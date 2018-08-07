Q2 Update On Aratana Therapeutics

We take a look at the company's prospects after earnings results in the paragraphs below.

Small cap veterinary drug concern Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) posted second quarter earnings results last week. After an initial dip post-earnings, the stock recovered and delivered a small gain for the week.

In our first instablog post of the new trading week, we take a look at the highlights of second quarter results and what lie ahead for shareholders.

Company Overview:

Aratana Therapeutics is a small pet therapeutics company. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $215 million and the shares go for just over $4.50 a share. It is one of the few pure plays in this consistent growing space (see below).

Source: Company Presentation

Second Quarter Highlights:

The company had $4.9 million in revenue in the second quarter and posted a loss of 14 cents a share, a nickel a share less than expectations.

Wholly owned Entyce which just recently hit the market, posted $1.3 million in sales for the quarter and now has already been ordered by 10,000 veterinary clinics.

Wholly owned Nocita revenues rose to $1.8 million from $600,000 in the same period a year ago.

Aratana recorded $1.9 million in licensing and collaboration revenue in the second quarter of 2018 for GALLIPRANT ® which is marketing and distributed by Elanco Animal Health.

which is marketing and distributed by Elanco Animal Health. The company posted a loss of $6.4 million for the quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Two analyst firms have chimed in since Aratana posted second quarter results. Over the weekend, Stifel Nicolaus reissued its Buy rating and $7 price target. Monday, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $10 price target on PETX. Here is the color from Wainwright's call

We maintain our Buy rating of PETX and our 12-month price target of $10.00 per share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted net present value analysis of projected product revenues through 2027 assuming a 10% discount rate and 3% terminal growth rate.”

Aratana ended the second quarter with just over $60 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. In the quarter, the company raised just under $4 million from its at-the-market sales agreement. Management guided that it will use another $15 million in cash through yearend and expects to raise an additional ~$10 million from its at-the-market sales agreement. Given the current pace of sales of Galliprant (which were $10 million gross for the second quarter), Aratana also believes it will achieve a $15 million milestone payout from Elanco for FY2018 sales.

Verdict:

The company is showing progress growing the sales of three recently approved compounds and is one of the few pure plays in a space that has seen considerable M&A activity. Given the collaboration deal around Galliprant with Elanco Animal Health, it remains the most likely potential bidder. This entity will soon be spun out of Eli Lilly (LLY).

Absent any buyout, the company is well positioned to continue to deliver growth and is well-funded at the moment. The company also still has several products in its pipeline which is beyond the scope of this article but is an important consideration for Aratana's longer term investment case Anything under $5.00 a share seems a good level to establish a long term position.

Option Strategy:

A preferable way in my opinion to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in PETX is via a Buy-Write order. Using the February $5 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $3.70 to $3.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its six and a half 'hold' period. You may have to enter this order more than once before it is executed as option liquidity in this name is only so-so.

