Gold: How Bad Can It Get?

Despite sentiment hovering near the lowest levels in two years on gold (GLD), there's been little reprieve from the selling pressure. The metal has been walked down in a steady trend since cracking psychological support at $1,300/oz, and confirmation of this downdraft came on a move below the 20-month moving average. This level had provided support on a few occasions since it was reclaimed to the upside in December of 2016, but so far, the bulls aren't putting up any fight here.

There's no dispute that the metal is sitting at despondent levels from a sentiment standpoint; the issue is that sentiment alone is not a reliable indicator for timing bottoms. I cannot count the number of well-known commenters and analysts suggesting that a reading of 10% bulls on gold should apparently mark the bottom. This type of analysis is nonsense and should be ignored. I abandoned my gold position as soon as the 20-month moving average broke two months ago for a 0.10% loss to my portfolio ($100 per $100,000) and have been avoiding it since.

Apparently, conventional wisdom among analysts is that a single-digit reading for sentiment on an asset class means that it's time to buy. We've heard from several analysts (some daily) for the past three months now on how gold has likely bottomed based on Daily Sentiment Index readings being in the single digits. I'm not sure if these analysts don't do their homework or just want company for their underwater positions, but single-digit readings for sentiment are meaningless. To illustrate my point, let's take a look at crude oil below:

(Source: TradingView.com)

Looking at the above chart of crude oil, the commodity first registered a reading of 4% bulls on October 9th, 2014 while it was trading at $88.00/barrel. It then recorded several more 4% readings and a couple of 3% readings on its plunge to $43.00/barrel over the next two months. The commodity lost nearly 50% of its value in less than 50 trading days. During this whole decline in gold, the lowest value we have seen for gold is 6% bulls, but according to analysts that apparently have no idea how to apply this indicator correctly, gold has been a buy since $1,280/oz.

The point of this exercise is to point out that despondent sentiment alone is not a bottoming indicator when an asset class is being walked down in a stair-step fashion in a clear downtrend. This setup is one of the most dangerous ones for an asset class from the research that I've done, and it can lead to watershed events for a portfolio by being long an asset class under these conditions. These conditions are an uptrend that has been in place for a while that has lost its 200-day moving average, and a steady trend down in Daily Sentiment Index data figures with no ability to get back above the 35% bulls mark.

Based on this above example and several more I could go through, it's probably not the wisest move to catch a falling knife just because a particular commenter has told you that sentiment is at 3-month lows on gold or dumb money sentiment is at 10% or less. If oil was able to drop 50% in two months from its first single-digit sentiment reading while 10% off its highs, the same is possible for other asset classes recording the same setup when they're 10% off their highs.

Taking a look at gold from a chart standpoint, things are looking pretty bleak. The warning signal I pointed out in my article two months ago that the bulls had to watch out for was a move below the 20-month moving average. We got confirmation of this signal at the end of June, and this was a red flag worth paying attention to. The metal has dropped another 5% since with minimal rallies to be able to profit from. The 20-month moving average currently sits at $1,283/oz, and until this level is reclaimed, the monthly chart remains under pressure.

As we can see in the below 10-year chart of gold below, the 20-month moving average has provided some reliable cues on when to be long and when to be short or avoiding the metal. The metal very briefly broke its 20-month moving average in 2008 during its 9-year bull run off the 2001 low, but it immediately reclaimed it the following month. The metal also lost its 20-month moving average in 2012 just off the highs of the bull market, but it immediately reclaimed it the following month.

The next signal in late 2012, gold broke its 20-month moving average and just sat there with absolutely zero reaction. This was an evident change in character from the previous two violations of the 20-month moving average, which saw a 13% gain and 3% in the following months. This ended up being an ominous signal for the metal.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Fast forwarding to the current bull market, we saw a similar thing happen in late 2016. The metal reclaimed its 20-month moving average in early 2016 and went on a nice 15% run, it then lost its 20-month moving average in late 2016, but it immediately reclaimed it by putting in a 5.18% monthly gain for December. Clearly, the metal was finding demand below this level. As of the current signal, the metal is acting as it did during late 2012 when there was no reaction.

