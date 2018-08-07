Is This The Ideal Dividend Growth Investment?  Lowe's: A Deep Due Diligence Dive.

Within the universe of equities with a strong likelihood of price appreciation, I view Lowe's as one of the safest investments.

Unlike most brick-and mortar retailers, Lowe's is largely immune to the Amazon effect.

Lowes (LOW) disappointed me this June when the company raised the dividend from $0.41 per share to $0.48, a mere 17.1% increase.

Hyperbole? Think I’m kidding? Take a look at the stats below.

Lowe’s Dividend growth rates:

3 Year: 22.8%

5 Year: 20.4%

10 Year 18.0%

(Metrics: Schwab)

Using elementary math, and assuming a long term average annual dividend increase of 17%, an investor can expect a current cost basis dividend yield of approximately 7% in seven years.

At 10 years, one is looking at close to a 10% yield.

I contend it is difficult to find a safer company with a a faster growing dividend than Lowe’s. Read on to discover the reasoning behind my bullish perspective.

Home Depot and Lowe’s Form a Duopoly

Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s, garnering over 40% of the home improvement market in the US, have created a solid duopoly.

The chart below provides the 2017 market share of the top four home improvement retailers.

As you can see, the third and fourth largest home improvement retailers’ combined sales represent less than half of Lowe’s and a mere single digit share of the overall market.

The following chart captures the store count of the same companies. While Ace Hardware boasts a larger number of stores, the average sales per store are approximately a tenth of Lowe’s sales.

(Above Chart: Statista)

Lowe’s position in a duopoly gives the company a purchasing power advantage and establishes a significant competitive moat.

Lowe’s scale and logistics expertise provide a strong bargaining position vis-a-vis suppliers, advertisers and property managers.

A portion of the cost savings are passed along to customers, creating a competitive advantage, while the remainder of the cost savings buttress the company’s bottom line.

Additionally, shopping at Lowe’s and Home Depot have become something of an American institution.

A recent study by the NPD Group’s Checkout Tracking Service of both online and brick-and-mortar retailers determined that 67% of US shoppers made a purchase at Home Depot and 59% bought merchandise at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s has Significant Tailwinds

According to a 2017 JD Power survey, customer satisfaction with home improvement stores increased significantly of late. On a 1,000 point scale the industry score improved 21 points, to 816.

When the survey’s Key Performance Indicators are met, customers are much more likely to return to a retailer and to recommend that company to friends and family.

Lowe’s overall score of 817 ranked above Home Depot.

The next chart provides the Net Promoter Score,®* a metric of loyalty and consumer affinity for the leading appliance retailers. Among Millennials, Lowe’s is by far the leader in customer loyalty, and the company also ranks first among adults over the age of 18.

(*Net Promoter, NPS and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld)

It may surprise some to learn that Lowe’s recently overtook Sears (SHLD) to become the number one US appliance retailer.

It is also of interest to note that earlier this year CNBC reported Lowe’s would receive a 170 basis point jump in sales (the largest gain of any home improvement retailer) should Sears shutter its remaining stores.

This represents a 4% prospective increase in Lowe’s EPS. The study determined 80% of Sears stores are within a 15 minute drive from a Lowe’s, Home Depot and/or Best Buy location.

Concerned that online sales, the bane of brick-and mortar retailers, could undermine Lowe’s future performance? I would argue that much of Lowe’s merchandise is immune to the Amazon effect.

Nonetheless, Lowe’s efforts in that arena appear to be exceptionally effective. The first-ever report by Forbes of the 50 Most Engaged Companies List, cites Lowe’s as ranking ninth, behind only Amazon (AMZN) and Foot Locker (FL), among retailers.

Lowe’s fortunes are tied closely to housing market conditions. Housing starts are projected to increase in 2018 and that metric, combined with a variety of other factors, is expected to result in an additional 5.3% growth in the home improvement products market this year.

Finally, I direct the reader to a link providing a number of charts supporting my thesis for a robust environment for Lowe's in years to come.

