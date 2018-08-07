Mercy Flush From Banks Will Not Save Orchids Paper Products

Yesterday I published an article (Orchids Paper Products Is Already A Zero) calling attention to the terrible financial conditions at Orchids Paper Products (TIS) and explaining the company's deadlines. In response to the same facts I described in the article, the stock fell by 50% in one day (note that it has declined 75% from a year ago, and 85% from January highs). Last night, the company filed a press release describing a forthcoming amendment to its credit agreement. I want to explain why this press release and the underlying agreement kick the can down the road, but do not change the facts. Orchids stock will still end up a zero for shareholders.

1. Background

Orchids Paper Products makes store-brand toilet paper for large chain stores such as Family Dollar and Sam's Club. Their business is low-margin, capital intensive, subject to cost pressures for pulp, transportation and energy costs, and it is highly competitive.

As I described in yesterday's article, Orchids has been losing money for almost two years. The company borrowed approximately $150 million when margins were temporarily high to build a new facility, which is now in an over-supplied market where everyone is losing money. In April, Orchids stopped paying its loans as described on the last page in this loan amendment.

2. The April Loan Amendment

Orchids "Amendment No. 8 to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement" is one of the most dramatic credit documents you will ever see filed by a public company. Dated April 19, it required the company to hire a "chief strategic officer" (ie, "chief restructuring officer" in normal English) on one day's notice. It put in exceptional requirements for weekly cash flow projections and reconciliations that are typical of companies in bankruptcy.

Most importantly, the amendment required the company to put itself up for sale on "ludicrous mode." The company had to obtain letters of intent from purchasers by June 15, accept one by June 30, and sign a purchase-and-sale agreement by July 31. Meeting this July 31 deadline would have required the company to file an 8K with the SEC within the following four business days, which would have been yesterday, August 6.

3. Valuation discussion

As I explained in yesterday's article, this kind of agreement only makes sense if the lenders believe their loan is seriously impaired and the task at hand is to take a loss on the loan and move on. The company's facilities are underutilized and unprofitable at the same time that competitor's facilities are also losing money. Therefore, it is a serious mistake to value Orchids' assets on the basis of either replacement cost (because no one wants to replace them right now) or on the basis of comparable sales (for example Wasau was sold at a different point in the margin cycle) or competitors (KP Tissue of Canada doesn't seem to have any trouble paying its debts).

Instead, it is clear that the board of directors are acting as fiduciaries of the company's creditors. Orchids' lenders have agreed to extend it further credit for months under a revolving agreement, from which we can infer that they think their best outcome is to continue to fund the company's losses in order to keep the business running. This is by no means a "vote of confidence." It just means the lenders would rather use their own money to continue to pay off Orchids other creditors and try to sell an operating business with existing customers than try to sell a hunk of machinery that used to be an operating business.

4. Analysis of the Press Release

Unfortunately, the loan amendment isn't available, and all we have to look at is last night's press release. I will be happy to update this later in the day when the amendment becomes available.

1) Orchids touts the fact that the amendment "provid[es] additional liquidity." This statement is true in that the bank makes more money available for the company to spend, but as I described above, I do not believe it creates or preserves equity for the shareholders. In fact, it makes it even harder because the company is even further underwater.

2) "Deferral of future interest and principal payments until October 31, 2018" similarly does not change the economics of this business or its debt. Instead, I believe that it is an indication that the lenders know their loan is impaired and will not be repaid in full, and so there is no point in extracting cash - especially when the liquidity described in 1) is necessary to keep the lights on and preserve value.

3) "Amending reporting and forecasting requirements" is something I don't feel comfortable commenting on until I see the amendment.

4) Extending the milestone dates seems to be the most important part of this loan amendment. Before discussing the extension, let me ask rhetorically, "What can be inferred from the fact that in order to survive, Orchids requires 30 day extensions of distressed loan amendment terms?" Based on the short length of this extension, I think Orchids is close to a deal that the banks will accept, but the purchaser and the lenders did not feel the need to rush. Anyone who has ever bought or sold assets of great value knows that speed hurts the party without leverage. In this case, that is the lenders. I surmise that the bank could have gotten a deal done by their earlier deadline, but would have been required to take a lower price. Even if that's not exactly right, I think what's key here is that the lenders think extending the deadline preserves value for them.

Finally, I want to comment on the statement in the Press Release that Orchids is required to sell assets or refinance "in an amount sufficient to repay the Company's debt obligations." This is just another loan covenant, not a statement that tells you anything about the market for unwanted paper mills. Just like the minimum EBITDA covenants or the requirement to obtain substitute financing that Orchids breached with seemingly reckless abandon, there is no reason to think this promise to lenders will be kept either.

5. Prognosis

It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future. But that being said, I expect that Tuesday and Wednesday will see a small increase in Orchids share price as new short sales are prohibited and the sharp decline and high volume attract new bagholders. Nothing in the press release changes the fact there is no value for the equity here and even the company's lenders are taking a loss. Likewise, I expect the upcoming conference call to be just as mis-informational as the previous one, with no discussion of the company's real financial condition and no meaningful update on the sale.

It will take an extra month, but Orchids' equity is still worthless.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.