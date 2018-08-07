Sprint: Merger Risk Remains

The biggest risk remains the 30 million prepaid customers that rely on the competitive pricing of these competitors.

Some signs are emerging that US regulators might favor a three-carrier market that would support a merger between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS). The risk to owning Sprint though is magnified by the recent announcement of a new CFO bringing about the odd situation of a new executive team in place while the company is in the middle of difficult merger proceedings. The potential of the merger getting blocked raises the risks to the stock with new leaders.

Image Source: Sprint website

New Executives

Along with the proposed merger, Sprint made the odd announcement to promote CEO Marcelo Claure to the COO position within parent SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). The move is logical after the merger closes considering T-Mobile's John Legere will head the new wireless giant, but the move was very premature considering the risk to closing the deal.

Also, Andrew Davies took over the CFO role on July 2. Mr. Davies appears reasonably qualified with previous experience at Vodafone Group (VOD) and the CFO of Verizon (VZ) Wireless.

He reports to new CEO Michel Combes that took over that role in May. Mr. Combes was only hired at the start of the year as the CFO following a short stint at Altice (ATUS). He was forced to resign last November.

In essence, Sprint has hired several industry players that had previously found themselves unemployed in the sector. Not an issue if the merger gets government approval, but a big problem if the deal is blocked.

Merger Risk

While T-Mobile and Sprint have promoted a combination that can compete in 5G with the wireless giants of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ), the biggest risk to the merger is likely low-end consumers. Both wireless companies have built a business on prepaid-subscribers that could conceivably be the biggest group harmed in a combination where the new T-Mobile doesn't aggressively compete on price anymore.

The New York Post report conflicts with the previous news that the New York Attorney General's office reportedly began investigating the merger's impact on consumers opting for the cheapest plans. The combined company has 30 million prepaid customers and the debate will center around whether the market is better off with three strong competitors in 5G or a more price competitive situation with four carriers.

My investment thesis all along is that Sprint points out the wrong data points. This slide from the FQ4'17 earnings presentation points out the clear problem. The wireless laggard pointed out themselves how the improvement from all of the discounts in the last few years was in the prepaid sector. The company hardly saw any improvements in the last three years in postpaid phone net adds while prepaid net adds saw an incredible 1.4 million improvement.

Source: Sprint FQ4'17 presentation

Sprint had the following connections at the end of June:

Postpaid - 32,187

Prepaid - 9,033

Wholesale - 13,347

Total - 54,567

T-Mobile had the following connections at the end of June:

Postpaid - 40,082

Prepaid - 20,967

Wholesale - 14,570

Total - 75,619

Combined customer counts:

Postpaid - 72,269

Prepaid - 30,000

Wholesale - 27,917

Total - 130,186

One will take an interesting point from how Sprint spent time on the presentation discussing the postpaid phone average billings as a crucial point in revenues stabilizing. No mention of the prepaid average billings per user showing how the group is an after thought of the company and likely the merger.

The company itself has highly promoted the concept of building a superior 5G network. While all subscribers in theory would benefit from a third competitive network, the companies aren't likely to ramp up network spending in order to serve the less lucrative prepaid market.

The new combined entity provided this slide on the network spending and the forecast on margin expansion. T-Mobile might propose the deal will cut prices for consumers, but the only clear sign here is a focus on higher margins.

Source: T-Mobile/Sprint merger presentation

The pro-forma capital expenditures are targeted at $10 to $11 billion this year with the company forecasting $40 billion over three years. The amount only averages about $13.3 billion with a target of keeping the expenditures virtually flat as revenues go from $75 billion toward $100 billion long term.

Again, nothing in the data supports the merger is going to help out the prepaid customers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the New York Post is probably right that the merger odds are about 50/50 now. The risk to the stock remains to the downside on the merger being blocked due to the new management team and the weak financials.

The 0.10256 exchange ratio values Sprint at somewhere below $7 depending on updated prices of T-Mobile. The stock is interesting around the 52-week lows of $5, but one should be careful in chasing merger hype due to the downside risk. If the merger gets blocked, the stock could hit new lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.