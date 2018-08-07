Glu Mobile: A Steal At $6

The stock is mispriced with an EV near $800 million as annual bookings approach $400 million on repeatable games not requiring new hit game releases.

The Q2 results confirm that Glu Mobile (GLUU) remains on track for a run at multi-year highs above $7. The mobile-game developer continues riding a trend towards higher monetization of existing games reducing the risk in the stock and increasing the predictable upside in the business. My previous research holds that a third run at new highs is indeed a charm.

For Q2, Glu Mobile reported record bookings of $99.4 million. The company generated an impressive 15% sequential increase in bookings from the previous impressive $86.3 million in the prior quarter.

Glu Mobile continues to show a solid grasp of the market by projecting conservatively and easily surpassing forecasts. The original Q2 bookings guidance was only $91 million suggesting that the $95 million projection for Q3 has the company on pace to surpass quarterly bookings of $100 million for the first time.

A big key so far is that Glu Mobile is just riding the industry trend towards higher spending on mobile games. A lot of noise was recently made out of the analytics firm Flurry reporting that mobile gaming sessions were down again in 2017. The key to the report though being that gamers spent more time and money on mobile games despite the 16% reduction in sessions. Clearly, a sign that consumers are more engaged when playing mobile games versus the novel games of the past where players jumped in and out of games.

A prime example of this scenario and the success of the mobile-game developer is the ability to monetize existing gamers at a higher rate. The average gamer is spending 50% more than they did per day last year at $0.30 per daily user.

Whether part of the equation or not, Glu Mobile has become more successful at maintaining existing games. Franchises like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood have now been active for over 4 years and still generated $7.8 million in bookings during Q2.

The ability to attract and maintain an active base all these years is what drives the appeal in the stock.

Still A Steal

Despite boosting 2018 bookings guidance by $11 million, the stock still closed below $6 last week. With about 150 million diluted shares outstanding, Glu Mobile trades at a market cap of about $900 million.

The number is a huge rally from the $2 lows of 2017, but bookings estimates have soared in that period. At an enterprise value of only about $835 million, the $376 million bookings estimate for the year leads to an incredible value.

The EV/S multiple hasn't seen meaningful expansion due to the bookings growth over the year. The company only forecast 2018 bookings at $330 million to start the year and has already increased the forecast by an incredible $45 million. For this reason, the forward EV/S multiple is at only 2x.

Where the stock could make another step forward is having a new hit game that has repeatable revenue expansion similar to the existing growth games. Games like TSB '18 and Design Home have seen incredible growth even just from last Q2 when the games only combined for about $41 million in quarterly bookings. The number grew to $63 million this Q2 for roughly 50% growth in already well-established games.

A big hit from the new WWE (WWE) or Disney (DIS) titles coming out in the next few quarters would move the bookings needle towards $500 million. A key point being that Glu Mobile is still at the size that a game generating $10 million to $20 million per quarter will have a large impact on bookings and hence the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should continue holding the stock for the eventual run to new multi-year highs above $10. The market continues to overlook the substantial power of the brand games produced by Glu Mobile and the potential upside from new games in development.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU, GLUU.

