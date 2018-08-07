Is The FDA Going To Do Anything About Acadia Pharmaceuticals' Nuplazid?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused largely on the marketing of Nuplazid (pimavanserin), to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis, and its clinical development in additional indications. There has been some coverage about the safety of Nuplazid this year which has weighed on the stock. Since ACAD is essentially all in on Nuplazid (Figure 1), anyone taking a position in ACAD needs to consider if the FDA is going to do anything about Nuplazid, such as change the labeling of the drug. This article aims to look at the events which have led to Nuplazid's safety being called into question and predict the potential actions of the FDA regarding Nuplazid.

Figure 1: ACAD company pipeline. Source: Company website.

The safety of Nuplazid is called into question

In November 2017, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) reported results from an analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). FAERS is used to monitor the safety of drugs following approval. Healthcare professionals (physicians, pharmacists, nurses etc.), consumers (patients taking a drug, their family members or a representative like a lawyer) and manufacturers can submit reports to FAERS. The manufacturer would likely submit a report because a healthcare professional or consumer reported an adverse event to them, regulations require the manufacturer to pass that report onto the FDA, however in some cases, reports are actually solicited. The ISMP report looked at FAERS reports in Q1'17 and found reports concerning 1445 drugs, 66 of these drugs had greater than 1000 reports in Q1'17 (Figure 1, left panel). Among those 66 drugs, two were newly approved drugs, one of which was pimavanserin.

Figure 2: The figure shows the distribution of 1445 drugs for which there was at least one report in FAERS in Q1'17 based on the number of reports per drug. Most drugs reported have 5-99 reports but a group of 66 drugs each had 1000 or more reports. The table breaks down the common reports concerning pimavanserin in the 12 months ending March 2017. Source: ISMP QuarterWatch ™ report published November 1, 2017.

This doesn't mean that pimavanserin is one of the 66 most toxic drugs out there on the market. The ISMP report notes that factors that influence reporting rates for a drug include; whether the drug is generic or brand name, manufacturer marketing activities and prominent or recent FDA warnings among others. It makes sense that a physician might not bother filing a report on an adverse event arising from a drug which is now generic as it has been on the market so long. The ISMP looked at reports in FAERS concerning pimavanserin over the 12 months ending March 2017 and found 2236 reports of which 10.9% concerned or included death.

The CNN reports

On April 9, 2018, CNN published an article by investigative journalists Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken. The article discussed that certain members of the FDA Advisory Committee had reservations about the safety of pimavanserin, although it did note that the Committee voted 12-2 when it came to recommending that the FDA approved the drug. The article included anecdotes from patients families and noted the findings of the ISMP report.

On April 25, CNN again published an article discussing Nuplazid titled "FDA re-examines safety of controversial new drug." The article cited FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's response to Congress that he would "take another look" at Nuplazid. Based on that one-liner, other comments in the article and statements from ACAD since, it doesn't appear this look is anything far beyond what the FDA already does with newly approved drugs. That being said I do believe the FDA will closely scrutinize additional clinical trials data produced with pimavanserin, although it would do that for any drug anyway. Nonetheless, the CNN reports and the ISMP report have weighed heavily on ACAD stock.

The FAERS data are not surprising

There is no requirement for causality to be determined when a report is entered into FAERS. That is fine, but it means a new drug like pimavanserin being used in a population which tends to be fairly elderly and have a higher rate of death has a good chance of being reported a lot for death. Further, recall that there is an FDA warning for increased mortality in elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis on the label of pimavanserin and other antipsychotics (Figure 3), and FDA warnings are identified by the ISMP as being a factor which leads to increased reporting of a drug.

Figure 3: Boxed warning on the Nuplazid label about increased mortality when antipsychotics are used in elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis. Source: Prescribing information for Nuplazid.

It is worth noting that a patient can have Parkinson's disease psychosis but not dementia, so this warning doesn't necessarily apply to all patients in the indication in which pimavanserin is approved (hallucination and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis). Nonetheless the label includes an FDA warning and the ISMP notes that FDA warnings are a factor influencing the overall number of reports in FAERS.

Further, in an April 27, 2018, press release "Reaffirming the Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID," ACAD notes that 93% of reports in FAERS concerning Nuplazid are solicited, which is another factor which will increase the number of FAERS reports on a drug.

