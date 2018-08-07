Town Sports International: Where Can It Go From Here?

Town Sports International (CLUB) is trading ~30% lower since it reported Q2 results last week. There wasn’t anything terrible in the report, but after nearly tripling in value between January 1 and July 1, it seems like the stock was primed for a correction at the first sign of trouble, and Q2 provided that. The investment case isn’t broken, but CLUB is trading close to record-high valuations and the risks are skewed to the downside. Investors should avoid CLUB.

Business Description and Recent Developments

Town Sports International is a leading owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast, with 165 fitness centers and 587,000 members as of December 31, 2017. Since its founding in 1973, the company’s strategy has been to grow through selective acquisitions and new club openings in densely populated metropolitan areas (of the company’s 165 clubs, 119 are located in New York, 28 in Boston, 10 in DC, and 5 in Philadelphia).

In 2014 CLUB experimented with a low pricing strategy in an attempt to attract more members. The move backfired, as the decline in membership fees (the company’s main source of revenue) far outweighed the growth in new members, and comparable club revenues fell 15.7% in just 4 years.

Figure 1: 5-Year Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

With profit margins at historic lows and the company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, activist investor Patrick Walsh stepped in as Chairman, and eventually CEO, and looks to have turned things around. Comparable club revenues turned positive last year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to its highest level since 2013 (and 850 bps above the 2015 low) and, fueled by a strong Q1, the stock worked its way back up to peak 2013 levels (Figure 1).

Mr. Walsh’s method was simple but effective: he reversed the disastrous pricing strategy that crimped sales and pressured margins, cut costs, and completed a number of strategic acquisitions (last year the company acquired 18 fitness centers). The question now is how much longer CLUB can continue to raise membership fees without it affecting membership levels.

In the first quarter, like last year, this wasn’t an issue. Comparable club sales grew 1.7% in Q1, and consisted of an increase in higher average dues per membership and an increase in member count.

But this wasn’t the case in Q2. Even though comparable club sales growth improved sequentially to 1.8%, the higher average membership dues were partially offset by a decline in member count. It’s possible that CLUB has already reached the point where it can’t keep raising fees without losing members, and we suspect this is the reason for the sell-off after Q2.

Other than that the quarter was fine. Revenues increased 12.3% to $112.33M, which beat estimates by $1.62M, although the growth was almost entirely due to newly acquired clubs. EPS did miss estimates and EBITDA margin fell 150 bps y/y, but the earnings miss doesn't mean too much in the grand scheme of things.

What matters is whether CLUB can generate enough growth going forward to give investors a shot at a decent return at the current valuation, and we don’t think it can.

Valuation

CLUB looks reasonably cheap in absolute terms, with an EV/EBITDA of 8.1x and a P/CF of 6.9. But you can never judge a stock’s value solely in absolute terms, and CLUB is actually quite expensive compared to historical levels (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Historical EV/EBITDA Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

Historically, a low valuation has been justified by the company’s weak profitability (average net profit margin of ~2% over the last 10 years) and high financial leverage (LTD is 73% of assets, and this doesn’t include leases). Simply sustaining the current multiple will probably require several years of strong growth, but having already snatched up the low hanging fruit, it’s tough to see where this will come from.

The business model for fitness clubs is to grow earnings over time through scale. The idea is that as clubs mature and memberships increase, margins will expand due to fixed cost leverage. But for this to work it’s not enough to simply acquire a bunch of new fitness centers. Membership counts and revenues must continue to grow on a comparable club basis. This is because G&A expenses make up a relatively small portion of the total cost structure. The vast majority of CLUB’s expenses are payroll and club operating expenses, which occur at the individual club level.

It’s hard to see how margins can go much higher above last year’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%. CLUB’s high-teen margins from the early part of the decade probably aren’t realistic anymore with all the new competition that’s entered the marketplace, and if CLUB is indeed at that point where it can’t raise fees without losing members then there’s a good chance that margins have maxed out already (in this light, the 150 bps margin decline in Q2 looks more significant).

The fitness club industry is becoming increasingly competitive. According to the IHRSA, the number of health clubs in the US increased from 30,500 in 2012 to 36,540 in 2016, and CLUB faces competition from both lower priced and premium priced competitors. Assuming competitors all have the standard range of equipment and offer basic ancillary services like personal training and yoga classes, there really isn’t much to distinguish one competitor from another. Customers, especially in dense metropolitan areas, can usually choose between a number of gyms that are convenient, and switch costs are relatively low. This is why it’s so common to see people trade one gym for another when their fees rise.

Beyond the threat of competition, CLUB is also exposed to cyclicality risk. Gym memberships (and especially ancillary services) are discretionary expenses for many people, and CLUB’s high degree of operating and financial leverage magnifies the risk of an economic downturn. In the two years after the 2008 financial crisis CLUB’s operating income fell by more than a third, and while we don’t expect to see another economic collapse of this magnitude anytime soon, the economy is overdue for a correction.

Conclusion

Even after the selloff post-Q2, CLUB is not a buy. The stock trades close to a 10-year high on an EV/EBITDA basis, and there probably isn’t much upside available to investors above these levels. Investing now would require you to have faith that the earnings growth rates of the past two years will continue into the future. But this doesn’t seem likely and there are a lot of risks that cloud the outlook. Stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.