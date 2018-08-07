At $1 Trillion, Apple's Growth May Just Be Beginning

Even at $1 trillion, Apple is showing it may still have serious growth in store as its smartphones and eclectic mix of other services and products continue to gain ground.

Services and "other" blew past already-optimistic expectations, buoyed by Apple Watch, the App store, iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple Care, and are making a real impact on Apple's enterprise-wide bottom line.

While iPhone X was derided for its high price point and functionality changes, a large and sustainable market of consumers seems interested, and this could provide continued smartphone growth.

Apple's strong Q3 2018 earnings report sent the stock soaring, not only because of company-wide performance but because the right segments and metrics all showed vibrancy and continued potential.

Apple's (AAPL) Q3 2018 earnings last week were exceptionally strong by most accounts, with year-on-year revenue and EPS growth at of 17% and 40.5%, respectively. However the real gem in Apple's earnings, which justifiably sent its stock soaring about 5% immediately after earnings and an additional 5% since, was that its earnings showed vibrancy in the key metrics and segments for Appple's future growth potential.

Even at now a $1 trillion market capitalization, Apple still has significant growth possibilities in new types of smartphone sales as well as in the eclectic mix of products and services it offers ranging from Apple Watch to Apple Pay, from iTunes to the App store to Apple TV.

That those metrics not only met expectations but beat them is a healthy sign for Apple's potential in gaining increased traction in the markets for higher-priced smartphones and the numerous services and other products its continuing to grow. As I recently discussed with subscribers to Tech Investment Insights, at still a steadily-valued P/E of about 18.14 now, I'm optimistic Apple stock may well be adding more steady gains onto itself in the upcoming quarters as well.

AAPL data by YCharts

Apple Has Unlocked A New Price Point And Market With Smartphones, Still Its Core Business Segment

Smartphones remain the core of Apple's business, but even it's showing signs of potential positive change and continued growth. When Apple released the $1,000-priced iPhone X last November it faced widespread uncertainty due to its high price point as well as the dramatic changes in functionality, ranging from the elimination of the home button to the same with headphone ports.

iPhone X sales initially showed some turbulence by standard iPhone smartphone measurement standards, selling less iPhone Xs in Q1 2018 than it did for iPhone 7-plus year-on-year and Q3 2018's 41.3 million iPhones shipped showing little change from last year. However Q3 2018 showed the major and consistent breakthrough Apple has made in its smartphones as the average selling price of a smartphone, which already showed an initial bump in Q1 2018, has continued to remain at an elevated level.

The average selling price of an iPhone is now $724 in Q3 2018, an incredible 19.47% jump from Q3 2017's $606. Apple is showing that not only can it create iPhones that give a momentary boost in selling price, but now it appears to be able to do it consistently.

This is why, despite the number of iPhones shipped showing little growth at just about 1% from 40.026 million units to 40.300 million units, the actual iPhone revenue grew year-on-year over 20% from $24.846 billion to $29.906 billion.

(Source: Business Insider)

Apple looks to be capitalizing on this new price point and market segment well as it is set to release several iPhone X variants this year that not only seemingly keep the elevated price point but also toy around with dramatically new features, such as a much larger screen, that may justify the price in consumer minds.

Based on this, Apple's smartphone growth could continue to show new levels of gains as it begins to gain ground in this previously unexplored high-price, varied-functionality smartphone market.

Apple's Services And "Other" Are Becoming Serious Players

Apple's earnings report was not just worthwhile for showing that there appears to be a consistent market for higher-priced smartphones but also because Apple's large array of other products and services, included under "services" and "other" in its financial reporting, blew past expectations and is showing continued vibrancy as well.

(Source: Apple Q3 2018 Earnings Report - Data Summary)

As shown, Apple's services revenue showed incredible 31% year-on-year growth and its "others" category showed enormous 37% year-on-year growth. These rates are far higher than that shown by Apple's core hardware segments, even iPhones, and now services alone is even edging closer to outpacing iPad and Mac revenue combined.

The immediate impact of services and "other" growth already is apparent in the earnings, as of Apple's $7.857 billion in revenue growth year-on-year services and "other" accounted for $3.287 billion, or more than 41.84% of it. This is despite services and "other" accounting for just 24.95% of total revenue in Q3 2018 and 22.02% in Q3 2017.

In its Q3 2018 earnings call Apple described the most high-growth products in these expansive categories as Apple Watch and other wearables, showing 50%-plus year-on-year revenue growth, the iCloud storage system with also 50%-plus year-on-year revenue growth, the App store, Apple Music subscriptions, and its AppleCare hardware protection program.

The quarter bodes particularly well for Apple's future growth trajectory because it shows that the company's various products and services are gaining market share and increasing their revenues and sales in a way that's already seriously impacting Apple's enterprise-wide operations and financial performance.

As they continue to grow, they offer Apple many new opportunities to add more revenue and earnings in a way that's actually impactful on its valuation, even at this size.

Conclusion

Apple has hit a historic milestone by becoming the world's first $1 trillion company, beating other previously spoken of possibilities such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). Apple has done so with not overvalued hype but rather in showing serious and consistent revenue and earnings results in its widely diversified mix of hardware, software, and services.

I remain optimistic that even at this size Apple can continue to produce meaningful returns, and perhaps even pay an increasing dividend as it has shown its shareholder-friendly policies with its recent $43.5 billion in actual shares bought back during the first two quarters this year.

As long as current trends hold up in terms of opening up new smartphone markets and the continued growth in services and "other" I think we can expect more good things from Apple for at least the upcoming year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.