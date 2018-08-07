Talend: Nearing A Buy Point, After Selloff And Guidance Boost

By now, double-digit selloffs in the technology sector are a common occurrence so far in the Q2 earnings season. First it happened only to the Internet giants - Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR) - but recently, the contagion has spread as well to the small and mid-cap SaaS sector. Going through the earnings of the likes of Instructure (INST) and Tableau (DATA), the trend seems clear - good just isn't good enough. When tech valuations, especially for growth stocks, being as high as they are, investors aren't content with seeing in-line results or small beats to Wall Street consensus.

Talend (TLND), the French big data software company, is no stranger to poor earnings reactions. This is the third consecutive quarter that Talend's shares have dropped after an earnings announcement, though this quarter's nearly 10% selloff is one of the worst instances. Talend follows a puzzling trend in the big data space - despite the supposed increasing importance of big data companies in the IT fabric, and the growing trend of enterprises turning to their data as a key source of decision-making guidance, big data stocks have not done well in recent quarter. Investors have placed heavy emphasis on driving up the stocks of frontend, application-based SaaS companies - but infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) names have largely traded flat. Cloudera (CLDR) is the biggest example of this, though some of the pressure is due to a real company-issue sales warning. Still, Hadoop as a technology is gaining in popularity and should be given more credit - same goes to Teradata (TDC), the big data warehousing company that reported last week and got similarly crushed despite decent results.

So Talend isn't alone among its peers in facing an uphill battle to win investor's appreciation. But in my view, the general apathy toward the big data space is misguided. Once investors come to terms with the fact that a huge valuation gap exists between popular, easy-to-understand SaaS names like Avalara (AVLR), Docusign (DOCU), and Zuora (ZUO) (each of which are trading at double-digit revenue multiples) and the more technical, "boring" IaaS stocks, the latter group might receive a bit more love.

This isn't to say, however, that Talend is necessarily cheap. The stock has been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year - it tends to rise between quarters, and then retrace some of its gains after it reports earnings results. Based on this trend, I'd say there's a decent opportunity in taking advantage of Talend's dip to make a gain.

TLND data by YCharts

Post-earnings, Talend shares dropped from $58 to $53, and at that share price, Talend carries a market cap of $1.54 billion. Netting out the company's $93 million of balance sheet cash and negligible $1 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of $1.45 billion.

Against Talend's refreshed guidance range of $204.6-$206.6 million for FY18 (a respectable +38% y/y growth rate at the midpoint, and $2 million or 1% higher than a prior midpoint of $203.6 million), this represents a valuation of 7.1x EV/FY18 revenues. That's about one turn cheaper than where the stock was trading post-Q1 earnings.

I'm not under any illusion that Talend is marvelously cheap, like some other beaten-down names in small-cap SaaS (my top picks at the moment in this fallen-angel category include ed-tech software company Instructure (INST) and BI tool Domo (DOMO)). But there is upside here, especially as shares are about 15% down from recent highs.

I would wait to see if continued selling pressure can lead to an entry point below $50 (6.7x FY18 revenues), but ultimately I believe Talend has the capacity to rebound to $59, representing a price target of 8x EV/FY18 revenues. Given where the market has headed with high-growth SaaS companies in the 30-40% growth bucket, with multiples in the 7-10x range (double digits being the more likely, given the rich valuations of recent IPOs), that's a fair price for Talend to shoot for. That price is 11% above current trading levels and 10% lower than all-time highs of ~$65.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Talend's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Talend Q2 earnings Source: Talend investor relations

In my view, Talend's Q2 print wasn't bad, and certainly not bad enough to warrant a ~10% selloff. Total revenues grew 39% y/y to $349.8 million, decelerating somewhat from the 42% y/y growth that Talend had achieved in Q1. However, Talend's growth this quarter is still three points higher than the growth rate at which it exited Q4 (36% y/y). It's more than likely that this optical deceleration was due to the fact that a deal or two got pulled in to Q1, or more deals than expected pushed out of Q2. From these results - and especially given a boosted guidance range that calls for 38% y/y growth in Q2 - it doesn't seem that Talend's core business is struggling at all. And Talend also managed a beat, albeit small, to Wall Street's expectations of $49.2 million (+37% y/y).

One of the most salient points in the quarter is the fact that dollar-based net retention rate remained "above 120%" for the 17th consecutive quarter. For subscription companies like Talend that have reached a rather mature customer base, upsells to the existing installed base often contribute more to revenue growth than new business does, so the maintenance of its high upsell rate is extremely encouraging. On the company's earnings call, CEO Mike Tuchen also called out strong upsell activity with financial services clients (which, needless to say, are a lucrative source of billings), including TD Bank (AMTD).

On the product momentum side, Talend also seems to be doing just fine. The company launched enhanced enterprise capabilities in its Summer 2018 release, and was additionally recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its space for the third consecutive year. As SaaS investors know, Gartner rankings - particularly for those companies who can earn the top Leader distinction for several years in a row - have a large impact on swaying IT decision-makers' buying process.

One area that investors could be picking at is a slight drop in gross margins. Gross margin on both an IFRS and pro forma basis dropped to 76% and 77%, respectively, each one point lower than the prior year. This is due in part to a ~50% lift in professional services costs, which is a revenue stream that is largely performed at cost to entice customers in the door. But then again, it's only a one-point shift, so investors shouldn't be too concerned.

This is especially true as Talend has made tremendous progress on operating margins. Pro forma operating margins improved six points to just -7%, edging very close to breakeven:

Figure 2. Talend operating margin improvements Source: Talend investor relations

In addition, despite a small dip in FCF for Q2, the company's first-half free cash flows still improved by nearly 4x relative to the first half of last year.

Figure 3. Talend FCF Source: Talend investor relations

With an FCF margin of 3.3%, there's certainly still work to be done. Dropbox (DBX) set the bar high when it went public earlier this year, showing off an FCF margin near the 30% range. But Talend is still early in its maturity, and relative to other high-growth SaaS companies of a similar size, the fact that it can produce positive FCF at all is a plus.

Key takeaways

Talend is a solid software company growing at nearly 40% and making incremental progress on the bottom line, as evidenced both by its operating margin expansion ad its FCF growth. Shares were slightly expensive last quarter as they neared 8x forward revenues, but with the selloff this quarter, there is an opportunity to ride the rebound in Talend. Looking longer-term, the company's big data orientation and the well-reviewed status of its product give it a defensible moat to grow from. Look for an entry point in this name if selling pressure continues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLND over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.