MannKind: Afrezza Is An A-Fizzle Product

Why- "As you may know, it's always really important to see your NRx is outpacing your TRxs when you are trying to drive your Afrezza brand as well as our overall sales." - falls into the bizarre category.

On Friday, August 3rd, 2018, MannKind’s(MNKD) stock traded below $1.00 a share—a new 52-week low. Based on the pre-reverse split this placed the value of MannKind’s stock at $0.20 per share. Reaching this new disaster level reflects the stock has lost a little over 98% of its value since the halcyon days in 2014, when Sanofi signed on to market Afrezza. In the interim period I have written several articles pointing out the factors leading us to this current crisis and what seems to be the demise of the efforts to keep this company afloat!

In recent days there have been new claims emanating from the company. Claims that are rather bizarre and mind-boggling for what they indicate about the company’s leadership. The following are three examples from recent weeks.

“For the dosing complaint group, if you look at the charts included in the slides shown during presentation, the BG level of Afrezza group vs RAA group at 1 hour after meal is roughly 145 vs. 185.”—Dr. David Kendall—Chief Medical Officer--MannKind “The research and clinical response to Afrezza as a mealtime insulin supports ongoing efforts to establish this product as the standard of care for those living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes”—Dr. David Kendall “As you may know, it's always really important to see your NRx is outpacing your TRxs when you are trying to drive your Afrezza brand as well as our overall sales.” -Pat McCauley—Chief Commercial Officer-MannKind Corporation

I would like to use these three statements as a model for why Afrezza will never become a profitable drug in the market place. Dr. Kendall presents Afrezza as becoming the Standard of Care drug for diabetics. However, in my opinion, the drug will never become such a designated drug. Simply because what Dr. Kendall presents in the STAT clinical trial is nothing more than junk data. Junk in, generates junk out!

Read again what Mr. McCauley stated on the August 2nd, 2018, 2nd-Q conference call. This statement is the most ridiculous statement I’ve ever heard or read from an executive having seen his company stock sinking faster than the Titanic. And especially for a product that is now into the fourth calendar year for it being in the market place. When the TRxs results don’t exceed the NRxs, this is the very reason Afrezza has turned into a disaster in the market place. McCauley’s lack of understanding this basic principal of economics is truly amazing!

Someone should let Mr. McCauley know, Afrezza refills are about 60% below where the normal rate for refills should be running. An unmitigated disaster unfolding right before the CCO’s eyes and he doesn’t understand Afrezza’s capture rate for prescriptions is abysmal.

I just find it strange for Dr. Kendall having all this prior experience and now he finds himself involved in putting forth what appears to be some very dubious propositions, based on junk science.

“ The research and clinical response to Afrezza as a mealtime insulin supports ongoing efforts to establish this product as the standard of care for those living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes,” Kendall said in the statement.”

Based on this statement by Dr. Kendall I find it truly revealing when he bases his achievement of this Standard of Care goal, rooted in what he stated during the recent discussion about the STAT clinical trial shared at the ADA conference in June. Dr. Kendall stated –

" For the dosing compliant group, if you look at the charts included in the slides shown during presentation, the BG level of Afrezza group vs the RAA group at 1 hour after meal is roughly 145 vs 185.”

With the latter statement, it appears Dr. Kendall has forgotten how he had to “massage” the trial data, so he could make this totally worthless claim about the STAT trial. Just as I didn’t buy the results of the STAT trial, with the stock trading around $1.00 a share, savvy investors have also seen through their “three-card monte” attempt to manipulate the trial’s protocol. The stock has been under heavy selling after the 2nd-Q results and this show the cash situation has reached the critical stage. With everyone, but the True Believers, seeing how this story is unfolding let’s look at what the STAT clinical trial revealed.

Why did Dr. Kendall’s new terminology suddenly appear in his public comments—terminology that wasn’t mentioned when the STAT trial was initially established for public awareness. Who is this new “dosing compliant group” used by Dr. Kendall to tout Afrezza's amazing results. To learn about this group, one must read the small print in Dr. Kendall’s slide presentation. And it must be remembered, this term is only applied to the TI arm where they – “must take additional doses of TI on PPBG levels at least 80% of the time.”

The STAT Fallacy Exposed for What It Really Shows:

The STAT study was delayed for months so it could be released at the recent ADA conference. I find it amusing where the company was generating paltry prescription results and they sit on data that was promised to solve their dire situation related to their meager revenue stream captured with their marketing efforts. Now more than a month and a half later, we see the STAT study has generated the same result as the label change promises—nothing but a declining stock price.

This is the basic criteria for the STAT study as sponsored by MannKind. The protocol is very clearly outlined:

60 patients Randomized on a 1:1 basis (aka—two arms for the trial-30 patients per arm)

Seven study visits

Two visits to the clinic and observed by medical staff

Three phone visits 28 days in length for the actual clinical trial

Then we find out that instead of the 1:1 ratio for the sixty trial patients the STAT study was changed to the following distribution shown on Slide 61:

60 randomized patients

34 Aspart and 26 Technosphere

2 Dropped out, 2 incomplete data for the TI group

#1 Change: Randomized Arms are now 34-26.