The metal is now down for its fifth month in a row, and once again it's showing any real response or demand after dropping beneath its 20-month moving average. This is a noticeable change of character from its previous pullbacks to its 20-month moving average between January 2017 and December 2017 that were met with buyers immediately.

Based on gold breaking below its 20-month moving average, it has now exited its intermediate bull market and moved into a bear market. Just because it's in a bear market does not mean it's a short here, but until the 20-month moving average is reclaimed, the dynamics of the market have changed dramatically from where we sat at this time last year. Per my definitions, the intermediate bull market ended at $1,271/oz and entered into a bear market at $1,240/oz. A monthly close above $1,283/oz would now be the bare minimum necessary to flip this back into a bull market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into a daily chart of gold below, we can see the picture isn't all that much better. The metal has broken down below its 200-day moving average, the 200-day moving average has now assumed a negative slope, and the 50-day moving average has broken down through the 200-day and is also in a downtrend. Based on the purest form of trend following analysis using a daily chart, this is typically a chart I am much more inclined to avoid.

Taking a look at the quarterly chart below, we can see that gold is still just trading in a larger range. Evident resistance is shown above near the $1,400/oz level with support being present around $1,130/oz. The issue is that we were presently trending higher above the 20-month moving average within this box, and we're trending down below it. While we were above the 20-month moving average and making higher lows this favored a breakout from this range, now that we're doing the opposite that is not the case.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to get a picture of sentiment below, we can see just how high levels of pessimism are. The 50-day moving average for sentiment is below 15% as of last week's close, which means that there is less than one bull for every six bears for the past ten weeks. While this would seem like a contrarian buy signal and on occasions it can be, fear tends to beget more fear. This is why markets often go much further than they should on the upside and downside as we saw from oil from 2014 through early 2016. It's the last 1/5 of a move that can be irrational and quick, but it rarely pays to be on the opposite side of it.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

Given how high levels of pessimism are currently, it's entirely possible that the metal could mean revert a little to balance the bull/bear scales a little more. The issue is that unless the rally has some significant legs to it, it has the potential of just being a dead-cat bounce. Critical short-term resistance sits at $1,267/oz, and I would consider any rallies that cannot breach this level to be noise within the weekly downtrend.

I am always playing from a defense-first standpoint, and I've never been interested in catching falling knives in the hopes of being right. This is why I currently have no exposure to gold now and also have no exposure to miners. While several individual miners have compelling fundamentals, less than 20% of the names in the sector are in uptrends, which means that the industry is acting as a weight on the individual names. I exited my Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) position at $6.32 from my $4.88 entry and also exited my Royal Gold (RGLD) position for a 2% loss at $89.00 average from my $90.86 entry.

While sentiment is at levels where the bulls have put up a fight in the past, they're currently stuck on the mat and making no effort to get back up. Gold sliced through its 200-day moving average like it wasn't there, sliced through its 20-month moving average like it was also non-existent and has been unable to gain back any real ground since. We've shifted from a market where the metal gave up ground grudgingly to a market where the market is giving up yards with ease with a defensive line you could drive a tractor through.

This doesn't mean the bull market is over, this doesn't mean the metal can't hold at support below at $1,201/oz, and it doesn't mean it's time to panic. Having said that, all we can work with are facts. Until gold can start to show some signs of character, I consider the metal an avoid from the long side as the pressure is on the bulls and we're back in an intermediate bear market for the first time in 3 years. This could change overnight, this could change in a month, or we could see a violent move lower from here - I have no idea what the outcome will be.

Reactive technical analysis simply gives you levels to work against and conditions where it's time to step on the gas and when it's time to pull over. Right now, I'm choosing to pull over rather than drive through the proverbial torrential downpour here as risks are higher than they've been in the past for the metal.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated above $100 million market capitalizations in the precious metals space. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought.