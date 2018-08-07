AT&T: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Making the decision to invest in AT&T nowadays is a tough one: trading near historic lows the dividend yield looks enticing but it is not priced that low without reason.

In a recent article on AT&T (T) titled "AT&T Is In Trouble" which I wrote right after the company reported second quarter earnings I analyzed why AT&T's most recent quarter was troubling and how high the stakes have become for the company to stop the negative trend. In an article overly focused on the negatives I still ended with a positive outlook of " It is always darkest before dawn and investors can either lock in a 6.4% yield now, stay on the sidelines and wait for AT&T's shrinking business to reverse or call it a day and exit the stock amid increasing risks ".

Source: AT&T Investor Relations

I have received a lot of supportive and opposing feedback, which I deeply appreciate. Having read all these comments I reached the conclusion that many people were bamboozled about the fact that despite the negative picture I had painted of AT&T on the quarter I still hold all my shares and also do not see the dividend in danger. In fact fellow contributor PendragonY mentioned in his article on AT&T that very same point: "So I was also somewhat surprised that Redlich was going to continue to hold his long position and didn’t see the dividend as in any danger".

He also noted that I mentioned "bad" quarter a full 8 separate times and called it "really bad" in two of them. I certainly understand that this language did not help to explain why I am still holding my shares.

Thus, the best way to explain my evaluation and provide value to readers and investors is to expand the scope of my analysis. Thus, let's us know deep dive into the good, the bad and the ugly for AT&T. Afterwards, investors should be best equipped to make an informed decision and understand my line of argumentation as to why I continue to hold my shares. In retrospect though, I have to admit that I should have better positioned what I mean with "trouble". At this stage it is not trouble in the sense that AT&T will collapse or is to be avoided immediately as an investment but rather in a way that another troubling quarter really increases the pressure even more for AT&T to deliver with Time Warner as all of its legacy business is declining, and so does it stock price.

The Good

I currently see three strong arguments for AT&T: 1) valuation near historic lows resulting in impressive dividend yield and margin of safety, 2) big potential if successfully transformed into a modern media company and 3) 5G and IoT.

1) The main argument to buy AT&T right now which is circulating around is its valuation. In a news item from July 30 it was reported that BAML upgraded AT&T on several catalysts one of them being "P/E multiple at a 20-year low". Prior to that bullish call AT&T was trading around $30.5 translating into a yield of around 6.5%, a very seldom event for such a mega-cap blue-chip company. Based on AT&T's full-year adjusted EPS guidance forecasting "high $3.50 range" this equals a P/E ratio of 8.5 (based on an expected $3.6). Accounting for the stock's rally in the meantime still only results in a P/E ratio of around 9.

If we put that in perspective, both historically and vs. its main rivals, both reveal that the valuation is indeed very low as sentiment has notably deteriorated.

Its main U.S. rivals Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S) and T-Mobile USA (TMUS) are trading at higher P/E ratios of 11.2 and 17.9 (for Sprint no number can be supplied due to negative earnings).

According to gurufocus which is using diluted (instead of adjusted) earnings figures to calculate the P/E ratio, AT&T's current PE ratio stands at 6.29 and is very close to its 10-year low of 6.07 hit during the financial crisis.

That is generally a considered a good sign as it implicitly carries a higher margin of safety under the assumption that historic development and metrics are an indicator of the future. I do not consider the high dividend yield to reflect risk that the dividend may be cut but rather all the other unknowns and challenges AT&T will have to tackle in the coming years. The dividend itself is safely covered with AT&T targeting a low 60% cash dividend payout ratio. Even if the transformation takes longer to be successful and revenue declines continue at the current pace this still leaves room for the company to maintain its dividend aristocrat status going forward while servicing its debt and certainly enough buffer to at least hold the dividend stable.

While I am not arguing about the pros and cons of using diluted vs. adjusted EPS to calculate the ratio I do believe that although valuation is certainly attractive it is not a screaming and outright buy at this moment mainly because it fails to adequately consider the high level of debt AT&T has amassed. Factoring in net debt of around $177B returns an enterprise value of around $410B. Using AT&T's 2018 free cash flow guidance of around $22B gives us an Enterprise Value/ FCF ratio of around 18.6. While that is not expense it is also not cheap given that AT&T's expected total return over the next 5 years is around 9.8% (= 6.2% current yield + 3.6% expected earnings growth).

Source: simplywallst

2) Another strong argument to buy AT&T right now stems from the huge potential for the company if the Time Warner acquisition is profitably integrated and AT&T successfully transforms itself into a modern media company. Management's vision calls for "a fresh approach to how media and entertainment works for consumers, creators, distributors and advertisers".

