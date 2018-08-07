Tableau: A Strong Future Lies Ahead

Until now, I have taken somewhat of a bearish stance on Tableau (DATA).

My reasons for doing so have been based on:

1) low levels of free cash flow generation

2) significant competition from Microsoft in the Power BI space

However, we have since seen Tableau rise to $103.79 at the time of writing, and the company has shown strong growth overall.

Source: investing.com

Moreover, Q2 earnings performance for this company has been quite encouraging.

Annual recurring revenue is up by 44% year-on-year to $697.7 million, while subscription annual recurring revenue is up by 181% to $291.3 million.

While the company has technically made a net loss due to the cost of revenues and operating expenses, it is notable that the net loss is down by over 71% in 2018 for the three months ended June 30:

Source: Tableau Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Coming back to my original argument that low free cash flow growth may hinder this company, it is clear in hindsight that this is not an accurate metric by which to judge Tableau. Given that Tableau is in a growth phase, this company has had to “spend money to make money” by investing significantly in its operations. With impressive revenue performance, I take the view that free cash flow will increase in turn provided that revenue starts to significantly outpace costs over time.

Let’s now discuss my second point on competition from Microsoft (MSFT). While there has been some concern that competition from Microsoft’s Power BI could post a threat to Tableau, this has clearly not hindered revenue growth for the latter company. Tableau has been in the game of data visualization significantly longer than Power BI (with the latter platform having been released in 2014).

While Power BI is popular as a generic offering for data visualization purposes, Tableau has been noted to have an edge when it comes to speed and capabilities of the platform. Moreover, Tableau is particularly aimed at specialists in the area of data analysis while Power BI is more intended as a generic visualization tool to complement other Microsoft offerings.

While Tableau has a steeper learning curve and is somewhat less intuitive than Power BI, the release of Tableau’s Hyper engine earlier this year allows for query speeds up to five times faster than previously, and a trebling of prior extract creation speeds. This gives Tableau a significant advantage in the field of “big data”, where speed is a big factor in the analysis of large datasets.

Looking forward, I envisage that we will continue to see significant revenue growth going forward. Tableau has clearly created a niche as a specialized data visualization provider, and is likely to remain the go-to platform for organizations who prioritise such services. Moreover, the company has greatly reduced its net loss from that of last year, indicating that revenue growth is now catching up with expenses, and this is a highly positive sign.

The United Nations has recently established Tableau as the standard for Visual Analytics, along with streamlining adoption of the platform globally, making Tableau the first U.S. enterprise software company to sign a master global agreement with the organization. This is a highly positive sign for Tableau, and has cemented the company’s reputation in the area of data visualization.

Additionally, the subscription model that Tableau has launched in 2017 has proven to be successful with 50 percent of license bookings ratable in Q4 2017, compared to 20 percent for the same period last year. This has the advantage of reducing cost and risk to the customer, while at the same time creating a more predictable revenue stream for Tableau.

To conclude, I am quite optimistic on Tableau’s future, and the company has clearly created a niche in what it does. While I was previously concerned over cash flow and competition from Microsoft, my fears were largely unfounded and it is clear that Tableau has further growth ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.