BCE: Investors Should Look Beyond Its Near-Term Weakness

Investors of BCE should look beyond its near-term weakness and look forward to the opportunities in the era of 5G.

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) (TSX:BCE) posted a weak earnings report due to slower growth in its wireless segment. The company’s revenue and EBITDA growth rates in its wireline segment also decelerated due to its declining voice and B2B businesses. Despite its near-term weaknesses, BCE is well positioned to capture the opportunities in the era of 5G. Share price of BCE is currently fairly valued but has fallen by about 15% from its peak. Its dividend is safe with a yield of 5.6%. Despite its recent weakness, we believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded.

BCE’s Weak Q2 2018

Weak wireless growth

In the past quarter, BCE added 122,092 postpaid wireless subscribers. While this is much better than the net activations of 88,611 back in Q2 2017, its blended average billing per user only increased to C$67.71 from C$67.28 in Q2 2017. This was a growth rate of 0.64% year over year. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q2 2018 ARBU growth rate marked the fourth consecutive quarter of slowdown. This might sound like a surprise. However, management has already stated in the past few quarters that its ARBU growth rate would be around the same number as the consumer price index rate. Nevertheless, the growth of only 0.64% in Q2 2018 was even below the CPI.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Slow wireline revenue and EBITDA growth

BCE’s wireline revenue and EBITDA only grew by 1% and 0.6% year over year, respectively. Although BCE’s broadband Internet revenue continues to grow, its voice and B2B segments continue to decline. Management did not expect this growth rate will accelerate anytime soon due to continual weakness in its voice and B2B segments. In addition, management expects its video revenue growth rate will be slow due to strong competition.

Near-term weakness likely to continue

Below is the table that shows BCE’s Q2 2018 top and bottom lines. In the past few years, its wireless segment has been its fastest growing segment often with double-digit growth rates. However, as we have discussed earlier, this growth rate has slowed down considerably. In addition, its wireline revenue that makes up over 50% of its total revenue (includes Internet, voice, and video) continues to struggle to grow. As can be seen, its wireline revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth rates are only 0.6% and 1.1% respectively.

Q2 2018 (C$ million) Revenue YoY Growth Rate (%) Adjusted EBITDA YoY Growth Rate (%) Wireline $3,135 0.6% $1,321 1.1% Wireless $2,046 5.0% $904 6.2%

Source: Created by author; Q2 2018 Financial Report

In our previous article we wrote on Rogers Communications (RCI), we mentioned that the wireless penetration rate of 87% in Canada is still far below the 120% rate in the United States. Therefore, we believe there is still lots of room for BCE to grow its postpaid subscribers especially that Canada welcomes about 300 thousand new immigrants every year. Hence, we believe BCE will continue to add more customers. However, the slowdown in ABPU growth rate is a bit alarming. Management confirmed in the conference call that ARBU growth might only be around the same number as the consumer price index. The slower ARBU growth is likely due to the fact that vast majority of mobile users have already migrated to higher speed devices and are already using LTE networks. In addition, we believe competition from Shaw's (SJR) Freedom Mobile is also a factor. Hence, it will be difficult to grow its ARBU at a fast rate in the near future.

In BCE’s wireline segment, its growth in broadband Internet continues to be offset by declining voice revenue. Maintenance capital expenditure will continue to pressure BCE’s margin vs. its peers because the cost of repair is much higher than Rogers’ coaxial cable network. Fortunately, the upgrade from copper wire to fiber will address this issue. Nevertheless, it may take another one to two years to complete most of the upgrades. Meanwhile, BCE will have to continue to invest considerably in capital expenditure to expand its FTTH footprint. In 416 area in Toronto, BCE hopes to improve the percentage to 88% by the end of this year. In fact, later this month, the company will be able to offer 1.5Gbps Internet service in Ontario. BCE will have a competitive edge against Rogers, but its capital expenditure will remain high in the near-term.

Investors should look beyond near-term

We believe investors should look beyond its near-term weakness and focus on BCE’s long-term competitiveness. It is true that Rogers and Shaw Communications, and Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) might perform better in the near-term, but BCE still has a lot of growth potential.

BCE is probably one of the best-positioned telecommunications providers to capture opportunities in the era of 5G. The advent of 5G will bring lots of opportunities such as Internet of Things, and Internet of Vehicles. Investors are encouraged to read more about 5G in Deloitte's introduction on 5G (Click here).

Since 5G network requires fiber backhaul to achieve higher speed, lower latency, and good reliability, BCE’s expansion of its fiber network for its broadband Internet will actually provide a backbone to its future 5G networks (5G network will require lots of microcells which can be connected to its fiber network). Unlike other major telecom players whose wireline services are mostly regional, BCE's wireline Internet covers much of Canada (Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada, and Manitoba). This means it can quickly build a national 5G network. Hence, we believe BCE is best positioned to capture opportunities presented in the era of 5G. Although explosive growth in 5G will likely not occur until after 2019.

Valuation

BCE’s trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.6x is comparable to its Canadian industry peers. However, given its weaker growth prospect, it is hard to argue that its share price will outperform its peers. For dividend growth investors, BCE is a fine choice as it has consistently increase its dividend in the past few years and it currently has the highest dividend yield among the top three national carriers. It has a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

BCE posted a weak quarter with slower wireless and wireline growth. This near term weakness will likely continue, as management believe its wireless ARBU growth rate will only be inline with the CPI. In addition, the company’s capital expenditure is expected to remain high in the near-term as it continues to upgrade its wireline network to FTTH. However, we encourage investors to look beyond its near-term weakness as the company is well positioned to capture the opportunities in the era of 5G. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, BCE is a fine choice as it offers both the potential of dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

