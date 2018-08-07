Apple's Strategic Shift, Stock Still Cheap

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) released resounding Q3 results last week. And interestingly, while Apple's iPhones continue to push forward at a remarkable pace of growth (up 20% year over year), longer term, I claim that shareholders will benefit just as much from its Services segment. Yet, I argue that its Services opportunity is not being fully accounted for in its share price.

Q3 2018 Results

How can the biggest company in the world, by market cap, still deliver revenue growth of 17% year over year? And yet, at the same time, how can I possibly argue that its stock is undervalued?

First of all, the fact that Apple is so cash generative and, possibly equally important, the fact that its cash flows are so stable allows Apple to continue to return large amounts of capital to shareholders via its share repurchase plans. In this quarter alone, Apple returned $20 billion to shareholders via repurchases. Said another way, Apple ended the quarter with a net cash position of roughly $129 million, which Apple intends on returning back to shareholders and becoming net cash neutral over time. Thus, given Apple's strong share buyback, the company was able to post EPS growth of 40% year over year.

Is This Growth Sustainable?

The question on many investors' minds is often, how sustainable is this pace growth? Well, nobody actually knows the answer to this question. The even thinking is to approach this question from the opposite side, acknowledging that we don't know and that most likely it means that others don't know either the sustainability of this growth.

However, the best thing about being a value investor is that we don't need absolute certainty when deploying capital; we just need to ensure that we are not overpaying for our investments.

Given that Apple's Q4 typically generates around $15 billion in cash from operations, then assuming the company grows at a 10% growth rate for Q4 2018, which is less than the mid-point guided 16%. Then, finally assuming that Apple deploys $3.5 billion in capex in Q4 2018, this will leave the company generating more than $60 billion of free cash flow for FY 2018.

Hence, all in all, Apple trades for less than 17X free cash flow, but as we have already touched on above, it is backed by a cash-rich balance sheet, which it is now actively using and returning to shareholders.

How Important Are Subscribers For The Future For Apple?

What was once an outlandish idea by CEO Cook and his team, of getting its Service revenue to around $52 billion by 2020, now looks quite easily attainable - Apple's Services at present run-rates should reach $49 billion by YE 2018. However, the real icing on the cake for shareholders is that Apple's Services continues to increase the stickiness of its ecosystem.

In a very indirect example, allow me to highlight just how important its 300 million subscribers are to Apple. Netflix (NFLX) has very roughly speaking 40% as many subscribers as Apple, at 130 million. Yet, its ability to successfully monetize these subscribers remains poor, generating in Q2 2018 only $3.9 billion in revenue. However, from these 130 million subscribers, investors are willing to pay around $150 billion market cap.

Having said that, CEO Cook has always remained very tight-lipped about disclosing tangible figures its subscribers actually generate for Apple. Although, Cook did highlight on the earnings call that revenue from subscriptions accounts for a significant and increasing percentage of its overall Services business.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix are included as peers to Apple. Although, presently they are not direct competitors to Apple in its core business, hardware products, which accounts for roughly 75% of total revenue in Q3 2018.

But in the spirit of the discussions above, I wanted to highlight how these two competitors' subscriber-based business model (more relevant in Netflix's case) are being rewarded with a meaningfully punchier multiple. Furthermore, one could argue that Amazon's Prime bundled video and music increases the stickiness of Amazon's own platform which helps it to promote its other services, such as Amazon's AWS. Thus making these two peers' comparisons relevant to Apple's own emerging subscriber-based model.

Note, in the above table, I compare each company's P/cash flow (from operations) to give readers a cleaner cash number with which to base comparisons off, rather than free cash flow, which would only help to build my case that Apple is undervalued. Nevertheless, whichever way we look at the above table, Apple is clearly the outlier and cheapest amongst this peer group.

Takeaway

If you have followed my work before, you will know that I do not advocate for elaborate and convoluted assessments for investing with a margin of safety. Apple's stock certainly carries a large margin of safety, with strong sustainable free cash flow, a rock-solid balance sheet and competitively-minded management team, which is determined to return huge amounts of cash back to shareholders.

Investing should always look this simple. According to Mohnish Pabrai, good investing is like watching paint dry.

You have to have a temperament where you're very happy watching paint dry.