There has always been the nagging question for why in the historical data for the STAT trial, the only change was the 3-month delay in starting the trial. Now we can see why the need for the 3-month delay— it appears they had 4 TI patients failing to participate after being selected. The delay apparently was because they couldn’t find enough patients to fill the TI arm for the trial. But to make the proposed total enrollment reach the 60 number, they increase the Aspart group to 34 patients. This was the first break from the planned trial protocol.

This alteration in the protocol places 30% more patients into the Aspart arm, the very arm that is restricted from taking additional supplemental doses of insulin. But no such restrictions for the TI arm and Dr. Kendall sees no complicity for the potential for abetting the results being sought by MannKind. Once again changing the protocol to abet the results in the TI arm—junk science!

#2 Change: Randomized Arms Change to 34 Aspart and 22 TI patients

As if the distortion in the randomization for the STAT trial to the 34 to 26 ratio isn’t enough, they take this clinical trial charade to even higher levels of total misrepresentation in the how the data was analyzed. It’s apparently the case where they couldn’t find the required 30 patients for the TI area, they admit to the 34-26 ratio, as shown in Slide 61, this partially invalidates any potential data from the trial. However, digging through the trial data we now find the planned randomizing has been impacted by 2 more drop outs and 2 incomplete data patients. The randomizing is now 34 Aspart and only 22 TI patients. This simply means the Aspart arm has 55% of the trial patients and TI has only 45% of the patients in their arm.

#3 Change: The Final Number of Patients Analyzed in the STAT trial—34 Aspart and 15 TI patients.

Once again by looking at Slide 61 we find in the final analysis there were only 15 TI patients that were compliant with the newly created criteria for complaint vs. non-complaint. One must read the small print on the slide to see how drastic the enrollment in this trial move from 30 TI patients to the final 15 TI patients versus the 34 in the Aspart arm. From the original 1:1 ratio we now see the Aspart arm had 2.2Xs the TI arm and Dr. Kendall is now claim superiority for Afrezza. Superiority that requires the simple 28-day trial where MannKind can identify the patient’s data that will not support what they sought in the trial---just create a new category and move the newly created non-compliant into this category and leave the desired patients in the dosing complaint group. The ultimate example of “cherry picking” data to support a predetermined goal.

The STAT trial confirmed one thing---there is no clinical trial where MannKind can avoid massive drop-outs for patients that are getting free medical care, stipends, and drugs for their diabetic condition. And in the case of the STAT trial these patients got a free CGM---but even that couldn’t entice them to hang around for a mere 28 days.

Once again—this is the link for the STAT protocol and at no point does it mention any issues about non-compliant patients being dropped due to failing to meet the 80% criteria for additional doses.

It’s All in the Charts:

Now that I’ve established the fact someone deemed it necessary to change the STAT trial protocol for them creating misleading data, let’s see how this was done. The following are 8 charts reflecting Figures 3 through Figure -10. First make note of the 8 charts where one can see the new arm for the non-compliant STAT trial patients in 6 of the 8 charts reflecting now a non-compliant arm. Now direct your attention to Figure - 9. This is the only chart that shows 24-hour data where there are only two arms in the chart. There is no arm for non-complaint patients.

Now let’s agree that diabetes is a 24 hour a day disease---simply meaning it doesn’t just go away for any random number of hours in a day. In Figure-9 you can see there are two components for the TI arm and the Aspart arm—Daytime (6:00 a.m.- Midnight) and then (Midnight to 6:00 a.m.)—aka --24 hours in a day.

For the Aspart arm you see 55.2 for the daytime arm. For the midnight to 6:00 a.m. time the Aspart dropped to 53.7 for an average of 54.45 for the Aspart patients.

Now look at the TI arms and you will see the daytime arm reflects 59.6, where then you see the midnight to 6:00 a.m. time it drops to 47.9. This gives you an average TIR for the TI arm coming in at 53.7—lower than the same metrics for the Aspart arm.

What does this tell us when one is comparing one drug’s efficacy against another drug’s efficacy—over a full 24-hours a day? In the case of Aspart vs. TI we see the better results for the Aspart arm. Why would this happen? Remember—the TI arm has the option of taking additional doses after each meal. The Aspart arm is limited to one dose per meal. This leaves us to understand for the TI arm, the magic in the TI arm resides in the fact they can get at least 9 doses of Afrezza before midnight, whereas, the Aspart arm is limited to three doses—all taken with their meal. What happens between midnight and 6:00 a.m. where in the TI arm their TIR drops below 50%?

It does matter if the Aspart arm is awake or sleeping from midnight to 6:00 a.m because they can’t supplement with another injection of their Aspart insulin. BUT! If the TI arm patients sleep through midnight and until 6:00 a.m. without another dose of Afrezza, their TIR plummets below 50%.

