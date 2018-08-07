Patterson-UTI Energy: Pressure Pumping Segment Remains Key To Stock Recovery

The company is well positioned from a credit perspective, but the stock is likely to see positive reaction only after the pressure pumping segment recovers.

The contract drilling segment has seen gradual improvement and is likely to deliver strong results in the coming quarters.

The company's pressure pumping segment in likely to be negatively impacted in the coming quarters due to market oversupply.

Investment Overview

Even as oil prices remain firm at higher levels, there are several challenges that sustain for US land drilling companies. I had recently discussed Helmerich & Payne (HP) with a cautiously optimistic view on the stock.

This article will discuss why Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) remains a stock to avoid in the next 6-9 months even after a decline of 27% in YTD18.

The focus of the article will be on the company’s credit health (after a series of mergers) and on the key segments of the company that act as revenue and EBITDA drivers.

With the company having reported 2Q18 results on August 3, 2018, I will be using the reports as a base for analysis.

Strong Credit Health

As the land drilling market witnesses’ gradual recovery, Patterson-UTI Energy has been on an acquisition spree since 2017. On April 2017, the company acquired Seventy Seven Energy followed by acquisition of MS Directional in October 2017.

I am not discussing these acquisitions in details, but the key objective is to discuss the company’s balance sheet health after these acquisitions.

From a credit perspective, the following positives are worth noting –

As of June 2018, Patterson-UTI Energy reported debt of $1,119 million and this translates into debt-to-capitalization of 22.4%. Further, considering 2018E annualized EBITDA of $783 million, the company’s leverage remains low at 1.4. For 2Q18, Patterson-UTI Energy reported cash interest expense of $15.6 million. Considering annualized interest expense of $62.4 million and annualized EBITDA of $783 million, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage comes to 12.5 and this indicates smooth debt servicing. As of June 2018, Patterson-UTI Energy reported cash & equivalents of $242 million. In addition, the company had undrawn credit facility of $600 million and this provides ample liquidity buffer. As of June 2018, the company had a comfortable debt maturity profile with no debt outstanding in 2018 and 2019. Further, with a comfortable balance sheet position, I don’t see any concerns related to debt refinancing. For 1H18, Patterson-UTI Energy reported operating cash flows of $300 million and this adds to the company’s liquidity support. While I expect operating cash flows to remain positive in 2H18, I don’t see strong growth in cash flows as market recovery remains gradual.

Overall, Patterson-UTI Energy is well positioned from a credit perspective even after acquisitions in 2017 and I don’t see any balance sheet stress even if industry conditions remain challenging for the next 12-18 months.

Concerns Related To Pressure Pumping Market

The key factor for my view on avoiding Patterson-UTI Energy for the next 6-9 months is the outlook for the pressure pumping market.

The first point to mention here is that for 1H18, Patterson-UTI Energy reported revenue of $1,663 million. Of the total revenue, the pressure pumping segment contributed $832 million or 50% of the total revenue. This is the reason why any negative outlook for the segment is likely to impact the company’s stock performance.

Coming to the concern, the company’s 2Q18 report mentions the following important point:

As of June 30, 2018, we had approximately 1.6 million horsepower in our pressure pumping fleet. The completions market showed signs of oversupply towards the end of the second quarter.

Further, according to Patterson-UTI Energy:

It would temporarily stop deploying new pressure pumping fleets to hydraulically fracture oil and gas wells due to oversupply of such gear. The company pointed to a sharp uptick in deployment by rivals and a slowdown in spending by some exploration and production companies. Patterson's expects pressure pumping revenue for the third quarter to decline by 5 percent, while gross margins in that business to fall 7.5 percent.

The concerns related to the pressure pumping segment have not been cited by Patterson-UTI Energy alone. Schlumberger (SLB) also expects over capacity in the pressure pumping market.

Halliburton Company (HAL) is the industry’s largest pressure pumper in terms of deployed horsepower. Halliburton has surpassed 4 million horsepower by adding roughly 700,000 horsepower since the first quarter of 2017. It is not surprising to see the stock decline sharply in the recent past even as Halliburton remains relatively optimistic.

It is important to note that Permian infrastructure bottlenecks likely to sustain for the next 12 months and with oversupply concerns in the pressure pumping market, I don’t see swift recovery in the segment for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Over the long-term, the North American pressure pumping market is likely to reach $29.9 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2016 to 2021. Therefore, the challenge is for the next few quarters, but that is likely to ensure that Patterson-UTI Energy remains depressed as the segment is the key growth driver for the company.

Positive On Contract Drilling Segment

The company’s contract drilling segment has witnessed steady growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis and I expect improvement in the segment to sustain. While the company had 176 operational rigs in 2Q18, it is likely to improve to 180 rigs in 3Q18.

In terms of order backlog, the contract drilling segment had a firm backlog of $680 million as of June 2018. What is worth noting is that between June 30, 2018 and July 25, 2018, the company has added more than $200 million in backlog according to the 2Q18 report. This is an indication of accelerated activity in the contract drilling segment.

In addition to potential increase in rig utilization, average rig margin has also witnessed gradual improvement. Average rig margin for 2Q18 increased by $700 to $8,270 per day.

In my view, this is likely to arrest the stock slide in the near-term. Also, considering the fact that the drilling segment contributed to 62% EBITDA in 2Q18, the stock is unlikely to see significant correction from current levels.

However, the extent of oversupply in the pressure pumping market and 3Q18 results (primarily the pressure pumping segment) will determine the stock direction in the foreseeable future.

Valuation And Conclusion

Patterson-UTI Energy has performed well in the contract drilling segment where the outlook remains positive. However, the pressure pumping segment is likely to see challenges in the coming quarters and that is likely to keep the stock depressed (6-9 months horizon).

In terms of valuation, I must point out that Patterson-UTI Energy trades at 2018E and 2019E EV/EBITDA of 5.5 and 4.6 respectively. Halliburton Company and Schlumberger are in the pressure pumping business, but not peer companies considering their size and more diversified services offering.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) can be considered for peer analysis even as the company does not operate in the pressure pumping segment. Helmerich & Payne trades at 2018E and 2019E EV/EBITDA of 11.6 and 9.0 respectively.

The premium for Helmerich & Payne is primarily because of the following factors:

Patterson-UTI Energy is likely to see revenue decline in one segment of business. Helmerich & Payne provides a stable dividend yield of 4.6% as compared to a dividend yield of 1.0% for Patterson-UTI Energy.

However, considering a long-term horizon, Patterson-UTI Energy is worth keeping on the investment radar. My current view only pertains to the next 6-9 months where one negative trigger is likely to dominate stock sentiment.