The ISMP report notes also a high rate of reports about hallucinations and that 73% of these reports came from health professionals who might be expected to know that hallucinations occur in many Parkinson's disease patients. So why were these events reported? During clinical trials with pimavanserin the adverse events of hallucinations and confusional state occurred more often in those treated with pimavanserin than placebo and that means the drug is potentially making some people worse. That may be acceptable, provided physicians or nurses monitor patients for worsening hallucinations and confusional states so that the drug can be discontinued.

Figure 4: Upper panel, Warnings and Precautions and Adverse Reaction are found on the first page of the prescribing information for pimavanserin. Lower panel, a table of adverse events with rates greater than placebo and frequency of two or more percent found on page four of the prescribing information. Source: Prescribing information for Nuplazid.

If the FDA does change the prescribing information for pimavanserin, I think the Warnings and Precautions or Adverse Reactions are likely to be changed to include a statement about patients needing to be monitored for increased rates of hallucinations and confusional states. A worst case scenario for ACAD would see a boxed warning regarding this. Regarding an increased rate of mortality with Nuplazid, if confirmed it would likely lead to a boxed warning or the withdrawal of the drug. That would depend on the magnitude of the effect. Based on the data available it really is not clear if pimavanserin increases mortality.

If one examines therefore the 5 deaths in the three randomized controlled trials (4 drug, one placebo), then the estimated odds ratio is 2.94 (95% CI 0.28 to 148, p=0.61). If one excludes the one death on drug that occurred more than 60 days after initiation, the relative risk remains elevated at 2.39 (95% CI 0.18 to 128, p=0.81). - Comments from the FDA's Clinical Review of NDA 207-318 (pimavanserin) by Paul J Andreason, MD.

I don't see these worst case scenarios as likely, it usually takes a fair bit of evidence to have a boxed warning added to the prescribing information let alone to pull a drug from the market. In fact, I don't see any near-term changes to Nuplazid's label as likely.

Boxed warning example: Antidepressants

1987 saw the US approval of fluoxetine (Prozac), which went on to become the first blockbuster selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor in the US. By 1990 however there were already published reports noting patients treated with fluoxetine had developed "suicidal preoccupation." These reports provided the rationale for the FDA in 1991 to convene a meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC). The 1991 committee tried to answer key questions such as question I, "Is there credible evidence to support a conclusion that antidepressant drugs cause the emergence and/or intensification of suicidality and/or other violent behaviors?" Suicidality refers to suicidal ideation and behavior (the patient need not attempt suicide to display suicidality although an attempt would count as an example of suicidality). The PDAC heard anecdotes of patients who had attempted or completed suicide while on antidepressants, about data from the FDA's spontaneous reporting system and examined clinical trials data of antidepressants including fluoxetine. The outcome of the 1991 meeting was negligible, the panel all voted no (10-0 vote) to question I, and voted 6-3 against labeling changes.

I think the kind of information that we have been receiving and talking about belong to two areas. One belongs more in the area of hypothesis generation and the other area is more hypothesis testing. Both are important, but in making decisions, we have to rely more on the resource of hypothesis testing that has to come from the placebo-controlled double-blind studies. - Dr Keh-Ming Lin, member of the September 20, 1991, PDAC.

Dr Lin's comments are as relevant to the situation developing with ACAD's Nuplazid as they were with the situation developing with antidepressants in 1991. Case reports and FAERS reports of deaths with Nuplazid are like case reports of suicidality with antidepressants, they can help you generate a hypothesis (that Nuplazid increases mortality, that antidepressants increase suicidality). Once it comes time to make decisions, like changing the labeling of drugs, those decisions need to be supported by placebo-controlled, double-blind studies wherever possible. It is certainly possible to run more studies of Nuplazid (rather than rely on FAERS data) the same way it was possible to run more studies on antidepressants.

Of course more studies were run on antidepressants throughout the 90's and early 2000's, and by 2004 the FDA had another meeting. This time the outcome was different. On October 15, 2004, the FDA directed manufacturers of antidepressant to include a boxed warning on the prescribing information noting the increased risk of suicidality in children and adolescents (up to 18 years of age) taking antidepressant drugs. Putting that boxed warning in place in was the result of a combined analysis of 24 placebo-controlled trials including 4582 pediatric patients, published in 2006, showing a 4% risk of suicidality in pediatric patients treated with antidepressants, compared to a 2% risk for placebo.

The FDA continued to look at data in adults following the 2004 decision. On May 2, 2007, the FDA proposed to antidepressant manufacturers to update the black box warning to mention increased suicidality not just in children and adolescents but also in young adults ages 18-24. At the time this decision was based on an analysis of 295 clinical trials of antidepressants in adult patients with major depressive disorder a including a total of 77 000 patients. The FDA went on to publish this analysis. By the time it was in press, the analysis included 372 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials of antidepressants, including 99 231 patients which confirmed increased suicidality in younger adults (18-24 years) treated with antidepressants.

