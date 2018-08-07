Fortis: Can It Sustain Its Annual Dividend Growth Rate?

Investment Thesis

Fortis (FTS) has C$15.1 billion of capital expenditure that is expected to increase its rate base and grow its dividend at compound annual growth rates of 5.4% and 6%, respectively. However, its rate base growth is expected to slow down significantly in 2021 and 2022. If the company cannot find enough projects to maintain its rate base growth, it will be challenging to maintain its dividend growth at 6% per year. Fortunately, the company has identified some growth opportunities beyond its current capital projects. The company’s stable and growing dividend makes it a perfect investment choice for conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Fortis’ C$15.1 billion five-year capital plan

Fortis has a C$15.1 billion worth of capital projects through 2022. These projects are expected to grow its rate base by a CAGR of 5.4% (see right second chart below). Fortis hopes that its growth in rate base will support its dividend growth rate of about 6% per year through 2022. As can be seen from the list below, the company’s capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of C$2.9 billion to C$3.2 billion.

Below is the table that shows a list of Fortis’ capital projects. These projects will provide opportunity for Fortis to grow its rate base from C$25.4 billion in 2017 to C$33 billion in 2022.

More Growth Opportunities required

While Fortis plans to support its dividend growth by increasing its rate base at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2022, we noted that the growth rates will be much slower in 2021 and 2022. Below is the chart that shows Fortis’ rate base and growth rates in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart, its rate base growth is expected to significantly slow down from 7.9% in 2019 to 3.9% in 2021. If management cannot find more opportunities to grow its rate base, its dividend growth rate beyond 2022 may become much lower than the current guidance of 6% CAGR.

Fortunately, Fortis does have a plan to maintain its rate base growth rate. The map below shows Fortis’ opportunities beyond its current capital expenditure projects. These projects include grid modernization, underwater electricity transmission line, LNG and gas infrastructure, and renewables. At the moment, we do not know exactly how these projects will add to its rate base as further details are needed. Given management’s excellent track record of creating shareholder values, we believe Fortis should be able to find enough opportunities to support its rate base growth. Investors should keep in mind that over the years, Fortis has grown to a company with a large rate base already. Hence, it will become more challenging to sustain its growth rate in the future.

The impact of the U.S. tax reform

Beside a slower rate base growth, we also believe tax reform is another factor that might impact its future dividend growth. In its Q1 2018 conference call, management did not specifically say the exact impact the U.S. tax reform has on its business. At that time, the company was still going through its business to find out the impact. Now that Q2 result is out already. We are beginning to see the degree of impact of tax reform on its business. In Q2 2018, Fortis' adjusted EPS declined to C$0.57 per share from last year's C$0.61 per share. Management in the conference call stated that the tax reform has negatively impacted its earnings by about 3%.

Dividend Growth Analysis

Although management remains confident about delivering its annual dividend growth guidance of 6% through 2022, we believe the company may have to revise this guidance downward. It is difficult to say whether the company will revise its guidance or not. However, investors should not expect the company to continue to grow its dividend at a CAGR of 6% beyond 2022. As we have discussed earlier, rate base growth is expected to slow down in 2011 and 2012. This will limit its earnings growth potential. In addition, the negative impact of U.S. tax reform immediately took 3% off from its earnings. This means that the company will have to carry more debt to fund its capital project. This means higher interest expense in the future. Hence, we believe it will be difficult for Fortis to maintain its dividend growth rate beyond 2022.

Concerns and Challenges:

Regulatory Uncertainty

The main risk for investors is regulatory uncertainty. For example, in April 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission received a complain that questioned Fortis-owned ITC's eligibility for independence incentive adders included in its rates. Although the complaint will not impact ITC's rate of return, there will often be complaints like this in regulated utilities.

Latter stage of the economic cycle

We are now in the latter stage of the current economic expansion cycle. Typically, in the latter stage of the cycle, interest rate will climb higher. The rising interest rate will also move the treasury yield and bond rates higher. This will pull down the share price of bond-proxy stocks such as Fortis. Below is a chart that shows Fortis’ share price and Canada’s 10-year benchmark bond yield. As we can see, Fortis’ share price is inversely related to the 10-year benchmark bond yield. When the 10-year yield went up, share price of Fortis tended to be depressed. On the other hand, when the 10-year treasury yield went down, Fortis’ share price tended to move up. Investors should keep in mind that a few more hikes by the Fed and Canada’s central bank is quite likely in the next 12 months. Hence, we believe it will be challenging for Fortis’ share price to move much higher than the current level, especially given Fortis’ growth outlook.

Investor Takeaway

Fortis has a five-year, C$15.1 billion capital project to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2022 to support its dividend growth of 6% per year. However, the growth rate is expected to slow down towards the end of its 5-year project. While there are definitely opportunities available to grow its rate base beyond its capital projects, it may become more challenging to sustain its current growth guidance beyond 2022. In addition, the U.S. tax reform will negatively impact its annual EPS by about 3%. This will limit its available capital to fund future projects unless Fortis is willing to take on more debt. Altogether, we believe it will be challenging for Fortis to continue to grow its dividend at its current guidance of 6% annually. Therefore, we believe investors need to have a long-term investment horizon to own this stock if they wish to invest in the stock now.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

