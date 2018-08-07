Teekay: Energy Transfer Deal Suggests Huge Upside

These moves pave way for a simplification transaction, which I believe could drive over 50% of upside at TGP and over 70% upside at TK in fairly short order.

This is yet another clear example of how a GP is valued when an MLP converts to a regular structure, which is especially relevant to our bull thesis on Teekay.

The transaction came sooner than expected, but the deal terms were almost exactly as we predicted at Value Investor’s Edge back in March.

Report Overview

The following report highlights the recent Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) simplification merger into Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and parallels that ongoing saga to our current transitional thesis with Teekay Corporation (TK) and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). We've pointed out this comp along the way and this latest one drives a clear cash flows multiple, which I believe is relevant for Teekay.

Also note that I've been long ETP in purchases during late-2017 and early-2018 and have been a clear proponent of their expected value upside. This approach was similar to our Teekay framework, and I suspect we could be on the cusp on a major transaction there.

If a strong simplification transaction is completed, I believe TGP could trade up to $25 as early as next year and TK could land in the $12s. Further down the road, TGP arguably has upside into the $30s and TK towards $15. The rest of this report will walk through the dynamics.

Energy Transfer Transaction

The Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) transaction was announced on 1 August, with Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) becoming the surviving entity in exchange for 1.28 units of ETE per unit of ETP. Altogether, ETE will own about 42% of the pro forma venture and ETP will own about 58%. In recent pricing action, ETP has been the clear winner, shooting up nearly 30% inclusive of the recent dividend. However, ETE has massively outperformed since early-2016.

Source: Yahoo Finance, ETP & ETE 1M Chart

Although there were some complaints about the mechanics of the deal and some posters claimed that ETP got the better deal, the actual mechanics were very fair and were predictable based on cash flow contributions. Others are worried that the distribution will be cut, but even a ‘flat’ dividend is actually a slight cut as $0.305 (current ETE payout) multiplied by 1.28, is $0.3904, which is clearly less than ETP’s current payout of $0.565. In fact, we witnessed a de facto distribution cut of around 30%, and the crowd went wild! Why? Because the new structure is actually sustainable and it ditches the clunky K-1 and weird forced equity-funding mechanics. For a great ongoing discussion on the ETE/ETP deal, I highly recommend reading Trapping Value’s recent coverage.

Predictable Terms and Relation to Teekay

I’ve claimed that the ETE/ETP merger, although the timing was earlier than expected, was quite clear in the overall splits. In fact, we posted this in private commentary at Value Investor’s Edge as we were buying ETP heavily in March while arguing that ETE was significantly overpriced. Here is an excerpt from our private commentary. The full post was much longer and conversational, but here’s the highlights:

“If you apply a normalized DCF ratio of about 12x to common, you get $40B pro forma for ETP 'correct' market cap, or roughly $34 unit [($5.8-$2.5) x 12]. Then you take the $35B IDR + $40B bare common = ($35/$75) = 47% of total to ETE. Maybe you play a little nicer and do 12x IDR for $30B ($2.5x12). Then you get ($30/$70) = 43% total to ETE. That's probably fair, I'd vote for that. Then the END result is that ETP users get 57% of the company. Right now the ETP market cap is $20B. That's a 16.6% yield to what most would consider a worst-case type of outcome. That's 6x DCF. Normalized is 10-12x. Take the 10x for the lower case, and you get $33B value at end-19, early-2020. With 1.2B pro forma units, that's $27.50/unit, even in a bad scenario. It's my view that ETP is insanely mispriced.”

The bottom line is that Energy Transfer went with a deal that was fair to both parties. We predicted 57% for ETP and they ended up getting 58%. This implies that they went with almost the exact same ratio applied to the cash flows of both ETP (from its owned assets) and ETE (which had a deep in-the-money GP/IDR). For what it's worth, we made a return of about 40% in roughly 6 months on ETP, versus ETE up just over 10%.

How does this relate to Teekay Corporation (TK) and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)? As we’ve previously covered, Teekay LNG is in the midst of a massive transition from an underfunded LP into a fully-funded operating company. The problem is that they are still technically a limited partnership. As we’ve seen from dozens of similar transactions, Energy Transfer being the most recent and most high-profile, this structure has got to go!

What is Teekay’s GP/IDR Worth in Conversion?

We’ve covered the conversion economics in previous research, but to reiterate in abbreviated fashion, once TGP starts producing massive distributable cash flow and paying distributions, TK is ultimately eligible for a large portion of these proceeds due to their control of incentive distribution rights (“IDR”). As shown below, the proceeds aren’t massive until TGP resumes large payouts:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners Annual Filing, Page F-32

Note that in 2013-2015, with a far smaller fleet, less backlog, and shakier finances, TGP was paying out 67-70 cents per quarter. Will they return to this sort of structure?

