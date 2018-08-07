Box: Returns Pack A Punch

As the management plans to rationalize opex and focus on harvesting its existing user base, user growth has started to slow down without any uptick in retention rates.

The high opex has also led to BOX becoming a technology leader and sustained user growth.

The company has been in losses even at the non-GAAP level, due to high opex.

Box (BOX) is a bet on cloud content management leader transitioning from gaining market share to increase customer lifetime value. Although this is a risky strategy, the rewards are significant – 20% on an average and 100% potentially!

BOX’s high SGA has allowed for strong user growth.

SGA has had an over 90% correlation with the user base. Any decline in SGA gets reflected in the user base. While the BOX management believes that customer churn is on account of the loss of lower value - high volume customers, retention rates have also been trending down.

On the other hand, the company has been winning some enviable client accounts, including DARPA and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in 1Q19.

In 1Q19, BOX won another large banking client (seven figure) through its partner network which includes Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and IBM (NYSE:IBM). In particular, the partnership with IBM seems to be delivering great benefits (one seven-figure deal and six $100K+ deals in 1Q19 alone). Since the management is more focused on growing CLVs, these large wins also need to be seen in the context of the broader content management market.

As per Gartner, there seems to be daylight between BOX and the others. With IBM missing altogether from the picture, IBM-led business growth for BOX could be indicative of groundwork for future M&A.

Financials

Client wins and stickiness have come at a cost. SaaS companies typically have large SGA expenses, leading to GAAP losses at the operating level. BOX is a step further ahead – the company has been making operational losses at the non-GAAP level. Whether the reason for these losses is the cocktail of a business model (SaaS-based delivery and leased ownership of data centers and cloud) or a competitive marketplace, the losses are unlikely to go away in the near term.

This company's business model calls into question the management’s expectations of growth.

The management expectations imply a revenue CAGR of over 25% for the next 3-4 years. Given the declining retention rates, single partner delivering large deal wins, declining focus on newer account wins in favor of deeper penetration in existing accounts and with reducing investments in opex (which has had an over 90% correlation with volume growth over the last many years), it may be difficult to achieve these targets.

Valuation

The stock trades at a P/S of 5.6x. Compared to an average cloud P/S of 7x, BOX’s P/S looks relatively inexpensive; but BOX isn’t just a cloud company. The alternative approach to valuation is DCF, with the following assumptions:

CAGR (18-24E) Bear Base Bull Registered users (#mn) 6.2% 8.6% 13.6% Paying users (# mn) 8.7% 12.1% 19.1% ARPU -0.8% -0.1% 0.4% Revenue 8.7% 12.6% 19.4% Average (18-24E) Gross margin 73.9% 75.4% 77.8% Operating margin -3.7% 2.5% 10.5%

These assumptions lead to an average price of $28.

Scenario Price ($) Bear 15.1 Base 24.5 Bull 45.3 Average 28.3

The average price of $28 implies a P/S of 6.6x, which is still at a discount to the pure-play cloud P/S. However, some factors can lead to a distortion in price.

Storage costs: Data center and cloud costs are likely to go up (based on the recent AWS and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) results). Since the BOX management is in no mood to pass on the incremental costs to users, any consequent on pressure gross margins is likely to flow down to the operating level. S&M expenses: Since the management believes that 70% of the new bookings to come from existing customers, the S&M expenses are expected to decline. In the advent of existing CLVs not scaling up to BOX’s desired levels, S&M expense is likely to see an uptick. Adoption uptick: A faster-than-expected uptick in adoption of cloud-based content management systems will directly benefit the market leader’s revenue growth, while possibly reducing S&M expenses percentages. Potential acquisition by IBM: BOX has had significant success partnering with IBM. Given the strength of BOX’s relationship with IBM, there is a chance that IBM ends up buying BOX.

BOX offers a high risk – high reward investment. If the management can achieve its targets, the stock can deliver almost 100% returns. However, in the current scheme of things, investment in BOX should be made only for a 20% return.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from company SEC filings Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts provided are for the base case of the BOX Financial Model All margins discussed are on a non-GAAP basis, unless explicitly stated BOX defines retention rate as follows: Current total account value (TAV) of customers who contributed $5K + in TAV 12 months back divided by their TAV 12 months earlier. BOX Financial Model available on request

