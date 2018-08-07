MoviePass: Stand By Me

MoviePass, the premier movie theater subscription service in the United States, announced a(nother) new pricing plan yesterday. Originally, MoviePass had announced that going into effect on August 15, they would raise its subscription fee to $14.95 from the current $9.95 it costs now. Further, the service would restrict members’ access to only blockbusters and new releases. Management has since retracted that statement but will now limit its customers to three movies per month compared to the one a day it allows now. At face value, this seems like a good alternative cost-cutting measure due to the fact that 85% of users see three or fewer movies a month using the service.

Helios & Matheson Analytics

MoviePass is largely owned by Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY). The efforts made by Helios and MoviePass are the latest in a series of measures to cut spending and stabilize the service. Last month, MoviePass actually stopped working in most theaters and the company had to take out an emergency loan of $5 million as well as sell shares to stay afloat.

Chief Executive Mitch Lowe stated that the new policy is going to reduce the company’s cash burn rate by more than 60% as they begin to make the transition to hopeful profitability. But stay wary, because this is oddly reminiscent of something told to investors before. At the end of July, Ted Farnsworth of HMNY assured investors that the stock price would stabilize following a 1-for-250 reverse stock split. This split occurred when the stock was at $0.09 and it reached $14 on August 1st.

If you take a look at the stock price graph since that split, you can understand why investors are skeptical of management. Farnsworth’s promise proved to be empty – as you could probably ski down the slope that the reverse split has created.

Reverse Splitting Headache

Investors are just hoping that they can put some trust in the words of Lowe. As of June, Helios released in regulatory filings that MoviePass’ monthly cash deficit was $45 million. They have continuously had to borrow and now are completely adjusting their market demographic to the 85% mentioned earlier. This is the 85% of moviegoers that see less than 3 movies per month.

Lowe has stated that he expected some losses to occur, but not this level of reaction from investors. Total domestic box office spending increased by 8% YOY which directly impacts MoviePass because the company pays full price for tickets and not wholesale. Investors acknowledged the losses that were occurring and demanded faster repayment. This is where the $6.5 million loan arose – and luckily the loan has already been paid off.

However, the loan repayment came at a cost to customers as well. In response, MoviePass instituted peak pricing for certain films. Although it was planned to be infrequent, its prevalence accelerated as a result of the company being strapped for funds. In turn, customers canceled their memberships at twice the average daily rate.

Lowe acknowledged his missteps that he probably should have accepted from the beginning. He stated, “I should have accelerated the process of reducing the burn faster in hindsight… Now I realize no matter how patient investors say they will be, they never are.”

If the naivety of MoviePass’ front office angers customers to a certain point, there have been competitors to the service that are definitely a cause for concern to MoviePass and Helios. AMC theaters has a subscription service for their service that allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month. This has already attracted 175,000 subscribers. MoviePass has acknowledged their demographic as the less-devoted moviegoer and is willing to concede those more interested customers to AMC.

Doomed from the previews?

Without a question, MoviePass has always had a questionable business plan. At the beginning of its service, for only $10 a month customers could see one movie a day at 91% of movie theaters in the United States. For perspective – a customer living in New York has to pay $13 just to see The Incredible 2 in 2D. It seems like a no-brainer membership for the tentative moviegoer but not necessarily one I would like to invest in. And here’s why.

MoviePass pays full price for every ticket that they grant customers. If the average movie ticket price is $8, MoviePass loses money whenever a user sees two movies per month. Hypothetically, a movie-connoisseur could see 30 movies a month and with enough time, run MoviePass out of business singlehandedly. This is a major reason why short sellers blasted the stock back when Helios purchased MoviePass. The business plan would be soft as long as the company continued to sell the tickets for less than they actually paid.

Luckily for MoviePass, most subscribers only go to 3 or less a month. Also, the company is working on some alternative business ventures. MoviePass’ user directory is essentially a compiled list of passionate movie-goers: the exact demographic that production studios and Hollywood want to target. Similarly to Netflix and Facebook, MoviePass is investing in building their subscriber base. As CEO Lowe stated on a Podcast with Recode.Net, “There are dozens and dozens of businesses like ours that invest in building a large subscriber base…it’s free, but they’re monetizing all the advertising and all the data about you. That’s exactly what we are [doing].” In essence, MoviePass is sacrificing profits to their bottom line by offering their service for so cheap in order to harbor a data pool. Welcome to the 21st century…

Lowe hopes to build an “ecosystem” around the movie going environment using the data he is collecting from his subscriber base. This means, working with Uber or Lyft to bring those customers to the theaters. Or, Yelp to suggest a nearby spot for dinner. Or, even a babysitting startup to take care of the kids that night.

MoviePass as a buying opportunity

Although MoviePass is trading exceptionally low, if they can stay on the NASDAQ exchange, there is hope for the company. One piece of hope comes from a student-based fund called Triton Fund. Triton Funds LLC is preparing to approach Helios and Matheson in order to assume control over some of MoviePass. This fund is worth about $25 million and many are questioning if they even have the capital to complete this acquisition.

While many analysts are not seeing hope for MoviePass, I like Triton’s fresh perspective on the future of the company. They have bought in to the movie subscription model possessed by MoviePass and recognize the low price as a buying opportunity. This model holds over 3 million names. Triton wants to shakeup management and take the company private.

Source: BusinessWire

MoviePass, as they stated in this press release, is still standing. In this they boast the few accolades they are holding on to – such as the belief that their subscribers account for 6% of the industry’s total box office. While I do not like MoviePass fundamentally as a business, they have adopted a unique strategy to become profitable in the age of big data. Stay tentative on Helios until they can last 10 days over $1 on their exchange. If the price begins to rise again, I believe it will only go higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.