Source: AT&T Investor Relations, Earnings Call Slides FY2018 Q2

I am very much in favor of AT&T's $85B merger with Time Warner as there was just no real alternative. Back in fall 2016 when AT&T announced that acquisition management had already reached the conclusion that in order to remain in the business and not just observe its current business getting eroded, they need content, great content. Here Time Warner was the obvious choice.

It was the one scale player that had a great scaled distribution platform, a great scale in terms of advertising inventory and cable networks.

Source: AT&T Earnings Call FY2018/Q2

I am not entirely sure if that was really the best choice at that moment, for instance Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) was trading at a multi-year low in October 2016 or a market cap of not even $50B. Recently, Disney (DIS) and Fox signed off a deal in which Disney agreed to a $71B deal to buy Fox's entertainment assets, still cheaper than the $85B AT&T paid although these deals are not really comparable as Disney is building its own scaled distribution platform. Regardless of that the only way to survive in the media industry is consolidation in order to be able to compete with content giants like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN). I think AT&T got some great assets with Time Warner without overpaying. HBO is already WarnerMedia's cash cow and continues to show strength and healthy growth. And according to eMarketer HBO Now is the fifth most popular over-the-top video streaming platform in the US after YouTube, Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

The way forward for AT&T is to take that premium content provide it to customers with a scalable and reliable distribution platform backed by high-speed networks and on top integrate innovative advertising technology using data insights in order to increase primary and secondary sources of revenue.

With Time Warner AT&T now has 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships across its wireless, pay TV and broadband businesses. That is a very large audience and if targeted right can certainly unleash enormous potential. Management believes this is a "game changer". I think that AT&T has all the assets it needs to execute that vision at its disposal, but execution risk is high at least in the short term. It is high because it is the first time this will be done, it is challenging due to its size and complexity and above all it is absolutely crucial in order for AT&T to flourish in the future.

3) AT&T is investing billions into the mobile 5G launch. Interestingly, despite that massive investment, the entire earnings call only featured 3 sentences on 5G and not one analyst inquired about its potential. And that potential is certainly massive as it is not just speed but it may "unlock experiences of the future like augmented reality (NYSE:AR), virtual reality (NYSE:VR), automated cars, telemedicine and connected buildings in smart cities."

This a much wider scope of its applications and could bring unprecedented benefits. This development could also mutually reinforce the importance and spread of IoT. IoT also offers tremendous growth for instance in connected cars. If AT&T can grab that opportunity and sell connections to these customers, which are predominantly not AT&T's wireless customers, this is a great revenue opportunity and high margin.

IoT can surely be a game changer in terms of volume but whether margins will be high or rather low because it may be an area of intense and fierce competition is something we don't know yet.

The Bad

The difference I make between "The Bad" and "The Ugly" really boils down to a personal assessment of how sustainable and material the problem may be. A one-off revenue miss or a slight gradual revenue decline are certainly not good but also far away from being ugly.

1) The reported revenue decline is bigger than it seems but not extremely alarming. So, what AT&T reported was revenue of $39B or a decline of 2.1% Y/Y. That figure factored in two impacts: 1) a positive $1.1B impact from the first 16 days from Time Warner and 2) a negative $900M reduction as revenues are now recognized using a new accounting standard. Excluding both effects in order to show AT&T's revenue performance prior Time Warner vs. last year leaves us with revenue of $38.8B or $1B less than 12 months ago. In other words over the last 12 months AT&T's business has been declining to an extent that shaved off $1B or 2.5% from its top line. The relative dimension of the decline is rather low but losing $1B in absolute terms is certainly alarming in my point of view.

2) Broad-based revenue declines: One reason to call it a troubling quarter was that AT&T has seen revenue declines in all of its business divisions (excluding the new WarnerMedia). Consumer Mobility, the biggest segment, is down 1.5%, Business Solutions down 6.2%, Entertainment Group down a whopping 8% and International down by 3.7%. Declines would be a couple of percentages less if we adjust for the old accounting method, but this won't really change the message of these numbers.

On the contrary, WarnerMedia is up by a healthy 7% and showing revenue gains in all three segments. One user remarked in a comment under AT&T's earnings release, "Up thanks to Time Warner, down thanks to legacy". This is absolutely true but reason for concern, because legacy in this case refers to the entire AT&T except WarnerMedia. This implies that going forward all hopes lie on Time Warner's content, i.e., that it can be embedded and bundled in a profitable way in order to also lift sales in AT&T's legacy segments. That is a very tough value proposition.

