On The Fence About MSG Networks

There's obviously much to like about this stock. The shares are trading at only 8 times free cash flow and the profit margin has been expanding.

I haven’t been as ambiguous about a company as I am about MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) for some time. Over the past 12 months, the shares are up about 11%, and while I think there’s reason for the shares to continue to rally from here, there is also reason to be cautious. For instance, the company continues to grow profits and free cash nicely, and the net profit margin has basically doubled over this past year. Also, the shares are inexpensively priced, trading for only about 8x free cash flow per share. At the same time, though, institutional investors seem to be backing away from the shares, and, while it’s true they are inexpensive relative to this bloated market, the last time they traded at these levels, they languished. I offer an alternative to owning shares outright. I think the February calls with a strike of $25 make the most sense for investors who want to participate in any further upside, but are understandably cautious..

About the Company

Founded in 1969, MSG Networks Inc. is a sports production, and content development and distribution company. MSG owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, as well as a live streaming and video on demand platform, MSG GO. These networks are home to 10 professional sports teams, delivering live games of the New York Knicks; New York Rangers; New York Islanders; New Jersey Devils; Buffalo Sabres; New York Liberty; New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. The two networks telecast approximately 500 live professional games annually. In addition, the networks broadcast college football and basketball. In 2014, MSG GO, a mobile and broadband service enabling MSG Networks subscribers of participating providers to have access to Knicks games and other MSG Networks programming outside of their homes on smartphones, tablets and computers

Financial Snapshot

The past five years of financial history here can be described as steady state, at least as far as revenues are concerned. Revenue in 2017 was basically identical to sales in 2013, yet net income has grown at a CAGR of ~9.7% from then to now. This is something I like to see: a company that can grow profit in the face of flat revenues. The theme of margin expansion seems to be intact in light of the fact that revenue for the first nine months of FY 2018 is up only about 2.5%, yet net income has grown by about 91%. All of this is a function of the fact that the company’s profit margin has swollen from 21% in 2013 to 46% today.

Nothing is perfect, though, and MSG Networks is no exception. The one (slightly) troubling aspect of their financial history here is the level of debt. It’s less concerning than it otherwise might be, though, for a few reasons. First, fully 80% of this debt is a term loan due in 2021, suggesting there’s no immediate concern. Second, and more importantly, the cost of debt as of 2017 was quite reasonable in my view (3.2%). If a company can earn greater than the cost of debt, then taking some leverage on to the balance sheet makes some sense.

Finally, although there’s been some recent dilution, management has reduced the share count from 2013 to now at a CAGR of about .5%. I’d like to see the company start to get serious about reducing the share count.

Source: Company Filings

The Stock

I’ve said repeatedly that a great company can be a terrible investment if the price is wrong, and a troubled business can be an amazing investment if the price is right. In my view, most of this game relates to finding expectations in price that are “out of whack” with the probable outcomes and buying accordingly. If I take a long position in a stock, I want to do so when it’s cheap relative to its own history, and to the overall market. While it could be said that MSG is inexpensive given that it’s trading at a price to free cash flow of ~8 times, it’s not necessarily so. For instance, on the two periods (circled) that it was priced the same as now, the shares languished from these levels. Thus, it could be said that the shares, while not expensive, are certainly not cheap.

Source: Gurufocus

Follow the Leader

Not all investors are created equal. Some are particularly talented at this as a result of temperament and training. In my view, it makes sense for individual investors to at least take not of the moves of these investors. If individuals like Joel Greenblatt, for instance, disagree with my investment thesis, it would be foolish to at least not reconsider. With that in mind, I will point out that over the course of 2018, Greenblatt, Mario Gabelli, and Hotchkis & Wiley have reduced their stakes in MSG Networks by 45%, 5%, and 21% respectively. Also interesting is the fact that Hotchkis & Wiley has made such a drastic cut in their exposure after initiating the position last December.

This may be nothing, but investors should at least be aware of institutional moves as they may (likely do) know something the rest of us don’t.

Options As an Alternative

To paraphrase the Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, we live life forward, but understand it backward. In other words, all of our analyses are backward looking, and there’s no way to reliably predict what the crowd will do with a given stock in the short term. This is particularly so on this case, in my view. I think there is reason to be cautious, but there’s every reason in the world to think the crowd may bid these shares higher. I think a low risk way of continuing to participate in most of any upside over the next few months is by buying call options.

At the moment, the February 2019 calls with a strike price of $25 are being bid/ask at $1.60-$1.80. I think it would be prudent for investors to switch out of their shares and buy these.

The reason I’m recommending this is that for 7% of the capital at risk, an investor participates in most of any upside the shares generate over the next half year. If shares rally, investors benefit. If the shares swoon from these levels, the investor will suffer far less than someone who is simply long the stock. Hence, the risk-return of switching out of shares and into calls is quite powerful and obvious in my view.

Conclusion

There’s much to like about MSG Networks in my view, and the stock is certainly on my radar. I would be a buyer of the stock itself if it got down to ~$18 per share. In the meantime, though, there’s too much risk for me. For those people who own shares, I recommend selling them, and using a small portion of the capital to buy calls. Investing is an inherently uncertain activity, but it’s particularly so in this case. Buying calls instead of shares is an excellent way to navigate that uncertainty in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.