When I first began following the Teekay LNG saga, we thought they would return to big payouts a couple years and then perhaps buyout the GP/IDR for a huge transaction. After watching dozens of midstream comps and speaking with hundreds of other investors and talking with both management of Teekay and other similar companies, it now seems more likely that Teekay is going to go the route of firms like ArchRock (AROC) and now Energy Transfer (ETP).

What does this mean? It suggests that instead of a massive distribution pop, followed shortly thereafter by a ‘reset’ transaction and a sort of violent whiplash (small payout, huge payout, medium payout), we could see a smoother deal where TGP transitions to a regular C-Corp and TK’s GP/IDR is bought out in exchange for new units. This would lead to a situation where TGP could offer substantial dividend increases, have no K-1 concerns, and have no GP overhang from TK. They would result in a TGP comparable to companies like Seaspan (SSW), Golar LNG (GLNG), or GasLog (GLOG). All of which trade at substantially higher comps in both terms of forward EV/EBITDA and forward yield.

What Does TK Get?

We’ve covered TK’s potential cash flow in several previous research reports, and the chart is again included here to illustrate TK’s portion of the cash flows as future cash flow increases. Note that this is only referring to the GP/IDR and is completely separate from TK’s ownership of 25.2M common TGP units. I’ve circled the pro-forma 2020 cash flow expectation below:

In this scenario, TK would be receiving between 13.6% of the total cash flow at the very low end to nearly 21% at the very high end. Notably, for every penny above $0.65 that TGP pays to common unitholders, TK also gets a penny. There’s a misconception with IDR’s that the general partner gets 50% of the distribution. No. They get 50% of the total payout, or a 1-for-1 match, of anything over 65 cents. This is why IDRs are so massively lucrative for the GP and naturally why investors hate them and they are all going the way of the dodo bird via these ‘simplification transactions.’

In the case of ETE/ETP, the GP/IDR was exchanged for the rough forward 1-to-1 split on distribution. However, that IDR was also far more in the money. As shown below, ETP’s payout was more than double the maximum distribution threshold and forward expectations of over 70c in DCF by 2020 would have nearly tripled it.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners Annual Filing, Page 101

We need to think of these like very options or warrants with infinite lifespans. When an option is massively ‘in-the-money,’ upticks in the value of the underlying roughly add a 1-to-1 premium to the option. However, when an option is ‘out-of-the-money,’ a minor uptick in the underlying can lead to exponential growth of the option.

For example, last week ETP was trading under $21. If someone owned a $15 call option it would have been worth maybe $7, but now that ETP is trading around $24, it’s worth maybe $10. Therefore, the movement was similar on dollar-for-dollar basis. Both instruments moved up around $3. However, if someone owned a $23 call option on ETP last week, perhaps it was only 30 cents. Now it’s closer to $2.

A similar valuation occurs on GP/IDR, scrolling back to TK/TGP (chart below again), note the shift from just 65 to 70 cents results in a massive 60% jump in TK’s ownership even though the common payout just went up a measly 7.7%. The shift from 70 to 80 cents raises TK’s ownership another 53% versus a common payout increase of 14%.

Note that the returns start out exponential and then start to diminish? ETP was so far in-the-money that the returns were roughly 1-1. Therefore, when they did the exchange, the GP/IDR was bought out on a 1-for-1 basis.

With TK, it’s a bit more complicated. The upside is exponential. You can’t just look at 70 cents and give TK nearly 14% or look at 80 cents and give TK 21%. You have to include the upside of that. If you think the range is 70-80 cents, then the exchange ratio has to be closer to 20-25%. However, there’s a caveat. Teekay LNG Partners has a conflicts committee that must approve all transactions. Therefore, the deal must not be seen as a ‘robbery,’ but rather totally fair deal based on future division of cash flow. Although I believe 20-25% is indeed ‘fair,’ I would suggest an ultimate deal to bend closer to 20% in the interests of getting a deal done with as little hassle as possible.

TK’s GP/IDR at 20-25% of TGP

What does this mean in a practical sense? If TK is going to get their GP/IDR bought out for 20-25% of the company, they need to receive enough units to own that stake pro forma. This does not include their 25.2M common units, which are totally separate.

TGP has 80M common units, so the math for 20% is simple: 20M new units.

(80M Existing + 20M New = 100M // 20M New / 100M Pro Forma = 20%)

With a 25% ratio, TK needs to receive about 27M new units, (i.e. 27/107 = 25%). When these new units are combined with TK’s existing 25.2M ownership, TK will likely own 45-49% of the ultimate TGP venture.