Lowe’s Initiatives

Lowe’s is harnessing technology to provide a better experience for customers. The company is upgrading existing tech platforms in an effort to increase data collection and analytics, thereby providing more personalized marketing and more effective in-store service.

The company is working to expand sales to professional contractors through improved jobsite delivery. Additionally, the company is moving to grow the do-it-for-me business with an increase in the number of project specialists and expansion of in-home sales.

Lowe’s is seeking to differentiate and upgrade the company’s product selection through strategic partnerships with Craftsman and Sherman-Williams.

The company is improving on-line delivery and in-store pickup services. Lowe’s Direct Fulfillment Center, located in central Tennessee, will cover approximately 1.1 million square feet. The center will ship packages to stores and customers nationwide.

Lowe's recently initiated a $5 billion stock repurchase program. This is augmented by an existing $2.1 billion buyback program currently in effect.

Management

Lowe’s has a new CEO, Marvin Ellison, who recently moved to the company from his CEO position with JC Penney (JCP). The new CEO had a lengthy career with Home Depot

Ellison moved quickly and decisively, cutting some executive positions and moving outsiders into a variety of C suite spots.

My concern is that, try as I might, I cannot make a definitive assessment of Ellison. On the other hand, I consider the former management team as exemplary.

Will Ellison be the equivalent of Steve Young filling Joe Montana’s shoes? Will his experience with Home Depot serve to drive Lowe’s to new heights.

Unfortunately, just as in the NFL, the rarefied atmosphere of corporate leadership will reveal weaknesses more often than it will uncover stellar levels of performance. As an investor, I certainly hope for the best from Ellison’s leadership, but the transition concerns me.

Debt

Lowe’s has taken on an increasing debt load for a number of years.

For example, the company’s debt to equity ratio increased from 0.66 in 2013 to 1.65 in 2016 and stood at 2.89 early this year. Lowe’s short term borrowings stood at a bit over 1.1 billion in February of 2018.

While I would characterize the company as having an average level of solvency, the increasing debt levels bear watching.

Dividend Metrics

Lowe’s has a payout ratio a hair above 35% and a dividend coverage ratio a bit above 280%. The dividend is safe and has ample room to grow.

(Metrics: Schwab)

Fair Value

I make no attempt to formulate a DCF valuation for Lowe’s. (In part, this is because I’ve noted contributors’ DCF models are frequently challenged by readers.) Instead, I utilize several services that have earned my trust over years of investing. Via those services, I provide an FV of $93 to $94 per share.

I note that PEG, Price/Book and Price/Sales ratios are favorable.

Lowe’s forward PE of 17.92 compares well to the current PE of 21.19.

Final Thoughts

I established a small position in Lowe’s at current levels. While I normally require a substantial margin of safety in the price of my initial investments, I am willing to take a position at this level.

This is the result of my firm belief that the long term positive prospects for this company are nearly guaranteed.

I also note that waiting for a strong correction in the shares could result in investing in Lowe’s at current levels (after the shares appreciate and then fall) while losing dividends.

Those that follow my articles may note that my normal format, designed to ameliorate investors’ (and my own) tendency towards confirmation bias, begins with a veritable laundry list of headwinds. In this case, I dispensed with that practice as I found little of consequence that is likely to undermine Lowe’s prospects.

Undoubtedly, there will be those who will provide a negative comparison of Lowe’s to Home Depot. My response is twofold: I haven’t conducted due diligence of Home Depot (some many stocks, so little time). I also contend that many of the differences point to the two companies establishing competitive niches and strengths in a similar business as a means to differentiate the respective companies from competitors.

One can argue that Walmart (WMT) dominates Target (TGT), but that alone doesn’t mean stock in the latter company represents a poor investment.

I would add that my half year away from SA was the consequence of liquidating real estate investments in California and relocating to the great state of Tennessee. I am now fully retired and ensconced in a cabin atop a ridgeline. It is my hope to contribute a number of articles to SA each month for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.