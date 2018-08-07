Weekly Fund Wrap: Snooze Till September

This week saw a very uneventful Fed meeting - as widely expected the committee chose not to raise interest rates. The Fed did note that its view of the economy improved from "solid" to "strong."

In tariff news - the Trump administration is considering upping the tariff to 25% on additional $200bn of Chinese goods with new rates coming in as soon as next month. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would fight any tariff increases and promising to impose tariffs on $60bn of U.S. goods, specifically, U.S. liquefied natural gas.

The market has so far judged the US to be the relative winner of the potential escalation given the strong outperformance of the US equity market.

Macro

The July ISM report came in softer than expected at 58.1 with New Orders slowing, although this is still a relatively high reading. The US also saw 157k new jobs added in July, which was below expectations although prior month revisions were higher.

Markets

The last few weeks have witnessed hawkish policy moves on interest rates with the pressure being foreign and home-grown. The Bank of Japan widened the trading band around its government bond yields with JGB yields rising to a high since February. The Bank of England raised rates unanimously, which was more hawkish than expected given the near-term difficulties the country has dealing with the potential hard Brexit fallout.

On the home front, the Treasury refunding announcement showed greater than expected issuance. The Fed meeting this week was also slightly hawkish as the committee expressed more confidence in the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield broke through 3% for the first time since June.

What is interesting about rising yields is that unlike previous bout of higher rates, this one has been met with a bullish market performance. A large part of this has to do with the fact that yields are rising on the back of strong macro-economic performance rather than on the back of a policy mistake or surprise inflation.

Sources: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg.

Another interesting theme we are following is volatility. Our Cross-Market volatility indicator, which we measure as a percent rank of the average of Treasury, Equities and Oil VIX indices, has fallen back to pretty low levels although it is still off the low achieved in 2007, 2015 or 2017. Volatility has a bit more to fall but historically when it touches a low level it does not tend to remain there for very long so watch this space!

This week saw a blow-out week for MLPs (despite a weak July for Oil) and US REITS with some mean-reversion in EM assets which had a good July.

Looking across the pattern of sector returns over the last year, the last few weeks have delivered a greater dispersion in sector returns (higher and lower size of the weekly bars) with total returns remaining well in the positive range.

Fund Space

The weekly sector performance chart is squished this week because of a monster move by MLP funds. The continued strong performance of the sector appears to us driven by a secular improvement in the MLP stucture buoyed by a wave of simplifications and a doing away of IDRs as well as a technical boost from the final FERC notice relating to the treatment of income taxes for service pipelines.

Taking a big picture view across the last three years - it's amazing to see MLPs more than double from the lows, now back to the original starting point. It is still, no doubt, the worst-performing sector in the chart but what a comeback.

Taking a look at sector discounts, MLPs are not super compelling on this basis at just under 5%, although it is still below the 3-year average of about -1%. It's interesting to note how high this number is (i.e. how low the discount is) for a sector with such volatile performance. The 3-year low in sector discount is about -10% which is still above more than half of the other sectors.

It's no wonder that with the 3-year dividend ratio of 74% (showing a 26% loss in distributions over a 3-year period) and 1-year price volatility of 22% the MLP sector was hard to love.

Distributions appear to have stabilized somewhat after falling for about 2 years since the peak in 2016. If this is indeed the case then the sector has more room to rally as the current distribution rate of the sector is just shy of 10% and well above the second-place RMBS sector.

Conclusion

We think MLPs are on their way back from being a black sheep in the closed-end fund family. Distributions have stabilized as the sector has adopted new financing models that don't rely solely on dilution and partially done away with IDRs which were not in the interest of limited partners. Given the volatility of the sector, any risk parity portfolio allocation will spit out a portfolio weight in the low single digits so investors will need to hold their nose a bit to allocate a significant portion of their portfolio to the sector. The advantage of MLPs in the current environment, besides the positive secular shifts mentioned above, is the fact that equities and commodities tend to outperform late-cycle. For these reasons we remain bullish on the sector. For a proper sector overview, please look forward to our regular deep dive coming soon. Good luck!

