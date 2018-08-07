Helios And Matheson: Sell And Be Happy

Normally, I wouldn't make too much of a deal about a stock that was up by about a penny per share on Monday. However, as you can see below, that was actually a very nice gain for MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY). While the company's latest moves increased investor optimism for a day and will help stop some of the bleeding, it will likely just delay the inevitable for a name that continues to crash.

The company announced a reset on Monday, consisting of the following main points to the MoviePass service:

Subscribers will have access to three movies a month for $9.95.

Up to a $5.00 discount for any additional movie tickets.

The new plan addresses past misuses which imposed undue costs on the system, including ticket scalping, unauthorized card usage and other activities, which in the past necessitated the use of certain remedial measures that have sometimes been inconvenient for our subscribers.

According to the company's CEO, the new plan will help reduce cash burn by 60% and make a run at profitability more possible. It was also noted that about 85% of customers already watch no more than three movies a month. Last week, there was a discussion of a price raise to $14.95 per month, but that decision seems to have been scrapped.

Now, to what we haven't heard yet: a discussion of Q2 2018 results. It's been nearly three months since the company's latest 10-Q filing (May 15th), so we are very close to getting another quarterly report. While the increasing number of subscribers will mean soaring revenues, large expenses will also mean another massive loss and huge cash burn. According to the above 10-Q, revenues were almost $50 million in Q1, but the net loss was more than $26 million. The company burned through more than $68 million in cash for operating activities, with shareholders' equity plunging further to a negative $3 million at the end of March.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the company had to borrow more than $6 million just to get operations going again. That note was paid back, but at substantial dilution to shareholders. When the reverse split was announced, management said that there would be roughly 1.7 million shares outstanding after the move. An 8-K filing recently stated the number was up to nearly 6.7 million at the end of July, and it will likely jump more when the company needs more funds (of course, it will fall notionally with another reverse split).

My previous article on the name encouraged investors to sell before the next reverse split, and I certainly hope everyone listened. That came with shares at roughly $1 each, and now, we are back below a dime per share again. To keep the stock from being delisted, another reverse split is likely coming, at which point shares will rise to $10 or $25 or whatever only to likely fall again. The business model just isn't working, and the Q2 report will likely show a lot of red. If you think the chart below is ugly, just remember it can get worse.

