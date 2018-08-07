Procter & Gamble: Just Average Is Not Good Enough

The company continues to lose market share for a significant portion of its product line, and has also lost pricing power for its brand names.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 8.09, which is 19.44% lower than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) are up 17.30% since bottoming on May 2, 2018, and in my opinion, now is a good time to lock in any gains you may have and sell the shares. The company has struggled to generate consistent earnings growth over the last ten years, and the forward-looking ratios point to future earnings weakness. I lay out my bearish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 at the end of each month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index; if a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for PG as of the end of July was 8.09, which implies a 19.44% lower future growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that PG is at risk for weak future growth over the next twelve months and is a strong candidate for a short position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Procter & Gamble Co was 3.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 7.00% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 1.00% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -0.20% per year. (GuruFocus). Nothing to get too excited about it regarding the tepid long-term earnings growth for this company.

The company's operating margin % as of June 2018 came in at 16.22%, slightly lower than the average operating margin % for the personal and household product sector of 17.33%. And a look at the long-term trend of the company's operating margin is nothing inspiring with a five year average operating growth rate of 3.70% per year.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable will the company be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more the value. If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also simply indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future - and momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

PG has a forward P/E of 18.55 compared to a 17.82 forward P/E for the S&P 500. This tells us that investors are expecting PG to grow earnings at a slightly higher rate than the overall market.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for PG stands at 6.25%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 6.25% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so PG has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.41x lower than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow or not grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate changes, the projected returns/losses will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum for PG would turn bearish with a daily close below $79.00. This would signal a break below an uptrend trend line which began on May 3 on the daily charts. I expect the shares to fail at the $82.00 resistance level and to start moving lower. From here, I see the shares falling to the $71.00 level over the next three months.

I sometimes like to anticipate technical signals, so today I will buy the PG 21SEP18 85 Put Options, which will provide approximately 18x leverage on the short trade. The stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $84.50. When trading options with leverage, it is absolutely imperative to have a stop-loss to avoid getting stuck in options that dive to zero.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you sell now and lock in gains at this price level. For those wanting to short the shares, I recommend holding the short position three months or to $71.00, whichever comes first. I would also use a stop-loss for the short position of a daily close above $84.50. Remember, theoretically, losses on short trades (if you don't use a stop-loss) can be unlimited!

Over the last few quarters there has been a disturbing trend regarding the company's market share for almost half of its product line.

In it's Q4 2018 earnings report released on July 31 the company reported organic Y/Y sales growth of only 1 percent: net sales for its Grooming (shaving) segment declined 3 percent; and net sales for its Baby, Feminine Care and Family segment dropped 2 percent; these two segments accounted for 38% of the company's net sales in 2017 (see chart below).

And, to add insult to injury, the company announced, that due to increased commodity costs, it would be increasing the price of Pamper's products by 4 percent, and increasing prices on Bounty, Charmin, and Puff brands by 5 percent. This price increase will certainly not help the company gain back market share for these products.

In its Q3 2018 earnings report released on April 19 the same motifs were repeated: it reported a 4% increase in net sales but then pointed out that foreign exchange had a 4% positive effect on net sales (so, really, net sales organic growth was zero). Organic sales growth for its Grooming segment dropped 3 percent, and the Baby, Feminine and Family Care segments organic sales growth also declined by 3 percent. There were three business segments that posted positive organic sales growth: Beauty (5%), Health care (1%), and Fabric/Home Care segment (3%), but when 38% percent of your product line is in a perpetual state of sales decline it's difficult for the company's overall top line to increase significantly, as is evident in the fact the organic revenues grew only 1 percent for the quarter.

And in its Q2 2018 earnings report released on January 23, more of the same: Grooming segment down 3%, and Baby, Feminine, and Family care down 1 percent.

The Grooming and Baby, Feminine, and Family Care segments have posted three consecutive quarters of declining sales growth. Yes, it's true that the decline in these two segments have been offset by sales growth in the company's three other segments (Beauty, Health Care, and Fabric/Home Care) but this just leaves the company treading water in regards to overall earnings growth, and treading water does not lead to earnings growth and long-term share price appreciation.

