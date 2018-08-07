Delek Logistics Partners: What To Watch In The Q2 Report

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is the logistics MLP sponsored by South-Central U.S. merchant refiner Delek US Holdings (DK). Both companies are scheduled to release their Q2 earnings reports after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7, with the earnings call for both to occur the following morning. The share prices of the two companies have recorded very different trajectories over the last year (see figure). Whereas the parent firm's share price has more than doubled since last August, the unit price of Delek Logistics Partners has barely broken even after accounting for its double-digit distribution yield. Unlike Delek US Holdings, which has greatly benefited from its access to price-discounted Permian crude, Delek Logistics Partners has struggled alongside the rest of the MLP sector in the face of adverse interest rate expectations, tax difficulties, and general investor bearishness following the pre-2015 boom years.

DKL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Unlike strictly upstream and midstream MLPs, however, Delek Logistics Partners benefits from an operating environment that sets its outlook apart from the broader MLP sector. The company owns capacity that serves upstream, midstream, and downstream segments ranging from gathering systems to crude transportation systems to refined products wholesale and terminalling systems. Moreover, Delek US Holdings' aforementioned proximity to cheap Permian crude has made it possible for the sponsor to acquire additional refining and logistics capacity that is being dropped down to the MLP. Finally, roughly 67% of the consolidated revenues of Delek Logistics Partners are from 3rd-party partners, limiting its exposure to its sponsor's daily operations.

That the MLP's investors have been concerned enough with its outlook to keep its unit price from sharing in any of the parent company's lengthy rally reflects a small number of important constraints on its growth prospects. The next several months will likely determine whether these constraints will be temporary or not, and investors will want to look to the Q2 earnings report and conference call for indications as to which outcome is likely.

The first potential constraint on the growth of Delek Logistics Partners reflects its recent capacity expansions that have resulted from the acquisition by its parent of fellow merchant refiner Alon USA Energy and that company's own logistics MLP. The acquisition was perfectly-timed by Delek US Holdings in that it increased the refiners' exposure to inland U.S. crudes just as Brent crude's premium widened after hibernating since late 2015. While the acquisitions have resulted in dropdowns to Delek Logistics Partners, they have had negative consequences for the MLP's distribution coverage ratio, which fell to a new annual low of 0.97x in 2017, and leverage ratio, which rose to a new high of 4.6x in Q1 2018 (see figure). The timing of both changes has not been favorable to the MLP given broader concerns from investors over the ability of MLPs to access capital given recent tax and interest rate developments. The worsening distribution coverage ratio has also likely offset some investor enthusiasm over the 21 consecutive quarterly distribution increases at Delek Logistics Partners as well.

Source: Delek Logistics Partners (2018).

It is possible that both of these concerns are overblown for a few different reasons, not least of which is the fact that the management at both the MLP and its sponsor have shown excellent timing of late in acquiring additional capacity. The acquisition of Alon USA Energy by Delek US Holdings occurred after an extended period of bearishness in the merchant refining sector, yet it ultimately caused the latter to record EBITDA growth that rapidly outpaced the necessary increase to its interest expenses. There is good reason to believe that the recent dropdowns to Delek Logistics Partners, especially of the Big Spring refinery's logistics system, will in hindsight be found to have benefited from similarly-beneficial timing. The MLP's Q1 earnings report showed, for example, that refinery's marketing volume had come online just as the West Texas marketing margin per barrel had nearly doubled YoY, contributing to a 60% increase over the same period to the contribution margin of its wholesale marketing and terminalling segment. This, in turn, was an important driver of the MLP's 48% YoY increase to its distributable cash flow and 9% YoY distribution increase in Q1 2018, recent leverage and distribution coverage ratios notwithstanding.

The second important possible constraint to the future growth of Delek Logistics Partners is its access to capital. The Q1 leverage ratio of 4.6x is approaching the 5.5x maximum ratio allowed under the MLP's credit facility. With higher interest rates on the horizon, there is some concern among investors that, in the event of a capital squeeze such as the one that affected the upstream sector in 2015 and 2016, Delek Logistics Partners will struggle to finance additional capacity acquisitions made available by its planned joint venture pipeline projects (see figure). Certainly, the recent news that a planned JV between the Delek Logistics Partners and ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) had decided to cancel a planned acquisition of a light products terminal, albeit due to regulatory issues, did not help investor sentiment.

Source: Delek Logistics Partners (2018).

The good news for investors in Delek Logistics Partners is that its regional operating position continues to be particularly strong. First, the rise in crude prices over the last year has yet to cause national growth in the consumption of refined fuels to decline, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration expecting this growth to continue through at least the end of 2019. The MLP's access through its sponsor to cost-advantaged Permian crude will only insulate it further in the event that demand does begin to shrink at a national level. Second, the price of crude has remained high enough over the last year to keep production in the Permian Basin very high and new output records continue to be routinely set. Demand for capacity both upstream and downstream of the sponsor's refineries should remain strong for the foreseeable future as a result, improving the outlook for both additional capacity expansions and distribution increases.

Investors can expect to see updates from management in the Q2 earnings report on both of these potential constraints. The MLP's distribution coverage ratio rose to its highest level since Q2 2016 in Q1 2018 and, if the ratio remained near that most recent level in the latest quarter, then it is likely that the Big Springs logistics dropdown has been fully integrated and is contributing to distributable cash flow as projected by management (only one month's worth of throughput data was available for the Q1 earnings report). Likewise, the ability of management to find additional acquisitions in the wake of the recent failure to purchase the light products terminal will demonstrate to investors that the recent leverage ratio is not proving to be a constraint either. Progress by the MLP on these fronts will do much to allay recent investor concerns over the state of its balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DKL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.