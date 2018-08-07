Disney: Buy The Breakout, Stay For The Streaming

Disney’s (DIS) decision to launch a streaming service is a game changer. If Netflix (NFLX) is any indication, streaming is undeniably the future of television. While Disney will not have the first mover advantage, they undoubtedly possess the content to create a compelling streaming option. With the addition of Fox (FOX), no other media company can rival the portfolio of Disney’s content and certainly cannot extrapolate value nearly as well.

With Fox’s suite of entertainment assets, Disney bolts on substantially more IP with which they can cross market throughout their business segments. The acquisition includes the likes of Fox, FX, and 21st Century Fox, among others, that now fall under the same ownership umbrella as Lucasfilm, Marvel, ESPN, Touchstone and Disney. Management payed a pretty penny to buy Fox, but the content they purchased is unique and almost entirely inimitable by competitors. While Fox alone dovetails nicely with Disney’s existing media structure, the real value comes from the combination of content which is worth more than the sum of its parts. It happens to take the form of a streaming service.

The Value of Streaming

Streaming is the future of television. As of 2018, 55% of Americans subscribe to an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service with the numbers weighted heavily toward younger demographics. As OTT options continue to gain traction, cord cutting has increased with only 63% of US households paying for cable, down from 74% in 2016. The on-demand nature of streaming highlights that people want the watch the shows they want, when they want. Cable's comparatively meager selection of on-demand offerings pales in relation to services like Netflix or Hulu. Live TV has become a less compelling option in lieu of giving customers immediate and direct access to the content they want. Furthermore, streaming allows consumers to do it at a fraction of the price of cable.

Source: Pew Research

Disney’s competitive edge in the streaming market will come from its content. Given its diversity of IP ranging from Frozen to Star Wars to Always Sunny In Philadelphia, their service will be marketable to children and adults alike. In particular, the traditional Disney movies and Disney Channel shows should create a massive draw for parents of young children. If they launch at a speculated price between $4.99-$7.99/month, it seems a cheap option for what consumers would otherwise cough up for premium cable packages. Moreover, the value proposition is increased by the library of adult content provided by Fox, FX and their movie studio, not to mention to universally appealing Marvel and Lucasfilm franchises. Anecdotally, I have seen a number of friends subscribe to Hulu solely for shows like Family Guy and Always Sunny because Netflix dropped them after contract disputes. Aggregating all of this content would make Disney a streaming one-stop-shop.

Some naysayers may question, what about live TV? How will OTT services meet that demand? To the aforementioned naysayers, I would agree there is definitely inertia associated with cable due to live TV. However, in my experience, people want two things out of cable: news and sports. If those prerequisites can be met by an OTT service, the attachment to higher priced cable contracts goes out the window. True, providers have yet to effectively integrate live TV into their platforms, but Hulu is currently beta testing a model with live TV. It combines their standard streaming platform with a slew of 60 channel offerings centered on news and sports. Disney, with the addition of Fox’s assets, now owns a 60% ownership stake in Hulu which will provide them with expertise and infrastructure in launching their own service.

Source: Hulu.com

On a similar note, Disney purchased BamTech a few years ago to serve as their back-end streaming operation. Prior to the acquisition, BamTech worked with HBO to develop their HBO Now platform which launched seamlessly despite only being given two months. HBO described the accomplishment as a “herculean” feat. As it happens, the behind-the-scenes operation of streaming services are extremely complex and contribute significantly to the barriers to entry (alongside IP). For example, Netflix has done a masterful job of using in-house analytics to create personalization algorithms. As a result, they keep subscribers more engaged by feeding them targeted content. BamTech is in the process of developing a similar tool, but personalization is ultimately only a single piece to a larger operational puzzle.

Chief Executive of BamTech, Michael Paull, described the development process saying, “The complexity there is incredible. It’s thousands and thousands of different applications we need to build to support that entire ecosystem. Then you add in international and the complexities of languages, currencies, payment mechanisms.”

That said, if anyone can successfully compete with Netflix, it’s Disney. Content is much harder to replicate than streaming infrastructure and Disney has no lack of content. Worth noting, 80% of Netflix’s viewership is through licensed content which does not come cheap. It’s estimated that Netflix pays Disney alone $400 million for its content. Disney owns enough shows and movies that it would not need to license other IP rights and, therefore, would reduce the cost structure dramatically. Disney will also be pulling its content from Netflix when its contract expires at year-end.

How do they brand ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney?

This is a tricky question. Assuming the launch of Disney’s streaming service in late 2019, Disney will own three separate OTT services that appeal to different audiences. Here’s the current breakdown.

ESPN+, a devoted sports streaming app, retails for $4.99/mo.