What is disturbing at the very least as well is that AT&T's 2% revenue decline also compares very poorly to the 5% sales growth its main rival Verizon reported largely stemming from its wireless segment

3) Free cash flow: This seems contradictory as AT&T has even raised its free cash flow guidance as part of its most recent earnings release. Prior to the Time Warner acquisition it was guiding for free cash flow of about $21B for the year. Now that the acquisition has been completed, albeit it still faces the risk of reversal in case the Department of Justice is successful with its belated appeal, it is targeting the high end of the $21B range, where range in AT&T terms refers to the range between $20B to $22B. In my previous article I wrote on that point:

Without Time Warner, it was guiding for about $21B in free cash flow as well. Time Warner (now WarnerMedia) meanwhile is expected to generate around $1.1B in free cash flow per quarter. Disregarding the 16 days for Q2, this leaves $2.2B from Time Warner which are included in that $21B guidance. Let's assume "high end" means $22B and the previous "about $21B guidance" means $21B, this would result in around $19.9B in FCF and thus more than a billion less than expected a couple of quarters before. In other words, this means that AT&T itself is surprised, if not even shocked, about the pace and magnitude its revenues are shrinking.

I now have to adjust this statement as of the time of writing the previous article I was not aware of management's comments during the earnings call which explicitly mentioned the following:

We expect most of the benefit of the Time Warner free cash flow for the last half of the year, about $2 billion, will be absorbed by integration and deal costs, including severance costs, retention incentives, legal fees, bankers' costs and interest expense prior to close.

Source: AT&T Earnings Call FY2018/Q2

Considering that the $2.2B in expected FCF for two quarters for Time Warner I calculated are very close to the "about $2B" management is expecting, this statement from management means that the high $21B range in FCF is not factoring in any impact from Time Warner.

If that were the case it would imply that AT&T basically raised its initial pre-Time Warner FCF guidance by around $1B. In that case the only thing "bad" about this is the way it has been communicated in the official press release and earnings slides. It is great that this color on the figure was given during the earnings call but as FCF is so important for AT&T and its dividend coverage I would have expected it to be featured more clearly and more visible.

Also, I would have loved to hear an explanation as to what is driving this higher level of FCF. If it simply that CapEx will be lower on the cash flow statement due to higher than expected FirstNet reimbursements it would be misleading. If it originates from a better second half in AT&T's legacy business, i.e. excluding WarnerMedia, they should have just mentioned it. The only possible explanation I have here is that the majority of that increased guidance stems from the estimated $900M AT&T is to rake in annual revenues from its recently increased admin fee as well as higher DirectTV NOW prices.

The Ugly

The main aspect here boils down the erosion of AT&T's high margin traditional video business as intense cord-cutting leads to secular and ongoing declines.

The biggest revenue decline has occurred in the Entertainment Group where revenue dropped $1B Y/Y($0.8B if the old accounting method is applied), as despite improving significantly on a Y/Y basis, video net adds from DTV NOW of 80,000 are nowhere near as profitable as customers on AT&T's traditional video offerings. In total, AT&T lost 262,000 traditional video customers with a much higher customer lifetime value and added 342,000 for DTV NOW. Interestingly, although both figures represent a significant improvement compared to Q2 2017 (traditional video net losses were 351,000 and DTV NOW adds only 152,000), the net impact on revenues and margins is substantial. This brings total DTV NOW subscribers to 1.8M, but the problem is that those only marginally contribute to overall sales and profits.

Over the past four quarters, total video net adds came in at +276,000 as AT&T lost 1,046,000 traditional video subscribers and added 1,322,000 DTV NOW subscribers. This means that as AT&T recorded $800M less in revenue in its Entertainment group segment which provides video, internet, voice communication, and interactive and targeted advertising services (this factors in the old accounting method for real comparison purposes), it actually added 276,000 net video subscribers. However, adding 276,000 net video subscribers (all are DTV NOW) resulted in $800M less revenue for the segment Y/Y. That means a year ago with 1,046,000 more additional traditional video subscriber and 1,322,000 less DTV NOW subscribers AT&T was generating $800M in revenues. If adding net subscribers while losing lots of traditional video subscribers leads to ever larger losses in revenue this is a fundamental problem and clearly shows how devastating the erosion of its traditional video segment really is.

What's even worse is that although the number of cord-cutters is estimated to have already reached 25M in the U.S. by end of 2017 much worse is expected to happen over the next 5 years. According to eMarketer the number is expected to more than double as an estimated 20% of the population could have cut the cord.