Now you know why it required the STAT trial adding a new arm, so they can eliminate those who failed to dose sometime between midnight and 6:00 a.m.---thus allowing MannKind to claim superiority over Aspart.

The Proof is in the Pudding:

We can forget the STAT results. Look at the hard data that is available. Data that clearly proves there is an elephant in the room and why MannKind’s marketing efforts are in a total collapse mode.

The True Believers like to go into their frenzy mode when they perceive they have hit a major milestone proving to them they are turning the corner in their march to great riches by owning MannKind’s stock. The one that sticks in my memory was back in September 2017, when for the first time MannKind’s weekly prescription number passed the 400 -mark. 426 to be exact! This immediately led them to predict how soon they would crack the 500 - level and then the 600- level for a week’s results. Now nearly 11 months later the prescriptions have never reached the 600 level.

What I’ve done with the following chart is going back to the week where the data broke the 400 level for prescriptions. This was the week of September 15th, 2017. Starting with that week I’ve tracked the weekly data for 45 weeks—NRxs, projected Refills based on a refill occurring on a 90-day rolling cycle for the refill, and the actual refills for the respective weeks.

Afrezza Data Reflecting NRxs and Refills: NRx 1stCycl. 2ndCycl. 3Cycl. C/Total Actual %+/(-) 9/15/2017 244 2 245 3 254 4 225 5 209 6 247 7 267 8 247 9 253 10 270 11 199 12 247 13 251 12/15/2017 256 244 244 225 92% 15 295 245 245 207 84% 16 183 254 254 187 74% 17 160 225 225 185 82% 18 229 209 209 190 91% 19 185 247 247 195 79% 20 246 267 267 183 68% 21 238 247 247 185 75% 22 222 253 253 197 78% 23 232 270 270 226 84% 24 227 199 199 214 107% 25 193 247 247 222 90% 26 245 251 251 196 79% 3/23/2018 263 256 244 500 207 41% 28 277 295 245 540 231 43% 29 248 183 254 437 242 55% 30 210 160 225 385 212 55% 31 244 229 209 438 203 46% 32 277 185 247 432 204 47% 33 239 246 267 513 218 42% 34 261 238 247 485 231 47% 35 295 222 253 475 254 53% 36 300 232 270 502 238 47% 37 249 227 199 426 234 55% 38 304 193 247 440 213 48% 39 257 245 251 496 233 47% 6/24/2017 281 263 256 244 763 257 37% 41 293 277 295 245 817 252 31% 42 251 248 183 254 685 268 39% 43 264 210 160 225 595 291 48% 44 282 244 229 209 682 271 39% 45 276 277 185 247 709 298 42% C.Total 11,140 7,169 Wk./Avg. 248 231

When you consider the above data reflects about 87% of a full year, a period where it can’t be denied, the average weekly NRx for this period shows a gain of 4 NRx over the September week back in 2017. Then you see the refills starting back in December began with the weekly results showing 225 refills. Now 45 weeks later we see the refills coming it at 231. And the Chief Commercial Officer in August-2018, states how important it is to see Afrezza NRxs are outpacing the TRxs while he is driving the Afrezza brand as well as overall sales.

Conclusion:

My point is simple. After three and half years on the market—Afrezza is generating paltry new prescriptions and even worse numbers for refills. They promised a new label, TV ads, and the STAT results would drive the success for the company. Now they are most likely out of compliance with their loan covenants and their investors who are grasping for straws and more excuses where they can’t figure out why the stock is trading for a $1.00 and change.

MannKind will never gain the Standard of Care designation based on the method where their arrived at the data they claim supports Afrezza becoming the Standard of Care. For all practically purposes –it’s now only a matter of waiting for the money running out to pay the payroll. The above comments are my opinion, where and I always try making my opinion based on data and public comments made by MannKind’s executives. If my opinion and how I interpret their data is flawed, I welcome them informing me on the comments section of this article.

In closing I would like to suggest for those who wish to deny the opinion I’ve shared— an opinion based on publicly available comments and data produced by MannKind. Get a copy of John Carreyrou's newly published book—Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. This is a non-fiction book where the events of the story can be summarized from this found on the dust jacket of the book—

“In 2015, Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes was widely seen as the female Steve Jobs: a brilliant Stanford dropout whose startup “unicorn” promised to revolutionize the medical industry with a machine that would make blood testing significantly faster and easier. Backed by investors such as Larry Ellison and Tim Draper, Theranos sold shares in a fund-raising round that valued the company at more than $9.0 billion, putting Holmes’ worth at an estimated $4.5 billion. There was just one problem: the technology didn’t work.”

I suggest the “true believers” contemplate what Carreyrou has shared in his book—and see if you can think of a parallel “true” story of another California based company that would revolutionize the medical industry.

As I always state—I hope Afrezza remains available for those patients needing options in treating their medical condition.

Good luck with your future

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.