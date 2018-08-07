Motus Could Get Knocked When Lockup Expires

Risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of MOTS ahead of the company's August 13th IPO lockup expiration.

The 180-day lockup period for Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) ends on August 13, 2018. When this six-month period ends, the company’s pre-IPO shareholders will have the opportunity to sell more than 10 million currently restricted shares.

Currently, MOTS trades in the $7.50 price range, higher than its IPO price of $5.0. Shares of Motus GI had a rocky start with a first-day return of -12.4%. The shares remained below $5.0 through mid-May and then began to climb. MOTS has a return from IPO of 51.2%.

Business Overview: Maker of Gastrointestinal Medical Devices

Motus GI Medical Technologies is developing its Pure-Vu System and preparing the product for commercialization. This proprietary system is designed to advance the colonoscopy experience while improving early detection and prevention of cancer and other diseases of these areas in the GI tract. The system decreases the dependency on pre-procedure prep for the patient and physicians. The single-use device connects to a standard colonoscope and facilitates additional irrigation of the colon.

Motus GI Medical Technologies keeps its headquarters in Tirat Carmel, Israel. The company is incorporated in Delaware.

Financial Highlights

Motus GI reported the following financial results ending March 31, 2018:

Net loss was approximately $7.3 million, for a loss per diluted share of $0.57

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.6 million

In addition, the company reported the following near-term milestones:

Initiate its REDUCE in-patient study in the second quarter of 2018. This is the reliable endoscopic diagnosis utilizing cleansing equipment.

Initiate a study with the US Department of Veterans affairs for high-needs patients in the third quarter 2018.

Launch its slim-scope compatible system in the third quarter of 2018.

Continue building its intellectual property portfolio in order to protect key features of the Pure-Vu System to increase market penetration and sales.

Management Team

CEO Mark Pomeranz has been with the company since 2014. He previously held senior executive positions at Opco, Svelte Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson, MCM Laboratories, Mallinckrodt Pathways, and Baxter Healthcare. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Union College and in M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from University of Miami.

VP of Health Economic, Regulatory and Clinical Affairs Hagit Ephrath has over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry. She previously served in senior positions at Given Imaging and Carmel biosensor. She earned a B.A. and M.A. in statistics at Haifa University.

Competition: Fuji, Medtronic, Pentax, and Others

Manufacturers that offer irrigation pumps for colonoscopies include Fuji, Pentax, Olympus, Medjet, and Cantel Medical (CMD). Other manufacturers include Medtronic (MDT), Boston Scientific (BSX), and Medivators.

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for Motus GI Medical Technologies priced its IPO at $5 per share, at the low end of its expected price range of $5 to $7. Its six-month performance on the NASDAQ Capital started slowly. The stock closed on its first day of trading at $4.38 and then dropped to a low of $4 on February 16. MOTS currently has a return from IPO of 51.2%.

Conclusion: Short Shares Ahead of August 13th

When the MOTS IPO lockup expires on August 13th, the company's pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell more than 10 million shares of currently-restricted stock for the first time. With just 3.5 million shares of MOTS trading pursuant to the IPO, any significant sales have the potential to flood the market and push MOTS sharply lower in the short term.

This group of shareholders includes five officers and directors and ten individuals.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of MOTS ahead of the IPO lockup expiration on August 13th. Interested investors should cover their short positions either late in the trading day on August 13th or during the trading day on August 14th.

PLEASE NOTE: Trading volume in MOTS has been very thin. We recommend investors consider shorting only a small amount at a time.

