Is A High Yield Worth No Growth?

General Mills (GIS) has been a long time dividend paying machine. Investors look forward to receiving dividends from a company whose products they have within their household. The thrill of being able to use a product from a company you own a piece of is always in existence. However, the problem becomes when short shortsightedness of a high yield take investors eye off the ball. The high yield we have seen from the company has taken away from the fact that it may be putting itself into a negative situation. The company recently spent a ton of money to enter an industry where it has no experience. This move could be seen as desperate after a lengthy period of no product innovation and low or negative sales growth. It is important for investors to make sure their investment can grow while paying them a safe dividend. Dividends account for a significant portion of total return but capital appreciation is still needed for the investor to see a worthwhile return.

Value Creation or Destruction?

With General Mills seeing pressure on its revenue and earnings it made the move to acquire a pet food products company. While this move can be seen as a positive due to the growth in the space, we have to acknowledge a few things first.

First, the pet food space while strong and growing, is still growing at a sluggish pace.

As we can see from the above chart pet food sales has grown from $28.2 billion in 2016 to an estimated 29.88 billion in 2018. Most of this was actually due to price increases and not actual growth. Based on sales numbers we are seeing a total industry growth rate of a dismal 3%.

As we can see above, leading to 2016 the volume of dog food in poundage actually decreased. This could be due to a higher use of raw food and other products. This should be carefully watched though since Blue Buffalo primarily sells dry food.

This is scary for the fact that Blue Buffalo is the market leader in the premium dog food space.

With 10% of the market, Blue Buffalo has more market share to loose then gain. A small craft competitor like Blue Buffalo once was could grow rapidly in today's environment with social media and quickly take share. The lack of industry sales growth signals and how tough the market is, and in the event of a recession we could see real pressure for General Mills. Being in the premium segment, its products are higher priced then competitors. Meaning in the event of a downturn and an uptick in unemployment, people may be more likely to buy a lower cost dog/cat food.

Sales growth has been declining for Blue Buffalo, to a recent 11% growth over prior year. While this is still attractive it isn't the 28% growth we saw in 2014 over 2013. General Mills management paid 7.1x sales for the company. Investors should be disappointed to see management make this move as their own p/s ratio at the time of the acquisition was close to 2x. In fact for the amount of money the company spent they could have spent a few more billion and acquire a competitor who already entered the pet food space such as Smuckers (SJM). Acquiring a company like this could have given them 10x the Ebitda for less then 2x sales and 2x the price paid for Blue Buffalo. This is why the transaction should be seen as a destruction of value instead of a creation. The company paid well over the industry standard just to enter the pet food space. Competitors like Smuckers actually recently purchased a pet food producer for 12x Ebitda, this is compared to the 30x General Mills paid.

Further more the company can only realize so many distribution and network synergies for a few reasons. Pet food already exists in many of the places General Mills product do. Also the company can't cross sell its products into pet food stores as it has none to do so with. Lastly, Chewy and Amazon own about 85% of the market for pet food. This means that it didn't really gain any negotiating strength with larger customers like Walmart. All in all there isn't much to gain from tucking this company in.

The company did what it did and is now in the pet industry. However, investors should look to own a piece of company in which they can trust management to be prudent with the balance sheet and get the best acquisition for the money that they can. The company could have also launched its own pet food division, experiencing significant growth, or did a combination of product launch and small acquisition at a much lower cost. It could also have repurchased depressed shares with its savings from not doing an acquisition of such a large caliper. In fact on $8 billion the company is getting a net yield of 4% from Ebitda. That means after tax the company is essentially getting less for its money then its own shares yield or even yielded at the time of the announcement of acquisition. If an experienced management team can't see that this was a bad move, who knows what else they may do.

Going Forward

The company still relies on a majority of sales and profit to come from its legacy divisions. With a lack of real innovation and more or less a strategy of copying competitors, we can't be sure what will turn the story around.

In the last year we have seen sales decline and the stock make no forward progress. The dividend is rather attractive for income investors due to the yield being above 4%, however, the company has frozen its dividend and may not raise it for some time. Investors should look towards other investments if income is their primary goal. They can find a positive mix of both high yield and capital appreciation through other corporations throughout a variety of industries. Unfortunately we have see a decline in sale for most consumer goods companies. There are the exceptional few like Pepsico (PEP) who not only offered a 4% yield earlier this year, but continues to see strong business fundamentals.

The problem that has not been talked enough about is simple. The company needs a catalyst to see its share price rebound and move higher. It tried buying a catalyst but did poorly by over paying. If the company is going to see its shares move higher it needs to continue to innovate on its own, fix its legacy business, or find a way to expand into growing food categories. Until we see this the stock may remained depressed.

Conclusion

For investors who like General Mills stock due to yield it can be understood why. However, owning a company with declining revenue and earnings should not be attractive. The recession resistant business model is always attractive for a safe yield, but investors should realize they are giving up a lot of capital appreciation for this safety. Investors also may not see dividend growth resume for a few years. The company updated investors on its strategy, stating they will be looking for acquisitions as well as divestitures. Increasing debt, and reducing divisions, will only make it hard to increase the dividend. Investors looking for a high yield stock would do best to look elsewhere as there is not a significant catalyst for owning General Mills. Should this story change we will revisit the investment thesis.