Figure 5: Boxed warning on the label of the antidepressant Viibryd (Vilazodone). Prescribing information for Viibryd.

Although the boxed warning on suicidality was supported by robust analyses of clinical trials, ten years after its implementation, the debate still continued as to whether or not the boxed warning was a good thing. Some suggested that the FDA should consider removing the warning as it could be argued that it discouraged some depressed people from seeking treatment and discouraged some doctors from prescribing antidepressants. Others argued there was no evidence of harm resulting from the boxed warning. The point is that these boxed warnings can be controversial when there is a possibility they might influence prescribing trends for the worse (overly cautious prescribing).

Since the magnitude of evidence surrounding the safety of pimavanserin is much less that that surrounding antidepressants, it might be harder for the FDA to decide to put a boxed warning on Nuplazid's label. We don't have a meta analysis of 99 000 patients (or even 4500 patients) comparing pimavanserin to placebo and that the drug might increase the rate of death relative to placebo was already known at the time of its approval. There were more patient deaths in those treated with pimavanserin than placebo in ACAD's clinical trials. However, the event rate is small (due to the short length of the double-blind portion of ACAD's trials) and the number of events in total is small (ACAD's successful phase 3 study in Parkinson's disease psychosis randomized just 199 patients although another failed study included 298 patients). These small numbers mean we can't be certain that the increased rate of death in those treated with pimavanserin, relative to placebo, is a real effect or due to chance. Attempting to use the FAERS data to answer that question is a fools errand. The FAERS data is really only good for generating a hypothesis (as noted above) and the hypothesis it might generate (that pimavanserin might increase mortality) could logically already have been generated before the drug was on the market.

So are we going to get some more data which is actually useful?

ACAD continues to run pimavanserin in placebo-controlled, double-blind studies meaning that we will get something more useful than the FAERS data.

In connection with the FDA approval, we committed to conduct the following post-marketing studies: (NYSE:I) a randomized, placebo-controlled withdrawal study in PD Psychosis patients treated with NUPLAZID, (II) studies to collect additional data to add to the NUPLAZID safety database from an aggregate of at least 500 predominantly frail and elderly subjects on NUPLAZID in one or more randomized, placebo-controlled studies of eight or more weeks duration... - Statement from ACAD 10-Q filed May, 2018.

I've written previously about the HARMONY study in dementia related psychosis which based on its estimated enrollment of 356 patients should go a long way to completing the post approval requirements laid out above (safety data from 500 patients). That study also has the potential to broaden the label of Nuplazid substantially which might produce the increases in revenue ACAD needs to become a profitable company. HARMONY is set to complete in March 2020 according to the clincialtrials.gov entry although it may complete sooner.

Figure 6: ACAD's HARMONY study design. Source: May 2018 Corporate Presentation.

While HARMONY might not complete until 2020, an imbalance in the rate of deaths between the pimavanserin and placebo arm might cause the FDA to intervene earlier. I still cannot see that happening any time within the next six months. I'm not even sure full data from HARMONY will contain enough deaths to conclude if pimavanserin increases mortality or not. I don't like that, it could be years until the safety profile of pimavanserin is clearer. I do note that the placebo-controlled portion of HARMONY will produce up to 26 weeks treatment, which could provide more power to detect any imbalance in mortality relative to placebo than some of ACAD's previous studies, which had shorter placebo-controlled periods. On the other hand, HARMONY might be stopped early (meaning less than 356 patients enroll) and patients who relapse once randomized to placebo won't stay on placebo so the average time on placebo among those in the group randomized to placebo may be far less than 26 weeks. That means we can't really expect a full 26 weeks of placebo vs pimavanserin data from every patient who enters the placebo-controlled period of HARMONY.

Conclusions

FAERS data alone are unlikely to bring about a label change. The FDA is likely to look closely at additional data from ACAD's ongoing placebo-controlled studies of pimavanserin, such as HARMONY, before making any changes. From the perspective of trading ACAD stock I am suggesting longs don't have to worry too much in the near-term about Nuplazid's safety. There are multiple other factors to look at with regards to a position in ACAD (Nuplazid sales, competition, success or failure in new indications). I encourage those with a position or considering a position to make sure they consider those other factors too, this article only looked at the safety issues of Nuplazid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.