There is no arguing that PG has a formidable line-up of brand names, but the company is competing in a retail sector and environment where increasingly, brand means less, and price means more.

2017 P&G at a Glance

Reportable Segment % of Net Sales % of Net Earnings Product Categories (Sub-Categories) Major Brands Beauty 18% 19% Hair Care (Conditioner, Shampoo, Styling Aids, Treatments) Skin and Personal Care (Antiperspirant and Deodorant, Personal Cleansing, Skin Care) Head & Shoulders, Pantene, RejoiceOlay, Old Spice, Safeguard, SK-II Grooming 10% 16% Grooming2 (Shave Care - Female Blades & Razors, Male Blades & Razors, Pre- and Post-Shave Products, Other Shave Care; Appliances) Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus Health Care 12% 13% Oral Care (Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Other Oral Care)Personal Health Care (Gastrointestinal, Rapid Diagnostics, Respiratory, Vitamins/Minerals/Supplements, Other Personal Health Care) Crest, Oral-BPrilosec, Vicks Fabric & Home Care 32% 27% Fabric Care (Fabric Enhancers, Laundry Additives, Laundry Detergents)Home Care (Air Care, Dish Care, P&G Professional, Surface Care) Ariel, Downy, Gain, TideCascade, Dawn, Febreeze, Mr. Clean, Swifter Baby, Feminine & Family Care 28% 25% Baby Care (Baby Wipes, Diapers and Pants)Feminine Care (Adult Incontinence, Feminine Care)Family Care (Paper Towels, Tissues, Toilet Paper) Luvs, PampersAlways, TampaxBounty, Charmin

Source: PGinvestor.com

Losing Pricing Power

Would you spend $3.99 on a box of Bounce or $1.99 on a box of private label fabric softeners that deliver the same results in your dryer? I know which I would buy (and have bought). And this, in a nutshell, is the difficult problem facing Procter & Gamble and its brand name lines of products.

As marketing professor Kevin Keller pointed out in April:

Competition is offering a very compelling value proposition that makes it hard for the household good companies to justify significant price premiums.

The loss of pricing power has a negative effect on both the gross and operating margins for the company. For Q4 2018 the company reported that gross margins decreased 310 basis points and operating profit margins decreased by 210 basis points. Management cited restructuring costs, negative foreign exchange impact, and increased commodity and shipping costs as the cause of the contraction in margins. Not mentioned was the company's weakening pricing power for its products which has helped to flatten the gross margin growth rate for the company to an average of only 0.20% per year over the last five years (GuruFocus).

A Few Bright Spots

There were a few bright spots in the Q4 2018 earnings call, but not enough to convince me that the growth story has returned to PG.

One of these bright spots was China. As CEO David Taylor pointed out:

We're tailoring the organization to win by category and by market. One great example is Greater China, moving from minus 5% sales in fiscal 2016, all the way to plus 7% in fiscal 2018, behind China-specific innovations, more on-the-ground resources, and better execution across all trade channels at the speed of China.

Unfortunately, China accounted for only 8% of total sales for the company in 2017, while North America accounted for 45%, and it is in North America where retailers are caught in the self-defeating but unavoidable race to the bottom in prices.

In addition, online sellers like Amazon have hurt suppliers' margins. Brick-and-mortar stores, in a race to the bottom on prices to stay competitive, can force P&G to sell to them at lower costs.

Everything I see about this company regarding its future earnings growth potential is just average, and for me that is not enough to get me to allocate investment capital to the long side of the shares. The MGQ for the company is below the average MGQ of the SP100, and the forward looking growth ratios are weak. If you're looking for a growth stock, look elsewhere.

Conclusion

When I go short a stock, I want to short a company that is showing weak future growth potential, and I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a weak future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, investors would do best to sell their shares of M and move to cash, or if they are more aggressive, short the shares. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of PG appear to be headed lower from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each option trade. To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.