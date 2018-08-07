Ascena Retail Group: Buy This Turnaround Effort

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is reversing higher as investors begin to believe in its turnaround story. The decline of traffic at mall retail locations has weighed on the company’s brand portfolio. Management however, is focusing on a growth strategy, optimizing stores, while cutting costs. The turnaround story looks to be gaining traction as investors push its share price higher. I am buying stock in this name as the company currently trades around distressed levels.

Profile

The company operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. ASNA creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

Difficult Sales And Growth Strategy

In the most recent quarter, ASNA saw total company comp sales decrease 3%. Transactions were flat over the year-ago period with direct channel growth of roughly 30% offset by a mid single-digit decline in its stores channel. Within its stores, the transaction decline was caused by a 3% decrease in traffic with growth at Justice offset by a 6% decline across the balance of its portfolio. This middling growth in recent quarters has led the company to implement a growth strategy, aiming to improve its operations. As far as costs, ASNA is on-track to achieve $300 million in annualized savings by July 2019.

Brand Portfolio

Its Justice brand delivered double-digit comp growth in the most recent quarter. Justice recently launched Club Justice Loyalty program, which has reached over 3.3 million members and is providing new insights and analytics into the brand, allowing management to optimize promotional strategies.

Customer engagement for Justice has been strong, reflected by a significant increase in penetration of loyalty transactions and higher average spend. Club Justice Loyalty customers represented nearly 72% of domestic sales in the third quarter, up from 58% in the second quarter, and average spend was up 4% to last year. Amid headwinds across mall retailers, Justice has been a point of strength.

On a more negative note, Dressbarn's performance represented a deceleration from a disappointing fall, leading the new leadership team to take action against challenges, moving quickly to reconnect with core customers. The brand seemingly targeted too young a demographic with recent designs, neglecting its core customer. Going forward, the company is using market prices to reset its product assortments. They are also reintroducing third-party brands such as Calvin Klein and Jones, allocating floor space in a way that optimizes these brands.

ASNA is showing mixed results across its brands, with some doing well, connecting with the consumer, while other brands are failing to connect, or outright neglecting its target demographic. Streamlining this process and fixing issues should lead to revenue growth.

Cost Reductions

Although the company can only go so far in growing revenue and connecting with consumers, management is making an effort to find cost efficiencies. In recent quarters, the company is tracking towards its $300 million cost takeout figure. In general, ASNA has made progress with non-merchant procurement and headcount reductions, which are in line with program goals, according to its earnings call.

Regarding its fleet optimization, they closed 27 stores over the quarter, expecting to have a year-end fleet size of between 4,600 and 4,650. Management is also maintaining flexibility with lease terms, now averaging 2.2 years with a median term of 1.8 years. The company is keeping lease terms shorter in an effort to quickly pivot away from the location should its operating environment sour.

Improved Analytics And Online Presence

Despite declines in store traffic, the company is seeing evidence that its customers continue to engage with the brand, as online transactions are up nearly 25% over the most recent quarter. Management is testing strategies to mitigate the ongoing store traffic declines, including stored-based social media efforts to engage customers on a more local level.

Moreover, ASNA is expanding its advanced analytics function, focusing on customer experience management capabilities. The company’s intent looks to be to deploy these learned insights across the enterprise, driving overall growth in coming quarters. A few of these projects in its pipeline include omni-channel fulfillment optimization, marketing spend modeling and price, and promotion forecasting.

Balance Sheet

The company ended the second quarter with $363 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as total debt of $1.574 billion. Its capital structure saw net debt as 2.6x trailing 12-month EBITDA, and trailing 12-month EBITDA is 4.9x its annual interest obligation. Below is a chart of the company’s total long-term debt and net debt issuance.

Although the company has taken on significantly more debt in recent years to aid its growth strategy, the company is reducing its debt load as it currently stands. It has a strong liquidity position, with management focusing on maximizing its free cash flow and improving its overall financial flexibility by continuing to reduce its outstanding debt, according to comments made during its most recent earnings call.

Revenue And EPS

The company has experienced difficulty as far as revenue and earnings per share are concerned in recent years. Top line growth has slowed due to less traffic at traditional mall retail locations. Moreover, as revenue slowed, bottom-line growth has significantly declined. Management however, is currently in the midst of turning around the company’s operations with its growth strategy. This involves cutting costs, utilizing online platforms, and optimizing store locations. Collectively, this should give a boost to its bottom-line in coming years, potentially leading to improved shareholder optimism.

Price Action

Investors look to be more optimistic regarding the company’s turnaround efforts, pushing its share price higher from distressed levels. On a longer-term chart, the stock was cut from over $20, to under $2 from 2014 through 2018. This signaled that investors were all but leaving the stock for dead. A number of new initiatives at the company however, are leading to a bottoming pattern as the company has seen its share price roughly double since May lows.

On short-term time frames, ASNA looks to have found price support around $2, breaking out to multi-year highs following its most recent earnings call. I am buying stock in this name following its most recent breakout higher, setting a stop-loss level at $3 should my investment thesis not play out as planned.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

ASNA is a cyclical company at the end of the day, subject to the health of the broader economy. Should a recession come about in the next year or two, it could derail the company’s turnaround effort. Moreover, although the company is in the middle of renovating its business model, the retail landscape is competitive, and there are no guarantees of success. Nonetheless, the company is recovering from distressed levels, with any sign of life capable of pushing the current share price up over 100%. Investors look to be buying into the turnaround story as its share price is gaining upward momentum. I am buying stock in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.