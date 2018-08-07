Kraft Heinz Still Not Attractively Priced

We thought shares were overpriced years ago, but they now are about fairly valued, in our view. They yield about 3.9% at the time of this writing.

By The Valuentum Team

We like to look at stocks as though they are pieces of a business. While others may like to look at the charts, we think each share of stock has something called intrinsic value. What we do each and every day is to strive to calculate what we think is an appropriate estimate of a company's intrinsic value. We've had some success with this over the past several years, and we think it is helpful for readers to know that our primary efforts are dedicated in getting our estimates of a company's fair value range as "correct" as possible. Here's the basic construct of the enterprise discounted cash flow model that we use to value roughly 1,000 companies on a systematic basis.

When it comes to Kraft Heinz (KHC), we're looking at the company's business fundamentals and competitive advantages, but most importantly, how those business fundamentals and competitive advantages translate into future free cash flows and an estimate of intrinsic value. We spend almost all of our time thinking through the company's fundamentals and how they impact the upside and downside cases of intrinsic value estimation. Since future free cash flows can only be estimated, we assign each company a fair value range, which helps inform the reader when the odds may best be in their favor to consider an investment opportunity. At the moment, we value Kraft Heinz at $60 per share. You can see the breakdown of our summary assumptions in the table below. In short, we think Kraft Heinz's stock is fairly valued at the moment.

Kraft Heinz At A Glance

On a fundamental basis, we love Kraft Heinz. The tie-up created a global food and beverage giant, combining two household names with iconic, global brands. The company has eight $1+ billion brands (including Kraft and Heinz) and five $500-1,000+ million brands (including Kool-Aid and Jell-O). The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kraft Heinz believes its business is moving in the right direction as it is growing faster than the overall market in foodservice and e-commerce channels, and investors can expect incremental investments in these areas. Its scale may provide an advantage as it launches data-driven marketing strategies.

Though the combined entity's EBITDA and cash flow generation is robust, Kraft Heinz does have a material debt load. Management is committed to an investment-grade capital structure and plans to increase the dividend over time, but net-debt-to-EBITDA marks could be better. The company is targeting net leverage of 3x over the medium term.

Kraft Heinz has been in the middle of M&A talk lately. The firm reportedly made a cash and stock offer of more than $140 billion for Unilever (UL), which rejected the offer. More recent rumors have suggested the company is pursuing Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and CEO Bernardo Hees has said M&A is part of its corporate culture.

Kraft Heinz is targeting positive organic EBITDA growth and strong adjusted EPS growth in 2018. Innovation in US and international markets, category management, and go-to-market investments are expected to drive near-term growth, and improved commercial growth leverage should help productivity.

We've made a good call on Kraft Heinz in the past. The company has registered the worst rating on the Valuentum Buying Index (1) on two separate occasions during the past couple years, and we've had the company as overvalued since inception. Our rating history on the equity is provided below.

Here's what we say about Kraft Heinz's dividend in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths On a fundamental basis, we love Kraft Heinz. The tie-up created a global food and beverage giant, combining two household names with iconic, global brands. The company has eight $1+ billion brands (including Kraft and Heinz) and five $500- 1,000+ million brands (including Kool-Aid and Jell-O). Management is committed to an investment-grade capital structure, but net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA marks are elevated (3.8x at the end of 2017), well above its medium term target net leverage of below 3x. Cash flow from operations has been volatile of late, falling to $527 million in 2017 from ~$2.6 billion in 2016. Free cash flow was substantially negative in 2017, while cash dividends paid came in at ~$2.9 billion. Potential Weaknesses Our biggest concern with Kraft Heinz's dividend safety, and the single largest factor weighing on its Dividend Cushion ratio, is its massive debt load. Long-term debt stood at more than $28.3 billion as of end of 2017, and the company continues to find itself in the midst of M&A rumors. CEO Bernardo Hees stated M&A is part of its corporate culture. We like what recent cost savings initiatives should do for the firm's free cash flow generation and ultimately dividend growth potential, and share repurchases have been non-existent in its capital allocation plan. Capital spending and deleveraging provide a high-level of internal competition as far as potential capital to grow the payout is concerned. Kraft Heinz's debt load should not be taken lightly.

Kraft Heinz reported second-quarter results July 12, and they weren't the best, all things considered. Net sales advanced 0.7%, but organic net sales fell 0.4%. Management noted that cost inflation remains a key headwind, "holding back (its) bottom line," but the team did say that results were better than expected and that the company will experience improved profitability by year-end, pointing to increased momentum into 2019. Though pricing advanced 1.3% in the quarter, a good sign for the food products industry, that organic growth continues to be negative and is certainly not something to write home about.

Conclusion

Kraft Heinz has an awesome brand name that simply demands respect. From iconic brands, including Kraft, Heinz, Capri Sun, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, and many, many others, the company has a suite of products that other food products companies may simply envy. That said, a great company with a solid stable of products doesn't always make a great stock. We think shares are fairly valued at the moment, and we're not expecting much when it comes to upside potential, particularly given Amazon's (AMZN) presence within the food products value chain at Whole Foods. Shares yield ~3.9% at the time of this writing.