Hulu, with just the content library, retails for $7.99/mo.

Hulu, with live TV (includes ESPN), retails for $39.99/mo.

Disney’s streaming service is speculated to retail between $4.99/mo.-$7.99/mo.

I’ll start with the low hanging fruit. ESPN fits well with Hulu’s Live TV platform as they have already incorporated 6 channels as part of the beta offering. ESPN+ separately charges $5/month for slightly differentiated sports content which seems expensive in comparison to the variety offered by Hulu and Netflix for a few more dollars. The demand for that seems limited to sports enthusiasts dissatisfied by the standard channel mix. ESPN+ would have to be purchased in addition to other streaming options, rather than in place of one to make sense to the average consumer. I think combining the additional product offerings of ESPN+ with Hulu Live TV makes Hulu a much more compelling option as a replacement for cable in the event they merge the two.

Disney’s integration of their library is another story. They have enough content to launch an independent streaming service and do just fine in my mind. If they were to merge all the content into one behemoth of an OTT service, I imagine they could leverage a higher monthly price than Netflix. However, Bob Iger has stated the service “will be substantially below Netflix” upon launch. I will be looking for more color from management on this as they progress.

Valuation

While I would love to project out the value-add of streaming, I would be grasping at straws trying come up with an estimate of any relevancy. Netflix is not cash flow positive, so using comps to estimate isn’t an option. However, a pro forma DCF of the combined entity as they stand still reveals a 30% upside.

Source: FactSet

These calculation factor in $35.7 billion in debt as well as the additional 343 million shares issued as payment for Fox. Later free cash flow projections are grown out using the long-term growth rate of 3%.

While I do believe Disney is an excellent standalone stock pick, I particularly like it in the context of a value-leaning portfolio. Given the expectation that markets will slow as interest rates climb higher, I think money will begin to cycle out of high growth, high P/E stocks into safer value options. The pace of this shift over the next few years is up for debate, but Disney will benefit when the tide starts to turn.

Disney currently trades at 15x earnings, or 17x on a pro forma basis (using market cap weighted P/E). It’s tough to draw a one-to-one comparison with any competitors, but the traditional media space as a whole shows depressed multiples (11.5x) as Netflix continues to steal much of their thunder. Many of these companies have responded by levering up in hopes of financing new growth (3.7x Debt/EBITDA). High debt also tends to keep multiples down when growth is not readily apparent.

Disney stands to benefit from the high multiples that the market has heaped on Netflix. Once the market fully recognizes the size of the OTT market Disney plans to tap, I expect Disney to breakout. While streaming will only be an aspect of their operation opposed to a pure-play like Netflix, they deserve some multiple expansion which I believe the market has not yet priced in.

A quick note from a technical standpoint. Disney’s share price has been pinballing off a well-defined triangle pattern since mid-2015. Consolidation patterns like this historically carry positive bullish sentiment especially in light of steady earnings growth over that span. It broke through resistance only recently as shown in the chart below, highlighting Disney could be ready to resume its run. You’ll also notice that the earnings growth (green line) is the inverse of the PE multiple (bottom chart) over that period.

Source: FactSet

Risks

The main risk associated with Disney’s streaming launch is the opportunity cost. By pulling their content from Netflix, they will forgo $400 million in guaranteed revenue. If they decide to pull their content from major TV cable providers to make their streaming option more exclusive, they could forgo up to $2 billion in guaranteed revenue. So on top of increasing investment spending to get their platform up and running, they will lose substantial business from licensing.

As always, there is the absorption of debt. Post-merger, Disney will have $80 billion worth of medium-high rate bonds on their books. Much of Fox’s existing $20 billion of debt carries an interest rate between 5%-7% which is higher than I like to see. The deal will bring Disney’s leverage ratio to 3.4x which is more in line with industry. Prior, it was only 1.4x EDITDA.

Disney is a consumer discretionary/media company. They stand to see slowing/negative growth across their segments as consumers becoming increasingly frugal in the event of an economic downturn. It would also hurt potential adoption of a streaming service. In a good economy, households may add a second OTT service like Disney’s, but a tougher economy may limit that house to only one.

Conclusion

Disney is a high conviction buy. Their existing segments show consistent growth (5.4% 5 Yr. CAGR) aided by steadily growing margins. Over the same period of 5 years, Disney has averaged 12.5% annual growth in earnings as scale helps drive down costs. The addition of Fox’s assets give them substantially more influence in the live television arena which can be manipulated to their liking thanks to their newly found controlling interest in Hulu. Ultimately, their streaming service will be the major catalyst. If they can overcome the hefty expenses to get up and running, I genuinely believe this will be a game changer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.