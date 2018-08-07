JD Selloff Amid Trade War Is A Market Overreaction, For Now.

The trade war puts JD’s investments in the US at risks, but it does not have a significant impact on business fundamentals for now.

OVERVIEW

Triggered by the China-US trade war, stocks of JD.com (JD) dropped by 16% since Jun 15, 2018. And JD is not the only one - for the past two months, most of China concept stocks such as Sina (SINA), Alibaba (BABA) experienced huge selloffs. What material impact does the trade war have on JD’s operations? Is the market reaction simply driven by pessimistic sentiments or is the clash over trade going to be reflected on JD’s financials?

DOMESTIC MARKET

JD is an e-commerce company with self-building logistic system, just like Amazon (AMZN) of the United States. Most of JD’s business is conducted within China. The higher tariff charged by the US on Chinese exports and Chinese retaliatory measures have only limited impact on JD’s major business. For example, a camera imported from the US may see a price raise due to higher tariffs. That does not stop customers from buying cameras on JD, but customers may switch to products manufactured in Japan or Germany. As a retailing platform, JD’s business performance is not highly correlated to sales volume of products from one single country. Higher tariffs impose changes on consumer behaviour, not so much on JD’s GMV in domestic market.

The real risk comes from the depreciation of RMB against USD, which is caused by a series of interest rate hikes from US Feds and an easing monetary policy led by China to save the export industry. Since its business is primarily conducted in China, almost all of JD’s revenues are denominated in RMB but its financial results are reported in USD. The depreciation of RMB will put a discount on JD’s financials regardless of any underlying change in it business. As until Dec 31, 2017, JD has not entered into any forex hedging transactions. Even if JD decides to do hedging in the future, the availability and effectiveness of these hedges is limited by PRC exchange control regulations.

OVERSEAS EXPANSION

For now, JD is actively expanding its presence in international markets. In 2018, the company’s CEO Richard Liu expressed his ambition that “This year, Vietnam, India, Philippines, Malaysia - every Southeast Asian country - we will come by the end of this year. Our future is we will invest in U.S. and build a warehouse fulfillment center in U.S. so you can get same-day delivery.” Highly likely is that JD will start from its connections with Walmart (WMT), the grocery chain with a 10% stake in JD, and provide delivery service for Walmart online orders. Another proof of JD’s ambition in North America market is that, in mid-June, JD entered into a strategic alliance with Alphabet (GOOGL) in hopes to utilize Google’s technology strength to improve the logistics infrastructure and better serve overseas markets.

As the trade war becomes white hot, JD’s expansion into the US market will likely to face greater uncertainties due to tighter regulations. JD Logistics is largely about using big data to optimize delivery solutions and make predictions on where goods will be needed. If JD starts to provide service to US customers, either online sales or just delivery, it is inevitable that JD will gain access to huge amounts of data on US transportation, economy, and consumer behaviour. That already gives US regulators a good enough reason to restrict JD’s operation in the US.

Despite protests from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, US lawmakers have been drafting laws that will further expand authority of CFIUS, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and place more restrictions on investment from Chinese companies in order to “address this massive technology transfer to China". One high profile case is that, on January 2018, CFIUS blocked the sale of US money transfer service Moneygram (MGI) to Chinese online financial services company Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba (BABA), on national security concerns. If CFIUS decides to ban JD’s operation in the United States out of the same reason, JD will have to wait until the investment environments gets a little bit better and more predictable to fulfill its ambitions.

Investors have high expectations on JD’s overseas expansion, especially when the domestic e-commerce market is increasingly saturated by heated competition. Despite that, JD’s blueprint in the US is a long term initiative and its impact on the company's financials within the next two years is very limited. The headwinds on US investments is not a fair reason for analysts to tune down the short term growth forecast.

FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 Net revenue (billion rmb) 181.3 260.2 362.3 481.9 Exchange rate (rmb/usd) 6.475 6.939 6.504 7.000 Net revenue (billion usd) 28.0 37.5 55.7 68.8 Net revenue (rmb) growth rate 58% 40% 49% 33% Net revenue (usd) growth rate 34% 49% 24%

With rmb depreciation throughout 2018 taken into account, the above table lists JD net revenue from FY15 to FY17 and the forecasted value for FY18. We use 33% as the estimated growth rate for FY18, since net revenues for the first quarter of 2018 saw a yoy increase of 33%. And we forecast the rmb/usd exchange rate hits an average level of 7 in FY18. Thus in FY18 net revenue reported in usd could reach 68.84 billion, an 24% increase compared to FY17. For now, the biggest geopolitical risk on JD is a depreciating rmb, while the trade war itself only has limited impact on its operations in the near term.

CONCLUSION

The trade war puts JD’s investments in the US at risks, but it does not significantly affects JD’s business fundamentals for now. The current price of $35 per share presents an opportunity to buy, but investors have to be aware of risks that the market sentiment worsens as the US announces more protectionist policies targeting Chinese companies in the latter half of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.