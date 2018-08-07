Gold Weekly: Bears, Stop Playing With Fire!

I am long BAR, standing ready to lift the size of my position.

Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Sentiment is even more bearish – the net short spec position in Comex gold is at a record high.

Gold continues to be negatively impacted by the steep appreciation in the dollar.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Key message

With the dollar moving steeply higher, gold fails to attract bid. Because the US economic outlook gets stronger, the escalation in trade tensions does not produce risk-off moves but pushes most currencies lower against the dollar, and the Fed becomes even more confident about US macro dynamics and its tightening cycle, the dollar is king and gold is forgotten.

Nevertheless, I view current gold prices as a long-term buying opportunity. At this juncture, gold seems to offer a relatively cheap hedge against tail-risk.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers held a net short position of ~121 tonnes of Comex gold as of July 31, the largest on record.

Over the latest reporting period (July 24-31), money managers cut their net spec length by 17 tonnes, for a 7th week in a row. The deterioration in gold’s speculative positioning was purely driven by short accumulation (+18 tonnes), while longs left their exposure little changed (+1 tonne).

Gold’s spec positioning remains in an excessively stretched territory, which suggests that the dry powder from bears is now extremely limited. Conversely, the dry powder from bulls is relatively elevated. Once shorts lose control of the trend, a wave of short-covering will be triggered, which will have a material impact on gold prices, especially if it is exacerbated by the return of bulls, who are awaiting patiently to come back in the market.

According to my estimates, a mean-reversion process, whereby the net spec length (currently at -121 tonnes tonnes) converges toward its long-term average (+325 tonnes), would produce an increase of $156 per ounce in the spot gold price. This means that gold prices could reach $1,379 per oz at some point this year, corresponding to an increase of 14% from current price levels (~$1,213/oz).

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,082 tonnes of gold across a diverse range of ETF/ETF products as of August 3, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Last week (July 27-August 3), ETF investors sold nearly 5 tonnes of gold, marking the 12nd straight week of outflows from gold ETFs.

ETF investors have liquidated around 3 tonnes of gold since the start of August after slashing 33 tonnes of their gold holdings last month and selling 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 41 tonnes of gold after buying a massive 173 tonnes in 2017.

Macro backdrop for gold

The steep appreciation in the dollar remains the most bearish element for the gold market at this juncture.

The stronger dollar reflects three main factors, in my view:

(1) stronger economic data in the US, notwithstanding the disappointing jobs report for July, which however does call into question the tightness of the labor market

(2) a concurrent hawkish repricing of Fed rate hikes owing to an increasingly confident Fed, which upgraded recently its outlook from “solid” to “strong”

(3) the escalation in trade tensions between the US and the rest of the world, especially China, which prompts investors to revise upwardly the balance of the current account in the US and negatively that in the rest of the world.

Due to the strong co-movement between gold prices and the dollar, it is not surprising to see gold (proxied by GLD) at 2018 low and the dollar (proxied by UUP) at a 2018 high, as can be seen below.

Source: Pension Partners.

As long as the dollar remains in such a strong upward trajectory, gold prices are likely to continue to struggle.

Trading positioning

I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF – BAR.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Similarly to gold prices, BAR continues to hit fresh year-to-date lows.

Nevertheless, I am not concerned by the sell-off and I am inclined to view current price levels as a buying opportunity.

Since we deal with uncertainty, it is necessary to enter a position gradually rather than embracing an “all-in” approach.

As avid readers of my Gold Weeklies are aware, I built an initial long position in gold in the summer of 2017 because I expected a bullish breakout pattern to play out. This position represents about 3% of my Fund.

Unfortunately, the recovery in gold prices has been rather slow and the first half of 2018 was quite disappointing because bears took control of the trend.

With the presently excessively bearish sentiment in the gold market, I believe that gold is near a bottom so I am tempted to increase the size of my long position in BAR sooner rather than later, up to 6%. I am watching carefully the $1,200 per oz level in the gold market while letting the market do some talking.

I would like to emphasize that I am in no rush to lift the size of my long position because my strategy is oriented over the very long term, namely 5+years.

I caution bulls to be patient and bears to stop playing with fire.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.