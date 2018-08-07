Agree Realty: The Smaller Version Of Realty Income

Investment thesis

When I started following Agree Realty (ADC) over 20 years ago, the company's focus was very regional. Unfortunately for ADC, it is based in the Detroit suburbs, an area that would be hit very hard during the recession at the start of the 21st century, and then again even worse during the great recession.

At the turn of the 21st century, two of the company’s largest tenants were K-Mart and Borders. During the great recession that started over ten years ago, ADC learned leaning too heavily on Detroit based companies could be a disaster. The company diversified its holdings and expanded geographically.

It took a few years, but now ADC has formed a mini version of Realty Income (O). The company is well diversified in terms of tenants and locations. If you are looking to buy Realty Income, or to diversify from Realty Income, you owe yourself a look into ADC.

Strong management team

While the company is public, it has been under the control of the Agree family since it went public in 1994. Richard Agree was the founder and first CEO. His son Joey Agree has succeeded his father as CEO, and previously served as the company's COO. Richard Agree is now the Chairman of the Board. The Agree family has proved to have the vision to build a winning REIT.

Mistakes were made in the past in regards to lack of diversification, and it is important to the investor to have a management team that has learned from these past mistakes. I like the fact that an Agree family member still runs Agree Realty.

Diversified net lease REIT

The diversification of the geographic locations and the tenants is a true asset to the company. This took many years for the company to build a strong portfolio that is not too heavily weighted on one company and spans from coast to coast.

Geographic diversification: The chart below breaks down the 43 states of where the properties are located. What stands out is that Michigan is weighted too high. But with the management team all sitting in the Detroit Metro area, I can rest easy knowing that these properties are the most vetted of any property in their portfolio. The second and third largest locations are Texas and Florida, two states that have experienced a nice increase in population growth.

Source: SEC.Gov

Tenant diversification: The chart below shows ADC's strength in the tenant diversification. The companies on the list of the largest tenants are well capitalized companies that a going concern is not an issue. Walgreens (WBA) is weighted slightly too high, but as long as they can fend off potential threats from Amazon, I do not have concern with Walgreen’s long-term success.

Source: SEC.Gov

Tenant diversification at Realty Income: The next list is from Realty Income detailing their top 20 tenants. Realty Income has arguably diversified better than any other REIT. As you can see, many of the companies on the two lists are similar, including that the top tenant for both companies is Walgreens.

Source: Realty Income Investor Relations

Tenant sector diversification: The tenant sector listed below details the diversification across the board. Agree Realty made it a point to ensure a strong representation of sectors across its tenant base.

Source: SEC.Gov

Financial health and metrics

When analyzing a REIT, I look for a few items on the financials. First I look at the income statement to ensure the revenue is growing and they are leveraging their infrastructure to grow gross profit.

Revenues have grown by 118% over four years, gross profit grew by 114% over the same period.

Source: Nasdaq

But because many REITs use follow-on offerings to raise capital to grow the company at the cost of dilution, you have to look at the adjusted funds from operations. This takes into account the dilution and removes non-cash items such as stock compensation expense, amortization of financing expenses/leasing costs/lease intangibles, straight-line rent, depreciation, gains/loss on sales of assets and impairments of assets. The company experienced 18% dilution from Q1 to Q2, so it is very important to isolate this from impacting the analysis.

As the adjusted funds from operations schedule from the 10-Q below shows, Q2 YoY grew by 4.5% and YTD thru Q2 YoY grew by 6.9%. Those figures are great when looking to invest in a company that can continue to grow its dividend, this gives me high confidence that we will continue to see strong dividend growth.

Source: SEC.Gov

Dividend history and comparison to Realty Income

When analyzing the dividend, you will notice Agree Realty falls short of Realty Income. Currently, Agree Realty yields a 4% dividend while Realty Income yields a 4.6% dividend.

Agree Realty pays out a quarterly dividend. I would prefer if they followed suit of Realty Income and paid a monthly dividend. It would benefit investors that utilize DRIP due to compounding interest if the dividend was paid monthly.

Agree Realty only has six years of dividend growth, with 4.83% dividend growth over the last five years. This is not as good as Realty Income. Realty Income has 24 years of dividend growth, with 7.63% dividend growth over the last five years.

Conclusion

Realty Income is my favorite of all REITs. I am not saying that Agree Realty should be purchased over Realty Income. I am saying that for investors like myself that have a substantial percentage of their holdings in Realty Income, that if you are looking to add more REITs to your portfolio you should consider adding Agree Realty as a diversification tool.

The financial health of Agree Realty is strong, and based on trends the financial metrics are continuing to improve.

The company has successfully de-risked their portfolio of holdings that has plagued them in the past thru geographic and tenant diversification. This is not the same company as 20 or even 10 years ago. While the dividend has only increased for six years, I do not believe there is a risk of the increases stopping any time soon. This company will trade very similar to Realty Income, but may not experience the same overvaluation that has turned off many potential Realty Income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.