginning to change. Higher oil prices have been key, but that shouldn’t cloud over the significance major operational improvements and exploration successes have had in reinvigorating interest in the Powder. EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is a prime example of this rebirth as it now sees two additional plays in the Powder being economically competitive with its broader unconventional portfolio. Let’s dig in.

Turner upgraded

Depending on the location, the only formations being targeted during the 2015-2017 period were the Sussex and Turner sandstone plays. Today, there are few prime Sussex well locations left after most of those locations were developed in previous years. As a heterogenous sandstone play, the Turner is more complicated to develop in a systematic manner than its shale play peers, but recent industry updates have been very promising.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has been successful in Converse County, WY, targeting the Turner and plans to aggressively ramp up its development activity. Five rigs and one frac crew are currently targeting the Turner across Chesapeake’s 256,000 net acres in the Powder. Chesapeake’s management team sees ~390 future well locations prospective for the Turner on that acreage, and it is possible downspacing efforts may increase that by roughly 80 well locations. EOG has acreage nearby in Converse County.

EOG Resources now sees itself sitting on 200 premium net well locations in the Turner across its 400,000 net acre position in the Powder, 169,000 net acres of which are prospective for the Turner. That acreage is spread across eastern Johnson County, most of Campbell County, and northern Converse County. Readers should know that when EOG says premium, it means well locations that are very competitive with its broader portfolio (which includes the Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Bakken/Three-Forks, and Woodford plays). Blocking up its acreage position, trading non-adjacent leaseholds for adjacent leaseholds, have helped grow EOG’s premium Powder inventory.

Source: EOG Resources Inc.

After its Q3 2017 earnings report, EOG noted it had only 120 premium net well locations in the Powder across all known plays. That remained the case during its June 2018 presentation. It appears that management is increasingly confident about future Turner developments and was willing to push additional well locations into the premium category. EOG completed seven Turner wells in Q2 which sported an average lateral length of 6,200 feet, an average total well cost of $4.1 million, and an average 30-day IP rate of 915 BOE/d (83% crude oil).

Going forward, EOG Resources expects the standard Turner well with an 8,000-foot lateral to cost $4.5 million to complete. After factoring in royalties, that well will produce 500,000 BOE net (46% oil, 15% NGLs, 39% dry gas) to EOG Resources. It appears that EOG has been targeting well locations with much higher oil cuts than its standard assumptions indicate, possibly highlighting major differences in EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) compositions across the play. EOG plans to complete 45 net wells this year by running two drilling rigs and one completion crew.

Two plays tapped for premium

What made EOG Resources’ Powder update particularly impressive was the addition of 1,430 net premium well locations in the Mowry (875 net locations) and Niobrara (555 net locations) shale formations. Those additional resources are the real game changer as it gives EOG an enormous growth runway even if development activity picks up pace. Combined, EOG now sees its premium Powder inventory housing over 2 billion BOE of net oil & gas resources that will be recovered over the coming decades.

The Mowry is a gassier play (EUR is 28% oil, 25% NGLs, 47% dry gas) while the Niobrara is expected to be liquids-rich like the Turner (48% oil, 16% NGLs, 36% dry gas). As things stand today, EOG expects the average Mowry well with a 9,500-foot lateral to cost $6.1 million to complete and sport an EUR of 1,400,000 BOE (net after royalties). Looking at the Niobrara play, EOG is forecasting the average Niobrara well with an 9,500-foot lateral will cost $5.9 million and sport an EUR of 1,150,000 BOE (net after royalties).

Can we believe the hype?

Readers who have been following the upstream industry’s progress in the Powder may have been surprised to hear this news, especially in light of EOG’s limited internal development of the Niobrara and the Mowry. An analyst asked:

“Just noticing that you haven't had a ton of wells in the Niobrara and Mowry, but you guys are certainly coming out with a pretty robust inventory. I was hoping you can maybe just give us a little bit more color if there are a lot of industry wells that are giving you confidence.”

EOG Resources Inc. responded by saying;

“So we've known for quite some time that the Mowry and the Niobrara have a lot of resource potential under our acreage. We began drilling on those actually in 2008 and 2009 as far as in the testing phase… We've drilled nine Niobrara wells and nine Mowry wells since that time. We have five proprietary cores in the Mowry and two proprietary cores in the Niobrara in addition to all the publicly available data… [T]his has allowed us to do is build over 1,700 full petro-physical models across the Powder River Basin… And then as you noted, there has been industry activity in the basin. There have been over 200 Niobrara wells drilled in the Powder River Basin and about 30 Mowry wells. So we can take all that data with all the petro-physical data and core data, and we can build some very sophisticated reservoir models that we can really apply across a lot of our different plays and help us to understand both these plays.”

In summary, a combination of past industry activity and in-house models has given EOG enough confidence to make a bold statement like this. Come February 2019, EOG will provide a big update on what investors should expect in regards to ramping up the firm’s Powder development activity. Cost reductions, particularly on the lease operating front, have also been key. The firm brought up some of its favorite wells in the Powder targeting those plays, but what really matters is averages across dozens of wells.

Readers should note that the Niobrara and the Mowry overlap each other on a large portion of EOG’s acreage. In the Powder, EOG sees itself sitting on 141,000 net acres prospective for the Mowry and 89,000 net acres prospective for the Niobrara, indicating about 63% of this acreage will utilize co-development strategies. This involves drilling wells that target both formations on a single drilling spacing unit or section. Co-development strategies can often push total well costs down. EOG commented that “where the Nio is premium, the Mowry is also premium.”

Management is keenly aware that it needs to have a midstream strategy is place as well to make sure EOG’s Powder gas production can reach an end market. There remains a decent amount of oil takeaway capacity (EOG has access to the Casper, Guernsey, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Cushing oil hubs/refineries) and gas processing capacity in the area, but gathering systems and long-haul pipelines (specifically dry gas takeaway options) are need to compliment existing infrastructure.

Construction, which will probably start up next year, is planned for a new Powder gas gathering system. EOG has a long history in Wyoming and plans to send gas down to Cheyenne, where those supplies will have access to existing pipeline takeaway capacity. The large gas cut at Mowry wells will create problems for EOG if it isn’t proactive and serious about the midstream limitations for natural gas production.

Final thoughts

If a top tier upstream operator like EOG Resources Inc. thinks the Powder River Basin can compete with known Tier 1 unconventional plays, that is a huge vote of confidence for future oil & gas developments in the area. The Turner sandstone will enable EOG Resources Inc. to begin building up a nice production base in the Powder, but it is the Mowry and Niobrara shales that make this a growth story with legs. Thanks for reading.

