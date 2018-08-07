August 2018 Bank Of England Rate Rise: Impact On Inflation, Markets And Recession Risk

Increased interest rates will add more income to the economy from interest on government debt.

Each rise in the interest rate adds to the private debt servicing burden that shrinks the real economy in favor the banking sector.

Rate increases are inflationary and we should see some inflation in the UK now as the increased cost of credit raises the cost base of UK goods and services.

This article provides a fundamental impact assessment of the decision by the Bank of England to raise the bench interest rate from 0.5% 0.75% at its last meeting on 2 August 2018.

The interest raise is shown in the chart below.

What Happens when the BOE Changes Rates?

A movement of the BOE bank rate shown above has two broad impacts:

Bank lending costs on borrowed reserves. Interest burden on private debt Interest on newly issued Gilts (the name given to government debt bonds).

These three impacts will be looked at in turn.

Bank Lending Costs

The chart below shows the UK's level of private debt to GDP.

The table below shows the impact of the rate rise on bank reserves advanced by the BOE when a bank makes a loan.

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics GDP measure)

When a bank creates a loan, it creates a deposit in the recipient's bank account and borrows funds from the BOE to cover the loan amount, if it cannot source them more cheaply in the interbank market. Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the BOE. The BOE creates the reserves on demand as part of the national payments system.

Every 0.25% rate movement changes the cost of loan funds by $1 billion. The private banks then pass on this rate change onto the customer.

A BOE bank rate increase can be seen as a giant, economy-wide tax on borrowers and lenders. Each time the BOE raises the rate 0.25%, it moves $1 billion from the private sector to the government sector.

The BOE is the national government's bank and remits its profits to the national government in the same way that taxes are remitted from the private sector to the government. Because the national government is the issuer of the Great British Pound [GBP], it has as many GBPs as it wishes to create and does not need to get them from an outside source. The US$1 billion income stream to the government from a BOE rate rise is simply deleted from existence in the same way as national taxes are. It is a net reduction in the money supply.

On balance, the latest decision reduces the money supply by US$1 billion each year. The impact on commercial banks and their customers depends on the size and compilation of the loans on issue. Most UK loans are variable loans with none fixed for longer than five years.

If the rate change causes banks to be more profitable, this profit can be added to their capital base and given that banks are capital constrained and not reserve constrained they can then issue more credit based on the larger capital base.

This process works in the other direction too. When a bank makes a loss, this comes off their capital base, and their lending capacity is reduced. In the GFC many banks had no capital base left at all and were closed down with catastrophic impacts on the rest of the economy.

Interest Burden on Private Debt

The following table shows the impact of the rate rise on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP. The current BOE bank rate is highlighted in green.

The bulk of loans are for real estate mortgages. The rate for home loans is about 2-3%.

Each rate rise of 0.25% causes $US14B to move from the household and business sectors to the financial sector in additional debt service payments on their variable loans.

The danger with rate rises is that eventually a level is hit whereby the loan holders cannot afford the servicing cost and default. The banks then make a loss which comes off their capital base and reduces their lending capacity.

If the losses are large enough a bank's capital base can be destroyed and then it has to close or be rescued by the national government.

In an extreme case, this causes a run on the banks and a financial crisis like the GFC.

The intersectoral flow of funds can lead to a "deflation" of the real economy in the sense that all that money that is diverted to increased debt service cannot be spent on real goods and services. Goods and services go unsold; inventories rise, firms cut back production and unemployment rises.

Gilts

Another impact of a rate change is on Gilts. If there is a general rate rise, then the yield on Gilts will also rise as new Gilts are issued at the new higher rate, and existing ones trade on secondary markets for lower face values.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate rise on the stock of Gilts in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

The government credits the bank accounts of coupon recipients to pay interest on issued Gilts. The number in the bank account of the recipient increases upon direction from the Treasury. At that point, new money ("State Money") enters the private sector and adds to the money supply. The new money is "keyboarded" into existence.

With each 0.25% rate rise, some $5.57 billion of new money enters the private sector from the government sector each year. This is the positive side of the equation in that more GBPs in the economy grow the economy. It is an income boost at the macro level of 0.21% of GDP.

This process also runs in reverse when rates go down.

This too gives the banks more income. As part of the BOE's monetary operations, it is required to swap bank reserves for Gilts until it hits its target rate of 0.75%.

A larger interest rate may lift the demand for Gilts as an investment asset. While domestically this is only a portfolio shift, it might improve the current account balance when foreigners buy more Gilts.

On Balance, What does this All Mean?

There are winners and losers from a BOE rate rise.

Banks: On the one hand, banks must pay more for their borrowed reserves from the BOE when they make a loan. This is bad news for those that hold a lot of fixed-rate loans, as their margin gets squeezed. On the other hand, those banks that hold a lot of variable loans will collect more interest income. Banks will now be able to swap their excess reserves for Gilts at the new higher rate and enjoy more income. On balance, the banks come out ahead thanks to the rate rise. This means they can make more profit and expand their capital base and lend even more.

Borrowers: Suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall.

The macroeconomy: The impact on the macroeconomy is dependent on the relative size of the two debt stocks.

Taken to extremes, interest rates can rise so high that so much private sector income is allocated to debt service that the aggregate demand for real goods and services is weakened to recessionary levels.

When the stock of private debt is larger than the stock of government debt, the impact of a rate rise is a larger removal of dollars from the economy.

The extra $1 billion interest on reserves paid to the BOE by the banks which the BOE then remits to the national government reduces the benefit of the $5.57 billion of extra interest the government pays back to the private sector in Gilt interest. On balance, the private sector stock of savings is increased by $4.47 billion by each 0.25% BOE bank rate rise.

If private sector debt were less than the stock of Gilts, the impact would have been larger.

The overall impact of this has to be weighed against the impact of money creation by banks and also by fiscal policy and also the current account balance. This can be summarised in the sectoral balances after the work of British economist Professor Wynne Godley.

Sector balances are shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

At present, the private sector balance is strongly negative. This means that:

Businesses and households are dissaving overall. Private debt is rising, and financial assets are being liquidated and run down to pay for the surplus in the external and government sectors. Overall. The money supply is shrinking as the national government taxes it out of existence with its surplus budget. M3 is static, and the ownership of the money supply has a higher proportion of foreign owners due to the current account deficit. Recessions occur when the private sector balance is zero or negative, and the UK has one of the most strongly negative private sector balances in the developed world. Recessions occur after the interest rate inverts; this is when the BOE bank rate is more than the 10-year Gilt rate. This has not happened yet but has moved an increment of 0.25% in that direction. The yield curve has been flattened by the bank rate increase.

Summary, Conclusion, and Recommendation

A rate rise decision reduces the lifespan of the economic expansion phase.

Rising rates boost the banking sector in the following ways:

Banks receive more interest income when their reserves are swapped for Gilts as part of the BOE's monetary rate setting operations. Banks that hold more variable loans than fixed-rate loans will receive more interest income from borrowers than they pay out on borrowed BOE reserves. The economy generally benefits as more Gilt interest income flows to bondholders and expands the money supply. Banks benefit from increased profits which add to their capital base and allow them to lend more. One can have too much of a good thing though, at some stage the overall interest servicing debt burden on private debt drains aggregate demand and puts the economy into recession and then everybody loses. I would not be surprised if the BOE were to again lower the bank interest rate once they see the result of their work on an austerity weakened UK economy.