What Would TGP Pay After Simplification? Yield Comps?

I believe that if TGP goes the simplification route, the idea will be to self-fund the majority of new growth projects with equity only issued on an opportunistic basis. Payouts would need to be sustainable at a level that allowed TGP to service all of its debt. Therefore, I believe an initial range of 30-40 cents per quarter ($1.20-$1.60 annualized) is about the right target.

How does this compare to peers? The closest maritime comps would be GasLog Ltd (GLOG) and Seaspan (SSW), which trade for 3.5% and 5.8% yields respectively. If we look at recently simplified and ‘reset’ oil and gas plays, both ArchRock (AROC) and Energy Transfer (ETP) give us a look at were these sorts of situations trade after a few quarters and also immediately thereafter. AROC started at about 5% and has improved to 4% and ETP sits at 6.5% (pro forma for 1.28x of ETE). I expect ETP to improve a bit also.

The range to comps is roughly 4-6%, which implies a forward ‘simplified’ TGP pricing of $20-$27 at the lower payout and $30-$40 at the higher payout. Naturally, I think a smaller conservative payout with strong growth guidance gets us closer to 4% and a larger payout with less implied growth gets us closer to 6%. Note that SSW management has said repeatedly on 3 consecutive conference calls that they don’t expect to raise the dividends anytime soon and they still command a 5.8% yield, with similar leverage to TGP, less backlog, and an arguably inferior macro backdrop.

Applying the 4% to $1.20 and the 6% to $1.60 gets us to a band of $27-$30. I believe if TGP does a similar deal as I’ve outlined, we could trade north of $25 by this time next year, which implies over 50% upside.

Bringing It Back to Teekay Corp

So, what does TK have? Assuming the more conservative 20% exchange, they would own about 45M units of the ‘new TGP.’ This along with their remaining holdings in Teekay Offshore (TOO) and Teekay Tankers (TNK). They would also own 3 FPSOs, which are currently producing about $50-$60M in annual EBITDA. All of this offset by net debt of around $400M. Altogether, this takes TK to nearly $12.50, for upside of 84% from today’s pricing.

What happens if TGP completes the transition and the stock trades closer to $30? TK then trades strong enough that the $125M in convertible bonds ($11.70 exercise price) are swapped for new shares and TK’s continued free cash flow reduces forward net debt to around $250M. This takes TK up to the mid-$14s, 113% of upside from today’s share price. Meanwhile TGP would have also generated huge returns, but slightly smaller, roughly 80%.

I used to own almost solely TK as I had little interest in a high-yielding LP facing perhaps a major ‘whiplash’ effect of a simplification. Now that there’s a potential opening for a smoother all-in-one transaction, I’ve added substantially to my TGP position as well in the low-$16s.

Undeniable Simplification Trend, Teekay Might Be Next

We’ve been following the Teekay saga for nearly two years and as discussed in a recent update, I was admittedly too early on timing. Meanwhile Teekay LNG has executed their financing strategy to near-perfection, wrapping up around $3B worth of deals in the past two years, all with zero dilution to common equity. Growth is now beginning to rapidly hit the water, and as disclosed on the latest conference call, their major growth project, Yamal, is running several months early. Furthermore, they are going to announce their forward plans in November and they already suggested the K-1 is going to be eliminated.

Will they do the bold and brave move of simplification and unveil an immediate package this winter, or will it be two-stage or multi-stage affair of upside? It depends on whether or not TK can reach an amicable deal with the TGP conflicts committee, but the forward DCF split ratios seem clear and recent peer comps are undeniable.

TK is one of my largest holdings and as mentioned I’ve recently been adding to Teekay LNG Partners. Ironically the current pricing of $6.78 is the lowest we’ve seen since last June when TK was arguably in ‘crisis.’ They are worth remarkably more today. This is, by far, my highest conviction holding and I believe that the recent Energy Transfer exchange is yet one more example of what awaits.

Fair Value Estimates: $25 for TGP, $12 for TK

My current fair value target for TGP is $25 (52% upside). My fair value target for TK is $12 (77% upside). It might seem silly today, but I believe there’s a reasonable chance we could see those sorts of levels as soon as next year if Teekay acts bravely, boldly, and correctly this winter.

Value Investor's Edge focuses on deep-value opportunities in shipping, industrials, midstreams, international opportunities, and special situations. Teekay is one of our highest profile covered stocks, but our research extends to dozens of other opportunities and we also offer a conservative income portfolio that is considerably beating the market. Our earnings season coverage is ongoing, which includes fully exclusive reports on more than 50 firms! Click here to sign up, and quickly improve your investing game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK, TGP, GLOG, ETP, AROC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.