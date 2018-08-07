What To Watch For In FutureFuel's Q2 Earnings

Investors can expect the biofuels segment to have remained as a major driver in Q2 but should look to the new earnings report for updates on soybean prices and the blender's credit.

Biodiesel and specialty chemicals producer FutureFuel (FF) reports its Q2 earnings this week. The earnings report's release will come following a quarter in which the company's share price has rebounded from its lowest share price since late 2016 (see figure), although it also remains well below the highs that it set in September and October of last year. The latest quarter's rally was attributable to two developments. First, in May the company reported exceptionally strong Q1 earnings, surprising investors in a good way.

FF data by YCharts

May also saw soybean prices fall sharply after China responded to worsening trade relations with the U.S. by restricting imports of American soybeans (see figure). Soybeans are a primary source of biodiesel feedstock in the U.S. so lower soybean prices generally result in rising biodiesel operating margins. That has indeed happened this year as biodiesel's return over operating costs, as measured by Iowa State University, have risen to levels see only once before in the last five years (see next figure).

SOYB data by YCharts

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

In considering whether FutureFuel's recent share price rally is likely to be sustained by its Q2 earnings report it is worth examining what made the Q1 report so notable. At first glance the company simply benefited from the rally in the price of diesel, which strongly influences the price of biodiesel, and soybean prices that were trading near decade lows even before the Q2 decline. Industry-wide operating margins were, it is true, substantially higher in Q1 2018 than in previous years (the early months of the year are normally slow for biodiesel producers due to low fuel demand). The spread between the prices of soybeans and diesel fuel widened in January and February, a development that is normally bullish for biodiesel producers.

SOYB data by YCharts

FutureFuel's strong Q1 earnings were due to more than simply strong operating conditions, however. Revenues increased by 28% YoY, or $15.2 million, on a non-biodiesel blenders tax credit [BTC] basis, although the company attributed this result to higher prices in both its biofuels and chemicals segments (of course chemicals prices, like those of diesel fuel and biodiesel, are also influenced by petroleum prices). The revenue gain was rapidly outstripped by an increase to non-BTC EBITDA from $5.6 million to $37.6 million YoY, however. Non-BTC diluted EPS likewise rose from $0.08 to $0.92 over the same period.

FutureFuel's ability to increase its EBITDA by much more than it increased its revenue in Q1 was due to the one-time retroactive reinstatement of the BTC by Congress last year. The BTC is incredibly uncertain because Congress routinely lets it expire before retroactively reinstating it for a limited time (usually one year). In its most recent iteration the BTC was allowed to expire, then retroactively extended to the end of 2017 (at which point it automatically expired again). When active the BTC provides a $1 refundable tax credit to biodiesel blenders for every gallon of the biofuel that is blended with diesel fuel prior to retail. Biodiesel producers benefit from the BTC even when they do not own blending capacity because blenders pass much of the credit's value on to them through the supply chain.

FutureFuel was no exception in Q1 as the company recorded a $28.9 million positive impact to its adjusted EBITDA from the BTC; without the credit its adjusted EBITDA result for the quarter would have been the less impressive figure of $8.7 million, although even this would have still represented a 55.4% YoY improvement. Notably, however, the BTC explained most of the company's Q1 earnings gain (including the impact of the credit): its chemicals segment recorded a YoY improvement to gross profit of $0.6 million, or 8.6%, compared to almost $31 million for its biofuels segment.

The ability of FutureFuel's to retain its earnings strength through the rest of the year therefore depends heavily on the performance of its biofuels segment in Q2. That said, the biodiesel sector's operating conditions have deteriorated of late, so even a strong showing in the Q2 earnings report will not necessarily be indicative of a strong Q3 and Q4. Iowa State University's data shows that biodiesel's return over operating costs averaged $0.47/gallon in the latest quarter compared to $0.41/gallon in Q1 and $0.38/gallon in Q2 2017. This improvement has been almost entirely due to Q2's falling soybean price. While the diesel fuel price did increase further over the quarter, the price of biodiesel fell at the same time relative to it (see figure) as the White House took steps to weaken the U.S. biofuels mandate. This has reduced demand primarily for ethanol but also, to a lesser extent, for biodiesel, causing the price of the latter to fall relative to the price of diesel fuel. This new trend has prevented biodiesel operating margins from benefiting in full under this summer's higher diesel fuel prices.

Sources: CARD, EIA.

FutureFuel's shares are currently trading slightly above their 5-year median EV/EBITDA value, although at 6.3x at the time of writing it is not nearly as overvalued as it was in Q1 (see figure). The lower valuation that has prevailed since the release of the Q1 earnings report reflects that quarter's strong performance, which supported the company's recent share price rally. Whether the share price will be able to retain its strength will therefore depend heavily on the company's outlook for the rest of the year and whether this outlook supports the current valuation.

FF EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Given this situation, then, investors will want to watch for updates on two operating environment factors in particular when the Q2 earnings report is released. The most important factor will be the current status of the BTC for 2018. Soybean farmers and biodiesel producers are lobbying Congress to extend the BTC through the end of 2019, and their arguments carry new weight given the negative impact that the Trump administration's trade war with China is having on U.S. farmers. Congress has set new lows in terms of productivity since the beginning of 2017, however, and in any case recent history suggests that even if an extension does occur for 2018, it will not take effect until 2019. Q1 showed just how dependent FutureFuel's earnings are on the BTC.

The second factor that investors will want to look for is the outlook for the soybean market in the coming quarters. Soybean prices have rallied from their July lows following the Trump administration's decision to provide U.S. farmers with $12 billion in aid and growing drought conditions in the U.S. Midwest, particularly northern Missouri. While Q2 was very negative for soybean farmers, the quarter's lower soybean prices were a boon for biodiesel producers, especially given the falling biodiesel price. The current uncertainty over the biofuels mandate is unlikely to be alleviated before Q4 at the earliest, making the soybean price an especially important driver of FutureFuel's earnings in Q2 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.