This is a forecast which is as good as any other forecast but regardless what exactly the data figures in and what it doesn't it is impossible to argue against the fact that traditional cable and satelite TV is in decline. The most important reason for people to cut the cord is price which has drawn millions of Americans to cheap monthly packages from Amazon Prime (AMZN), Hulu and Netflix. The fact that industry leader Netflix is posting multi-billion dollar losses due to high and rising cost for content is reason for concern overall but won't help AT&T in retaining its customers. In fact it actually hints at the fact that it will be very tough for AT&T to sell bundled packages at higher prices than its default DTV NOW offering to customers. As long as the price remains cheap there is no reason to expect cord-cutting from slowing down which in turn means that AT&T faces a big challenge to bundle its content from Time Warner with DTV NOW at prices that offset the decline of its traditional cable business.

The other aspect I consider really ugly was AT&T's poorly timed price hikes just days after the Time Warner acquisition was approved. It is anyone's guess if these actions have prompted or at least contributed to the DoJ's decision to appeal the case, but at the very least they were rather tactless and naturally grist to the mill of critics.

On June 27, 2018 just 7 days after the acquisition of Time Warner was formally closed AT&T announced an admin fee increase from $0.76 to $1.99 which is expected to rake in an additional $800M per year in revenue. According to AT&T "this is a standard administrative fee across the wireless industry, which helps cover costs we incur for items like cell site maintenance and interconnection between carriers" but it certainly feels dodgy if it comes right after one of the biggest ever anti-trust case approvals during which the main source of concern was that the merger will lead to higher prices for customers. I cannot comment on whether that price hike had anything to do with that $85B acquisition but even if it does not it certainly feels suspicious and poorly timed.

On top of that, a couple of days later on July 3, 2018, AT&T raised prices for DirecTV Now. For new and existing customers this represents a $5/month increase. AT&T's current 1.8M DTV NOW customers, provided that they do not immediately cancel their subscription as soon as contractually possible, will therefore contribute another $90M to the company's top-line. While the admin fee is expected to have a much larger impact this price action paints a much darker picture on the merger. During the trial AT&T repeatedly argued that the merger will lead to lower consumer prices and now, only two weeks later, it actually resulted in the opposite.

Now that the Department of Justice is pushing ahead with its appeal citing that the judge ignored "Economics, Common Sense" in approving the merger, these two moves, in the worst case, may terribly backfire for AT&T. In that event the future of AT&T would be absolutely uncertain but currently it is way too early to even speculate about what that could mean.

Investor Take-Away

A comprehensive overview of the various risks, opportunities, challenges and troubles AT&T currently faces has shown that the decision to buy, sell or hold shares is certainly not easy. Each action deserves its line of argumentation and has multiple aspects in favor of such a strategy. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion as in the end this is what makes a market. Some may consider it a good quarter, some a bad and others may be indifferent.

For me personally I am very enticed by the current yield the stock is offering and the potential catalysts the company can capitalize on but I am also seeing the big risks and challenges the company is facing which in sum causes me to hold my shares.

At this stage AT&T's stock has probably seen more trouble than the company itself but given all the risks and threats to the company's business the company itself could also be in trouble if it does not improve on key metrics and stop negative trends.

However, only buying shares, because they have been beaten down and offer a 6% yield, expecting AT&T to be turned around is certainly a strategy but not one I follow. In the past I have thought differently about that but simply believing that management will figure it out somehow without having seen a proper plan and execution how this should work and over which time period is too short-sighted.

Servicing the debt, even with higher interest rates, is not a problem right now for AT&T, i.e. means that the dividend is safe for now as well. However, the transformation into a successful modern media company will require all of AT&T's attention and focus. It will certainly take a couple of quarters until we start to see the value-adding impact of the Time Warner acquisition. There are other catalysts as its growing ad business and the launch of 5G as well.

On top of this very complex mix of challenges and enticing opportunities looms the ongoing appeal of the DoJ which creates additional uncertainty and could potentially divert management's attention away from integrating Time Warner. In a worst-case-scenario where the already approved deal has to be reversed the impact cannot even be estimated at this stage but it would certainly be very detrimental to AT&T as it would have lost more than 2 years to shape its future plus unprecedented efforts to rollback the deal.

I will continue to hold my shares for the time being and carefully reevaluate the size of my position if future news or earnings releases indicate a further deterioration of fundamentals or a sudden indication that the DoJ's appeal may even be successful.

What's your opinion on AT&T? Do you also see the good, the bad and the ugly? Do you trust management to execute its vision in a profitable and successful way?

