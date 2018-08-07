Biopharma 2018: Growth At A Reasonable Cost (GARC)

I maintain that the prospects for the biopharmaceutical industry are extremely favorable, driven by new drug discovery in oncology, hematology and inflammatory diseases. However, the stock valuations do not seem to reflect the prospects, with the above listed GARC (Growth At a Reasonable Cost) stocks trading at a blended P/E of 15x (which is below the overall stock market multiple).

Gilead (GILD) reset Hepatitis C revenue expectations earlier this year to approximately 18% of the corporate total. With this appropriate forecast reduction, focus is now on the HIV franchise and the pipeline, both of which are promising. Regarding the former, Q2 2018 revenues of $3.7 billion increased by 13% and represented 66% of the corporate total (versus 46% in the prior year quarter). US Biktarvy sales were $183 million, and it is already the top regimen for switch patients, and according to management, it will achieve that position for treatment-naive patients. Descovy (FTC/TAF)-based regimens now account for 70% of Gilead's US prescription volume. Gilead's near term pipeline is promising, with phase 3 data for filgotinib, a JAK-1 specific inhibitor, expected this quarter. Filgotinib phase 2 data in psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's has also been encouraging. Gilead's effort in NASH continues to advance, led by selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976. Phase 3 data on selonsertib in advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis will be forthcoming in the first half of 2019. Gilead's effort in immunooncology remains on track, with sixty one centers authorized in the US for Yescarta therapy. Numerous studies for other KITE drugs are in Phase 1 or 2 clinical study. As previously stated, I believe Gilead should augment its product line with acquisitions in oncology, hepatology and nephrology. However, even without an acquisition, I believe that Gilead can begin to grow EPS at a low double digit rate, and the dividend yield is 2.9%.

Amgen (AMGN) is also transitioning from a declining product, in this case Enbrel, which accounted for 21.5% of revenues in Q2 2018 versus 25.2% in Q2 2017. Its current growth drivers include Repatha, Kyprolis, Prolia, XGEVA and recently approved Aimovig. Aimovig is the first in a new class of migraine preventive therapies, CGRP receptor antagonists. Other companies developing a similar drug include Lilly, Teva and Alder. Its approval was widely anticipated, given the excellent clinical data and the high number of patients who do not respond to other existing therapies, including Botox and anti-epileptics. It is estimated that 2.8 million of the 37 million Americans who experience migraines would potentially be candidates, based on frequency, for the drug, which carries a list price of $6900 annually. Of interest, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) concluded that an $8500 cost would be reasonable. The drug will be co-commercialized in the US by Amgen and Novartis. I forecast 2020 Aimovig sales to exceed $1 billion, a level higher than consensus expectations. In immunooncology, Amgen has a very active research effort in Bispecific T-Cell Engaging (BiTE) antibodies, with thirteen current programs. Data on two of these is expected by year-end. The company is in Phase 3 with tezepelumab for asthma, and it recently launched its first biosimilar, Kanjinti, in Europe. I believe that this will represent an important revenue stream next decade. Amgen continues to do an excellent job of returning cash to shareholders, having increased its dividend by 65% over the past three years while reducing the share count by 13%. Overall, I forecast Amgen to achieve an average EPS growth rate of 12% annually for the succeeding five years, which I view as attractive relative to its P/E of 14x.

Regeneron (REGN) has the highest P/E in this group (23x), but it also possesses the greatest growth prospects. Near term growth will come from Dupixent, including a possible line extension in the fourth quarter, approval of PD-1 inhibitor, cemiplimab, and Eylea. Cemiplimab initial indication is for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and the PDUFA date is in October. Phase 3 studies are ongoing in non-small cell lung cancer and cervical cancer. Eylea could benefit significantly from approval for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy in patients without diabetic macular edema (DME). Earlier this year, Regeneron announced that Eylea met its 24 week primary endpoint in the Phase 3 PANORAMA trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy without DME. Other promising research efforts include dupilumab in eosinophilic esophagitis and several immunooncology compounds in Phase 1. Given the success of core products Eylea and Dupixent, coupled with expanded indications and a fourth quarter PDUFA date for cemiplimab, Regeneron should achieve an EPS growth rate averaging 18%. It should also be noted that earlier today, Regeneron announced a collaboration with bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in immunooncology. Six targets will initially be selected. Additionally, Regeneron made a $100 million investment in bluebird common stock at a 59% price premium, which to me provides further support for my belief that this nascent advance in cancer treatment will evolve over decades.

Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) stock has underperformed, as there was disappointing data on GED-0301 and a delay with ozanimod filing, neither of which have been part of my investment thesis. Revlimid, which accounts for 65% of total revenues, continues to gain market share and therapy duration is increasing. Revlimid revenues are forecast to increase by 18% this year to $9.7 billion. Pomalyst revenues in 2018 will approximate $2 million, or 13% of the total. This equates to year over year growth of 24%. Otezla, which represents 10% of total revenues, should grow by 17%. In 2019, these three drugs should increase revenues in the aggregate by about 14%. Starting in 2020, luspatercept, bb2121 and liso-cel should begin contributing. For 2018, Celgene has guided EPS toward a range of $8.70-$8.75, and I forecast 2020 EPS to be at least $12.25, which represents compounded annual growth of 18%. Successful commercialization of ozanimod would make this forecast conservative. While Celgene's stock price includes revenue contribution from ozanimod in the out year, I do not believe the drug needs to be successful to justify the current valuation (P/E 10x).

In conclusion, I remain favorably disposed toward the prospects for the biopharmaceutical sector, as new drug discovery in oncology, hematology and inflammatory disease (in addition to other areas) will drive impressive revenue growth for several years. Biosimilar competition should not become relevant until the early part of next decade, and I also expect at least three of these companies to be active regarding acquisitions and partnerships. At current valuations I believe the GARC stocks of Gilead, Amgen, Regeneron and Celgene present growth at a reasonable cost, and I recommend investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, AMGN, REGN, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.