Tech Tariffs Will Not Hurt Lam's Growth In China

Long-term investors might see more profit by switching to an active investment strategy.

Sales of semiconductor equipment are forecasted to increase by 10.8% to $62.7 billion in 2018.

As the US launches tariffs against China, the chip sector is set to be hit to the tune of $613m. This seems a relatively small number when compared to the sector's total sales of ~$483bln. The worry is that China could retaliate and ban US companies from selling chips. This sounds a bit outrageous. In a report that China is banning Micron Technology’s (MU) from selling some products in China, Micron Management noted that the injunction would only hit sales by 1% next quarter.

As Lam Research (LRCX) investors reflect on the sector's outlook, the information by Micron shows that the sector is still on for growth. China is a large buyer of Lam Products. Last year China outspent the US by 62% and accounted for 13% of revenue.

Lam produces the machines that make the chips, and the top 10 companies (by market share) in this sector are:

Applied Materials

ASML

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

KLA-Tencor

Dainippon Screen

Advantest, Teradyne

Hitachi High-Technologies

ASM Pacific Technology

Daifuku

Interestingly, five of the ten companies are based in the US, 4 are Japanese, and one is based in Hong Kong.

China doesn't seem to be in the business of making semiconductor equipment machines - not to the extent of the US and Japan.

The Chinese seem to prefer small salaried, and high-volume sales companies - this is evident from all the small “Made in China” items that everyone sees daily. Everyone knows the main reason people do business in China is due to the lower labor costs.

It’s not that China loves this business model, it's just that China has thrived with this model, and the cheap and poor labor laws allow this model to flourish. The country intentionally devalues its currency - then pegs it to the USD so it has an edge over the US.

China could ban chip companies, but they are on the path to be the largest semiconductor equipment market in 2019: “China to become the largest semiconductor equipment market in 2019”.

In an article written by Jessie Shen from Digi Times, she notes that China will exceed South Korea as the largest market for semiconductor equipment in 2019.

Worldwide sales of semiconductor equipment are projected to increase 10.8% to US$62.7 billion in 2018, exceeding the historic high of US$56.6 billion set last year, SEMI said. Another record-breaking year for the market is expected in 2019, with a 7.7% forecast growth to US$67.6 billion. – Digitimes

Lam Revenue (Geography): 2017 Korea 2,480,329,000 Taiwan 2,095,669,000 Japan 1,041,969,000 China 1,023,195,000 United States 629,937,000 Southeast Asia 401,877,000 Europe 340,644,000 Total revenue 8,013,620,000

Source: Lam Research annual report

Revenue from China has come a long way from just a few years back. 2015 total revenue from China was just $661mil. We have seen a substantial increase in just two years to $1.02bln (2015-2017).

The data clearly shows that China needs Lam to support its large-scale - and ever growing - semiconductor sector. With the data above, I see little chance that tariffs will impact EPS. This means Lam is still a buy.

Healthy earnings continue to beat Wall Street estimates

Investors are always seeking value, but they seem to have missed the ever-growing value of Lam over the past few quarters.

LRCX Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Lam is always improving margins, and management has boosted gross margins by 120bps this quarter: "Gross margin for the June quarter came in at 48%, which was up 120 basis points sequentially and the highest level in over a decade".

Wall Street’s view of Lam is robust, many analysts have a very bullish target on the stock - despite tariffs.

The average stock price estimate is much higher than the current market price, ~32% above the market price. See recent upgrades:

Craig Ellis B.Riley FBR ( RILY $ 265 Timothy Arcuri UBS ( UBS $ 220 Weston Twigg KeyBanc ( KEY $ 261 Harlan Sur J.P. Morgan ( JPM $ 250 Patrick Ho Stifel Nicolaus ( SF $ 279 Krish Sankar Cowen & Co. ( COWN $ 250 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Securities $ 225 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna ( SUSQ $ 260 AVERAGE $ 251

Lam is a good balance of volatility and value in your portfolio

The share price of Lam is volatile, and I would not recommend it being a large part of an investor’s portfolio. However, it should defiantly be a part of it.

The company is in a unique position to benefit from all the new tech that we keep hearing about: IoT (“Internet of Things”), self-driving cars, cloud computing, 5G, and so on.

At the heart of all the new tech that will be unleashed in the coming years, they all require the same basic tool - the chip.

Tech companies often are boom and bust stories, and some will not even make it over the starting line. But I can say with almost certainty that they will have required chips at some point. Even basic cars - more than ever - are now being loaded up with chips.

With the company’s revenue coming from the sale of the equipment that produces the chips, Lam's likely longevity is a huge reason to be an investor. Lam's huge pile of ~$4.51bln in cash is a good thing too.

LRCX Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Lets for a minute assume that the tariffs are long-term, we have seen above a few things:

1: Lam is in a small club of businesses that support the whole market. Producing the machines needed for semiconductor manufacturing.

2: China is growing its semiconductor sector; China has been estimated to be the world's number one in the sector, overtaking South Korea

Lam is in a good position to benefit from China's large expansion in the semiconductor area, and with that, Lam's sales will expand.

Trading Lam stock might be a better option - for now

Lam's share price has been on a wild ride over the past year, earnings don't seem to matter. We saw a large jump in the share price after the latest earnings release. We have seen such movements before - only to be followed by a sharp decline.

I have changed my strategy with Lam due to the ongoing volatility. Once a dedicated long-term investor, now, I am an investor until the profit is right. I then sell, and buyback. Rinse and repeat.

I have certainly bought Lam at the tops, and I still hold the stock at that price today. The analysis I have assembled so far shows me that the company is considerably underpriced, but due to volatility, a new personal strategy has emerged. See my other articles on Lam here for valuation models.

Typically, I look to get 6% from each position before I sell, and always add on the dips. Lam is only about 8% of my total holdings with ETFs making up the bulk. My risk is moderately capped with Lam.

LRCX 30-Day Rolling Volatility data by YCharts

Final note

Tariffs won't have a large-scale impact on the performance of Lam Research and earnings just keep on improving. Long-term investors might be better switching to an active investment strategy for the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.