What To Watch For In The Delek US Holdings Q2 Report

Merchant refiner Delek US Holdings (DK) is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings after the market's close on Tuesday, August 7. The report will cover a quarter in which the company's share price rose by 50% before giving up much of its gains (see figure). That said, Delek's earnings have been on a roll of late as the company has recorded three straight beats on diluted EPS and an unexpected quarterly profit for Q1 2018. The volatility exhibited by the refiner's share price in Q2 showed that investors are beginning to question its ability to maintain this streak in the rest of the year. Two factors, one based on the upstream crude sector and the other on Washington D.C. policymaking, will do much to drive Delek's earnings moving forward. Investors can expect both to play an important role in the upcoming Q2 earnings report and subsequent earnings call.

Delek's share price led the merchant refining sector through the first several months of 2018 thanks to a perfectly-timed acquisition of industry peer Alon USA Energy. This allowed Delek to expand its refining capacity just as rising crude prices and consequent crude glut in the Permian caused inland U.S. crudes to trade at a steep discount to other crudes. The company's four refineries source much of their crude from the Permian (207,000 bpd total) and, while the broader refining U.S. sector has benefited from a solid Brent-WTI price differential over the last year (see figure), Delek has derived further advantage from the discount of Midland to Cushing. This has left Delek with more than enough cash to handle the sharp rise to its interest expense that accompanied the Alon transaction, and the refiner has managed to both sharply increase its quarterly dividend and launch a share buyback over the last year (see second figure).

The risk to investors amid all of this is that Delek will be unable to maintain its current operating environment, resulting in a share price decline if margin compression causes it to reduce some of the aforementioned benefits to its shareholders. As a comparatively small operator within the historically-volatile merchant refining sector Delek is especially vulnerable to this type of event: consider the 40% share price decline that it experienced between June and December 2015 after the WTI discount disappeared, for example.

The good news for Delek's investors is that, while the WTI discount has fallen from its April/May highs, the advantages of the company's reliance on Permian crude have remained in place. Offtake pipeline congestion in the region is now expected to remain in place until early 2020, and pipeline operators are already in the process of expanding new pipelines even before the initial construction has been completed. Meanwhile refined fuels prices have remained in the "sweet spot" in which they are high enough to drive production growth in the Permian but not so high as to discourage consumption by drivers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects demand for gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel to continue to experience modest growth until at least 2019 despite the large rebound to their prices that has occurred since early 2016.

The second major development of 2018 that investors can expect to appear prominently in the Q2 earnings report is the ongoing collapse of Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices. RINs are the tradable compliance commodities that refiners use to demonstrate their fulfillment of their individual blending quotas under the U.S. biofuels mandate. As with other merchant refiners Delek does not own enough blending capacity to satisfy its quota, and it has purchased large volumes of RINs on the market in recent years to satisfy this deficit.

That deficit has been greatly reduced over the last several months through actions taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the mandate. Delek reported in its Q1 earnings report that the EPA reduced the company's RIN expenditures by $91 million through the awarding of hardship waivers to two of its refineries, retroactive for 2017. The waivers alone had the effect of adding $9.34/bbl and $4.39/bbl to the El Dorado and Krotz Springs refineries' refining margins, respectively, in Q1 2018. To put this in perspective, Delek reported $40.4 million in total RIN expenditures for the whole of 2016, so it is reasonable to estimate that the waivers greatly reduced Delek's RIN expenditures for last year. There is some uncertainty surrounding the awarding of future waivers due to Scott Pruitt's departure as EPA Administrator and temporary replacement by Andrew Wheeler, who is viewed as being more favorable to the blending mandate than his predecessor, so investors will want to hear management's thoughts on the waiver outlook.

The EPA has awarded waivers to an unprecedentedly large number of refiners while also reducing the national mandated blending volumes for 2018 and 2019. These developments have had the combined effect of causing RIN prices to crash for those RINs not waived (see figure). While it would be very good news for Delek's investors if the company reports that it has received waivers for 2018 as well, it will benefit from reduced expenditure amounts even if it does not receive additional waivers due to the continued presence of low RIN prices relative to previous years.

The combination of the reduced RIN expenditures and continued Midland crude price discount have caused the consensus analyst estimates for Delek's EBITDA results in 2018 and 2019 to increase strongly over the last several months (see figure). This will increase investors' expectations in the coming quarters and place additional pressure on Delek's management to maintain the recent pace of dividend hikes and buybacks. The conditions are currently in place to allow the company to continue to report strong earnings for the rest of 2018, however, and investors can expect to see continued signs of this favorable operating environment in the Q2 earnings report. Delek's rallying share price has pushed its trailing and forward EV/EBITDA ratios substantially higher this year to date (see second figure), eliminating some of the margin of safety that was available to investors during the spring. That said, the forward ratio has moved lower relative to the trailing ratio as the share price has rallied, which suggests that investors are already taking a cautious approach to its upcoming earnings releases. This should provide investors with some downside protection in the event that management's outlook is not as optimistic as analysts expect it to be.

