Delcath: A Potential 2,900% Share Count Increase Could Make The Stock Price Decline

The main issue on this name is the massive stock dilution suffered by the shareholders.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) is a dangerous stock. The company's recent losses are worrying, but the main issue is the massive stock dilution. Amid stock splits, the company increased the share count in 2017 and continues to do so in 2018. A recent announcement shows that Delcath is giving free rights to the shareholders to purchase stock. Stockholders who don't execute their rights could suffer a potential 2,900% share count increase. It is critical to get to know that the expiration of the rights is on August 27, 2018.

Source: S-1/A

With this in mind, more share price declines should be expected. Delcath is trading at 1x forward sales, which is already quite low. But it could definitely go lower than this mark.

Business

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1988, Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers.

Source: S-1/A

Commercially available in Europe, the company's product candidate in the U.S., Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, is explained with the following words in the S-1/A:

"Our investigational product is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Our primary research focus is on ocular melanoma liver metastases (MOM) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), a type of primary liver cancer, and certain other cancers that are metastatic to the liver." Source: S-1/A

Targeting a multi-billion-dollar global market opportunity, Delcath Systems became very interesting on July 27, 2018, after filing an amendment with the FDA to revise the company's Phase 3 clinical trial in ocular melanoma liver metastases. 80 patients are currently enrolled in the Melphalan/HDS program, and the management seems positive about the new trials. The following were the words of Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delcath Systems, on the announcement day:

"The feedback we received was clear. The rarity of ocular melanoma, absence of crossover to the experimental trial arm, and the availability of PHP® Therapy in a commercial setting in Europe all combined to inhibit enrollment in the trial. With this amendment, we believe that we will now be able to complete trial enrollment in a timely fashion while providing a strong scientific case to support an application for approval." Source: Press Release

Assets and Liabilities: Conversion of Convertible Notes and Warrants

With the asset/liability ratio close to one, which is not ideal, Delcath Systems had in December 2017 almost $4 million in cash and recently converted debt and warrants. The balance sheet looks better now without those liabilities. Have a look at the image below for further details:

Source: S-1/A

Regarding the liabilities, Delcath does not show contractual obligations that could worry investors. Without convertible debt or other financial obligations, Delcath shows only $2.1 million in lease payments:

Source: S-1/A

Stable Revenue, But Massive Losses

With the revenues over $1.7 million in the last three years, the issues are found in the bottom line. With large selling and R&D expenses, the company returned negative operating losses of -$18 million in 2017. With that, the worst is the net income equal to -$45 million due to massive interest expenses equal to $21 million in 2017. With no debt as of today, the net income should be a bit better in 2018. However, the investors should not expect profitability. Taking into account the P&L in 2016 and 2017, expected operating losses should be around -$10 million to -$15 million.

Source: S-1/A

The Main Issue: Stock Dilution

The company's efforts to reduce the debt have been welcomed. With that, the main problem of the company is the massive stock dilution suffered by the shareholders. That's the part the market dislikes the most. The value erosion has been remarkable since the company commenced to increase the number of shares in 2017. The chart below shows how the share price has decreased at a high pace as the number of shares were multiplied.

Source: S-1/A

Delcath knows very well that the share price cannot go very low. Investors don't buy penny stocks. With this idea in mind, the company decided to execute three stock splits in the last three years. The following lines provide further information on this matter:

Source: S-1/A

The New Subscription Rights: A Potential 2,900% Share Count Increase

As of July 27, 2018, the company had 0.9 million shares outstanding after the last stock split. However, the company recently sent a filing announcing the distribution of subscription rights to acquire shares at $1.75. Each shareholder will be able to acquire 500 shares. The image below provides more information on the offering:

Source: S-1/A

How will the subscription right affect the shareholders? Those shareholders who opt not to acquire shares at $1.75 will suffer massive dilution. The company anticipates that after the offering, there will be 28.5 million shares outstanding, 29x more shares outstanding than a week ago. Delcath explains the potential dilution with the following words in the prospectus:

Source: S-1/A

If the company increases the number of shares by 29 times, the intrinsic value of one share would be worth approximately 3% its value prior to the share count increase. Shareholders with stakes in Delcath should acquire new shares if they don't want to be harmed. Bear in mind that for American investors, the expiration of the rights is August 27, 2018. Foreign investors should exercise their right before August 22, 2018.

Capitalization, Use of Proceeds, and Valuation

The company expects to have $47 million in cash after the sale. With no debt outstanding, non-existent convertible preferred stock or convertible notes, the balance sheet remains quite clean. The image below provides further details in this regard:

Source: S-1/A

The proceeds will be used for financing the company's Phase 3 clinical trial as shown in the S-1/A document:

Source: S-1/A

With that, regarding the financial situation of Delcath, shareholders need to understand that the sale of shares may help Delcath but will harm its interests. If stock dilution continues, the company's operating results will not matter. The share price could go to trade below $1 very rapidly.

With $47 million in cash after the sale of shares and 28.5 million shares at $1.75, the enterprise value equals $3 million. Assuming 2018 forward revenues of $3.1 million, the EV/Forward Sales equals 1x, which is quite low. Take into account that other competitors researching on the same space are trading at a minimum of 2x sales. Larger competitors include Sirtex Medical Ltd. (OTCPK:SXMDF), which trades at 3.72x sales, and AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO), which trades at 2.35x sales. The market is obviously pushing the share price down as it expects more stock dilution in the near future. With this information in mind, studying the amount of shares outstanding seems more relevant than reviewing the company's revenues.

Conclusion

With massive stock dilution on this name, buying shares does not seem beneficial. Those with stakes should acquire shares not to get diluted. However, Delcath is not a stock to hold in the long term as new sale of equity should be expected. Selling the position after the dilution is avoided seems the most interesting strategy right now. Forget about the current valuation of 1x forward sales. It is definitely a trap. It could go to 0.5x forward sales or even lower once the shareholders will try to liquidate their stakes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.