Precision Drilling: Improved Credit Metrics And Strong Operational Performance To Trigger Upside

Even if day rates remain sideways, lower operating cost (backed by higher rig utilization) is likely to deliver improved EBITDA margin.

The US drilling segment has been performing well and the Canadian segment is likely to see strong turnaround in 2H18 based on operating rigs data.

The company's credit metrics improved in FY17 and further improvement in credit metrics is likely for FY18.

Investment Overview

Precision Drilling (PDS), which is one of the leading providers of drilling and services rigs, has seen a 20% stock upside in YTD18. The stock upside has been driven by positive operational and financial developments.

With oil remaining firm well above $60 per barrel and with the land drilling segment witnessing gradual recovery, there is more juice in the rally for Precision Drilling.

This article will discuss the factors for being bullish on the stock with focus on the company’s credit metrics improvement in the coming quarters. In addition, the article will discuss why the company’s land drilling segment will continue to deliver healthy numbers in the coming quarters.

Improving Credit Metrics

As the land drilling segment recovers, Precision Drilling has witnessed steady improvement in credit metrics. This is one of the key factors that are likely to support stock upside in the coming quarters.

The table below gives the credit metrics development from FY16 to FY18E. For FY18E, EBITDA, interest expense and operating cash flow have been annualized based on 1H18 numbers. Further, the free cash flow has been added back to 1H18 cash position for FY18E cash & equivalents.

Based on the table, it is clear that Precision Drilling has seen improvement in key credit metrics in FY17 as compared to FY16. Further, credit metrics are likely to improve in FY18 based on 1H18 numbers and annualized assumptions.

In particular, the company’s free cash flow is likely to be deployed to reduce debt and EBITDA interest coverage of 3.8 by the end of 2018 would imply smooth debt servicing in addition to significant reduction in leverage.

I would also like to mention here that Precision Drilling has no debt maturity until 2021 with $196 million debt maturing in 2021. I expect this debt to be repaid by the end of 2018. The debt maturity profile would be extended to 2023.

I expect the company to utilize the free cash flow to repay debt, but the company has $677 million in undrawn credit facility as of June 2018. This provides ample liquidity buffer.

I also expect the credit facility to remain undrawn in the next 6-12 months as internal cash flows are likely to suffice for upgrade and maintenance capital expenditure.

Growth Visibility Across Segments

From a credit perspective, it is clear that the coming quarters will be positive for Precision Drilling and the deleveraging factor is likely to take the stock higher.

The positive credit outlook is supported by positive developments in the US land drilling segment for Precision Drilling. While the Canadian drilling segment growth was relatively muted in terms of drilling rig utilization days, the US drilling segment witnessed 24% growth.

Further, the following points are likely to ensure that the US drilling segment as well as the Canadian drilling segment continues to deliver strong performance in the coming quarters:

The average rigs under term contracts in the US drilling segment averaged 36 for 1Q18 and 48 for 2Q18. The rigs under term contract are already at 47 for 3Q18 and 35 for 4Q18. Term contracts ensure predictable cash flows and for FY18, Precision Drilling expects 42 rigs under term contract as compared to 29 rigs in FY17.

The important point to note here is that for 1H18, Precision Drilling has entered into 38 term contracts. If a similar number of term contract additions are seen in 2H18, the company’s revenue and cash flow visibility will be strong for FY18 and potentially for FY19.

According to Baker Hughes rig count data, the number of drilling rigs in Canada has increased by 63 in the last six weeks. With an increase in rig count, I am bullish on Precision Drilling with the company’s having leading market share in Canada with high-specification rigs. The positive impact of this is likely to be seen in the company’s 3Q18 and 4Q18 results (depending on number of term contracts).

Just to put things into perspective, Precision Drilling had 31 active rigs in Canada as of June 30, 2018. This increased to 54 active rigs as of July 2018 with the company expecting active rig count to reach 60 by mid-August. Therefore, I expect good numbers from the Canadian drilling segment in 2H18 as compared to 1H18.

Coming back to the US drilling segment, it is worth noting that for the first six months of 2018, the operating cost per day declined to US$14,026 from US$14,695 for the first six months of 2017.

One of the key factors contributing to the decline in cost was the spread of fixed cost over a higher number of utilization days. With the same factor in consideration, I expect operating cost per day to decline in the coming quarters. This should help further boost the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin.

I also want to quickly add here that in the international segment, Precision Drilling had 2 operating rigs in 2013. This has expanded to 8 operating rigs by 2018. On July 9, 2018, the company won a 5-year contract in Kuwait for a new build, which will commence operations in 3Q19. There is gradual growth in the international segment and with long-term contracts; the company’s cash flow visibility is likely to strengthen. However, the international segment still accounts for less than 15% of the total revenue and I don’t expect the segment to be a major growth driver in the next 12-24 months.

Valuations

Precision Drilling is also attractive from a valuation perspective and that underscores my view that the stock is likely to move higher from current levels.

For FY19, Precision Drilling is trading at a EV/EBITDA of 5.7. Helmerich & Payne (HP) trades at 2019E EV/EBITDA of 9.0 while Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) trades at 2019E EV/EBITDA of 4.6.

However, Patterson-UTI Energy valuation has been negatively impacted by potential revenue decline in the pressure pumping segment. Even if the current EV/EBITDA valuation is considered for peer average, Helmerich and Patterson are trading at average EV/EBITDA valuation of 6.8.

Considering 2019E EV/EBITDA of 5.7 for Precision Drilling, the likely upside potential is 20% from current levels.

Conclusion

Precision Drilling has one of the most advanced fleet of rigs and as industry sentiments improve, I expect continued improvement in utilization days. As fixed costs are spread to higher utilization days, the daily operating cost is likely to improve further going forward. I am therefore bullish on improved EBITDA margin going forward.

The company’s balance sheet goals are also on target with free cash flows likely to be used to reduce debt and overall leverage. I like the company’s target (Source: Company Presentation July 2018) of reducing total debt by another $300 to $400 million in the next 3-4 years. And I see this target as probable if oil sustains above $60 per barrel.

Amidst these positives, the key risk relates to volatility in oil & gas prices that can impact capital expenditure plans and rig activity in US and Canada. It also remains to be seen how soon the infrastructure bottleneck issues can be resolved in the Permian Basin. If that happens in the next 12 months, there could possibly be renewed momentum in rig deployment in the Basin.

Overall, Precision Drilling is an attractive stock to consider at current levels. While the company’s stock has moved higher by 20% for YTD18, there is visibility for more upside in the coming quarters as the company continues to deliver healthy numbers and credit metrics continue to improve.

Note: All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise mentioned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.