The best opportunities might be in the utility sector.

There are expensive stocks in Chile, but also some that are fairly valued.

Chilean stocks (ECH) peaked in 2011, bottomed in 2016, peaked again in 2018 and are currently close to bear territory. When I see such volatility, I like to look at the individual components of a corresponding index ETF to see whether there are some stocks that have fallen unjustifiably.

In the video I discuss 10 Chilean ADRs traded on the NYSE that will give you an overview of the investment opportunities in Chile.

Chilean stocks are expensive, perhaps even more expensive than stocks in most developed markets. However, there are some cheaper ways to get exposure that also offer dividend growth potential. Enjoy the video and please check with your broker what is the withholding tax on your potential investments in Chile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.