Goldman Sachs BDC: Strong Buy

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) makes a compelling investment proposition for investors that seek high recurring dividend income from an above-average quality BDC. The business development company again reported strong quarterly results this week, and continues to outearn its dividend with net investment income. Further, Goldman Sachs BDC has positive interest rate sensitivity, setting the company up for NII growth during the current rate hiking cycle. An investment in GSBD yields 8.4 percent.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC predominantly invests in relatively secure first and second liens, providing investors with a cushion in case markets tank or the U.S. economy slides into a recession. First and second liens combined accounted for 89 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio at the end of the June quarter. The remainder is made up of preferred and common equity as well as investment funds.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio consisted of investments valued at $1.2 billion at the end of last quarter, and the BDC was invested in 59 portfolio companies. The majority of Goldman Sachs BDC's debt investments - 96.1 percent to be precise - were floating-rate.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

In a rising rate environment it is preferable to invest a large amount of funds into floating-rate assets. As interest rates rise, the loan interest rate also resets, which catalyzes net interest income growth for Goldman Sachs BDC. Put simply, as long as interest rates are rising, the earnings and dividend picture of Goldman Sachs BDC is favorable.

Balance Sheet And Fairly Stable NAV

Goldman Sachs BDC's investments were valued - on a fair value-basis - at ~$1.24 billion at the end of last quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC's net asset value per-share - a key stat for business development companies - has only slightly decreased in the last four quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

High-Quality Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC has covered its dividend payout with net investment income in each of the last twelve quarters. The business development company pulled in $0.53/share in net investment income, on average, compared to a stable quarterly dividend payout of $0.45/share. The average dividend coverage ratio was 117 percent, indicating a high margin of dividend safety.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Income investors wanting to access the BDC's income stream pay ~10.7x Q2-2018 run-rate NII.

Goldman Sachs BDC - in-line with other business development companies that I consider to be of higher-than-average quality - sells for a premium to net asset value as well: 1.18x NAV.

Risk Factors Affecting The Investment Thesis

There are a couple of risk factors that could negatively affect Goldman Sachs BDC's investment proposition:

1. A U.S. recession would likely increase loan default rates, which in turn could hurt Goldman Sachs BDC;

2. BDCs could see a compression of debt yields as they compete for more financing business from middle market companies;

3. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage stats could deteriorate, potentially threatening the dividend payout.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is a high-quality income vehicle in the BDC sector that regularly reports strong financial results and displays consistent excess dividend coverage. The BDC further has interest rate upside during the current rate hiking cycle which could improve the company's dividend coverage stats even more. With a 117 percent average dividend coverage ratio in the last three years, the dividend has a high margin of dividend safety, making GSBD a sleep-well-at-night BDC. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, TSLX, HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.